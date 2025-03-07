Thanks to Meghan for some relaxed glam outfit inspiration - creamy neutrals are the style theme in her new Netflix show

Meghan Markle proved the power of creamy neutral tones in the most glamorous casual outfits in her new Netflix show - and we're shopping creams, beiges, whites, and tans to get her look.

Like every other royal fan, we've already binged watched Netflix’s With Love, Meghan. And not only have we been inspired to try our hand at making Meghan's delicious dishes, but we've also found our love for neutrals being renewed once more by her utterly glamorous casual wardrobe.

Throughout the show, we see her in a variety of stunning creamy neutral pieces that lend themselves perfectly to the subtle tones of a spring capsule wardobe. Relaxed yet elevated, she relies on soft creams, beiges, whites and tans to get a light, fresh and oh-so luxurious casual wardrobe - and she is elegance personified whether she's styling a floating blouse and blazer with a pair of her most comfortable jeans or opting for something more elevated like a pleated maxi skirt.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

Shop Meghan Markle's Neutral Wardrobe Staples

Neutrals are not a new staple for Meghan and, over the years, we've been collecting notes on all the fashion lessons we've learned from her minimal style. But her Netflix show demonstrates a major change for her into a more relaxed take on the glamorous style she adopted when living in the UK - which is great news for us as her looks are a lot more wearable for day-to-day now.

One of the first outfits we see in her Instagram reel of behind the scenes snaps is her blend of a floating white shirt with an off-white, creamy maxi skirt. The two tones are so similar yet, when paired together, create a lovely contrast that is easy to forget can be created by wearing neutrals together. The pleated skirt, with a chunky belt detail cinching in the waist, oozes quiet luxury and understated elegance, while the shirt's more relaxed silhouette, without a crisp collar or figure-hugging shape, brings in that more relaxed feel we get from her throughout the show.

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) A photo posted by on

There are a lot of more relaxed looks in this clip, with one of our favourites being her skinny jeans, brown blazer and flat loafers combination. The perfect look to wear when running errands, popping to the shops or heading our for a lunch date, her styling is the ultimate inspiration for those looking for new ways to style skinny jeans as she brings tonnes of warmth to her dark denim pair by relying on tan neutral staples.

Draping a warm brown blazer over her shoulders for a luxe, spring-ready layer, she ties the neutral tone in by slipping into a pair of flat tan loafers. One of 2025's trendiest shoes, the loafer is a great elevated casual staple and is so versatile - it will finish off any outfit inspired by Meghan's With Love, Meghan wardrobe perfectly.

While we can't see what blouse she paired with her blazer, recycling the floating white shirt she wore with her pleated maxi skirt would work perfectly with this look, with the soft fabric of the button up complimenting the tactile denim jeans for a soft and glamorous style.

A piece we see her in a few times throughout the Instagram Reel is J Crew's Basket-Stitch Sweater-tank. A beautiful neutral piece boasting tonnes of texture thanks to its crochet-like knitted fabric, the strappy top with its ribbed hems and delicate stitching is an ideal piece to throw on with any neutral staple in your wardrobe from a pair of your best wide-leg jeans and some sandals to a summery linen midi skirt and pair of espadrilles.

woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says of the Meghan's style, "Her outfits in the new show certainly don't disappoint. At one point she says she loves 'high low', so takes a pair of cream linen Zara trousers and elevates them with a super luxe Loro Piana knit. Maybe not the most practical for cooking, but for me the outfits were the real star of the show!"