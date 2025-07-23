Wedding season’s not over - Pippa Middleton’s jumpsuit, wedges and rattan bag are a failsafe formula

Pippa Middleton is just as much of a tennis fan as her sister the Princess of Wales, so I’m sure I wasn’t the only one surprised not to see her at this year’s Wimbledon Championships. She attended twice in 2024 and if you’re still in need of some inspiration for what to wear to a wedding, look no further than her outfit from Day 12.

Summer dresses are all well and good, but Pippa graced SW19 wearing a jumpsuit from Claire Mischevani with a rattan clutch and wedge sandals. This was my favourite of her 2024 Wimbledon looks and one I’d have loved to see her wear this July.

The best jumpsuits are every bit as elegant as frocks and feel more contemporary and cool for a wedding too. Pippa’s one had short sleeves and a frilled collar with buttons down the front.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Alamy)

Recreate Pippa's Outfit

Liquorish Green Leaf Jumpsuit £33 (Was £86) at Debenhams The gorgeous green leaf print on this jumpsuit makes it stand out instantly. It has a comfortable wide-leg silhouette, with short sleeves and a collared neckline that remind me of Pippa Middleton's jumpsuit. Match Castañer Blaudell Wedges £117-£127 at FarFetch Just like her sister, Pippa is a big fan of Castañer wedges and the Blaudell style she wore to Wimbledon is still available. Hers were a deep tan tone and these ones are a similarly neutral option, just slightly softer. They have a crossover strap at the toe and a buckle-fastening ankle strap. Mango Natural Fibre Clutch Bag £35.99 at Mango Affordable and simple, this Mango clutch bag is a lovely accessory to add extra summery-ness to an ensemble. It's made from natural fibres and fastens with a press stud. For versatility it also has a detachable long chain strap so you can wear it crossbody or over your shoulder too. Whistles Pansy Meadow Jumpsuit £109 (Was £179) at Whistles This elegant jumpsuit features flutter sleeves, tie detailing and a pansy floral print running all over the jade green base colour. It's crafted from responsible viscose and falls to ankle length, with a tie waist belt. Style with espadrilles and a woven bag for a Pippa-esque look. Jones Bootmaker Wedge Sandals £89 at Jones Bootmaker Featuring a premium leather upper, these sandals also have a cushioned insole for comfort. The wedge heel adds elevation but is perhaps more of a manageable height compared to Pippa's sandals. The tan colour and peep-toe design feel very summery and they'd pair well with a floral jumpsuit. Phase Eight Straw Clutch Bag £45 at Phase Eight Crafted completely from straw, this woven bag is roomy enough for your everyday essentials and still works as a special event or evening bag. You can carry it as a clutch or if you want a more relaxed look, wear it as a crossbody using the delicate gold chain strap.

This created the illusion of it being a shirt tucked into wide-leg trousers, with the added bonus of it being an all-in-one outfit. Not only does this make jumpsuits quicker to style than separates, but you also don’t have to worry about tucking in your top to create a seamless finish.

The beauty of a jumpsuit is this is done for you by the design itself. Pippa Middleton’s Mimi jumpsuit had soft pleats at the shoulders and was duck egg blue with olive green leaves and coral flowers all over it.

Claire Mischevani still makes this colourway and you can also get the Mimi in a top version too. It’s a rather luxurious piece as you might expect from one of the best British clothing brands, though there are plenty of beautiful floral jumpsuits around right now if you want to put your own twist on Pippa’s look for a wedding, party or date night.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Alamy)

Her failsafe special occasion formula was rounded off at Wimbledon with her J.Crew rattan clutch bag and her Castañer wedges. If you’ve ever wondered what wedges Kate wears, then Castañer is one of her go-to brands and Pippa shares her love of their designs.

She wore the Blaudell wedges to Wimbledon last summer and these have a double platform for extra elevation. The insole is cushioned for comfort and they are secured around your ankles with buckles rather than tie-ups.

The Princess of Wales’s sister has them in the deep tan colour and this softly contrasts against the woven jute sole. The jute was complemented by her rattan clutch and although hers is sold out now, summer is the best time to pick up such seasonal bags.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Alamy)

Woven, raffia and wicker accessories are everywhere in summer and whilst the material is more casual, Pippa’s clutch and wedges had smarter designs. This combination means that they’re easy to fit in with more formal outfits like her jumpsuit as well as relaxed ones.

Neutral woven wedges and bags are also incredibly versatile because of how wearable the colours are. With a more statement jumpsuit like Pippa’s, going for pared-back accessories works so well.

She might have worn this for a day at the tennis, but it's a fashion formula that would be so stunning for weddings for these reasons too. We can only hope that we get to see Pippa’s jumpsuit outfit re-worn at another event in the not-too-distant future.