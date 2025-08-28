Meghan Markle reveals the royal fashion rule she hated the most – and why it left her feeling ‘inauthentic’

One of the most exciting parts of any royal outing for us fans is getting to see new stunning outfits from our favourite royals. We adore their enviously elegant style, with everything from Kate Middleton's favourite autumn boots to Zara Tindall's understated summer sandals inspiring us to try out royal-approved wardrobe staples.

But, at the same time, we know that there are certain protocols and unspoken rules that keep them in check when it comes to their wardrobes – and there was one rule in particular that Meghan Markle has revealed she struggled with.

Speaking on Bloomberg UK’s The Circuit, Meghan said that while it sounds “silly,” she was left feeling “inauthentic” and unlike herself every time she had to wear “pantyhose” or sheer, skin-coloured tights, for public appearances when she was still a working royal.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time… that was not very myself,” she explained. “That felt a little bit inauthentic, but that's a silly example.”

She added that because she felt she couldn’t dress how she wanted to, she was left feeling less like herself in other ways too. “That's an example of when you're able to dress the way you want to dress, you're able to say the things that are true and you're able to show up in a space really organically and authentically, that's being comfortable in your own skin," she said.

It’s safe to say that we have seen Meghan’s style change drastically since her and Prince Harry left their posts as working royals and moved their young family to America. Her best off-duty looks showcase her flawless California girl style, with grown-up and sophisticated cuts and fabrics.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

Shop Meghan's 'authentic' style

Creamy neutrals and relaxed glam pieces are Meghan’s wardrobe staples now, with looser silhouettes and more free-floating shapes giving her outfits an understated flair. The epitome of quiet luxury, she’s certainly opting for a more laid-back and comfortable style now. And it’s working for her confidence, too, as she told The Circuit she feels she “has nothing to prove now” she’s more comfortable in her own skin.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Meghan felt she always had to adhere to the “pantyhose” rule, there have been times when the royals broke protocol and plenty of them have stepped out in outfits that pushed the boundaries of the family’s usually strict rules regarding fashion. Princess Diana’s revenge dress is the obvious one that comes to mind, though Kate Middleton reportedly broke protocol with her wedding outfit when she wore her hair down for the ceremony.

But, that being said, despite all the rules regulating their wardrobes, we’ve seen some stunning and memorable looks from many different royals that do strictly adhere to regulation.

From standout outfits that make for the most glamorous state banquet looks worn by the Royal Family, to the Royals' best off-duty looks that sit at the other end of the spectrum entirely, it’s proof that modesty rules don’t impact the style of our Princesses, Princes and monarchs.