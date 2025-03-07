Thanks to Meghan for some relaxed glam outfit inspiration - creamy neutrals are the style theme in her new Netflix show

Meghan Markle's style is all about soft neutrals and understated glamour in her Netflix series

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a reception for friends and family of competitors of the Invictus Games at Nations Home at Zuiderpark on April 15, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands
(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published
Contributions from
in News

Meghan Markle proved the power of creamy neutral tones in the most glamorous casual outfits in her new Netflix show - and we're shopping creams, beiges, whites, and tans to get her look.

Like every other royal fan, we've already binged watched Netflix’s With Love, Meghan. And not only have we been inspired to try our hand at making Meghan's delicious dishes, but we've also found our love for neutrals being renewed once more by her utterly glamorous casual wardrobe.

Throughout the show, we see her in a variety of stunning creamy neutral pieces that lend themselves perfectly to the subtle tones of a spring capsule wardobe. Relaxed yet elevated, she relies on soft creams, beiges, whites and tans to get a light, fresh and oh-so luxurious casual wardrobe - and she is elegance personified whether she's styling a floating blouse and blazer with a pair of her most comfortable jeans or opting for something more elevated like a pleated maxi skirt.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

A photo posted by on

Shop Meghan Markle's Neutral Wardrobe Staples

white linen shirt
Nobody's Child White Linen-blend Relaxed Shirt

An absolute must-have in any Meghan-inspired wardrobe, this relaxed shirt is made from a soft and floating linen fabric for a understated though oh-so glamorous fit and feel.

Pleated maxi skirt
English Factory Pleated Knit Midi Skirt

Made from a luxe finely knitted fabric, this skirt has a heavy, floating look that oozes elegance and luxury. Style with a light linen shirt like Meghan, or dress it up with a silky blouse and pair of court pumps.

brown blazer
By Tess Collection Milani Blazer

Paired with creamy suit trousers, a floating maxi skirt or your favourite pair of jeans, this blazer brings in a soft neutral tone that will add depth and dimension to any outfit.

tan loafers
Mango Buckle Leather Moccasins

Set on a chic block heel, these leather loafers have such a lovely suede texture that sets the tanned brown shade off beautifully for a luxe touch.

knitted vest
Nobody's Child Beige Crew Neck Ribbed Vest

Proving less really is more, this ribbed vest is a great alternative for Meghan's sold out J Crew top, with a flattering crew neck and a soft neutral shade making it oh-so versatile and easy-to-style.

white midi skirt
Nobody's Child White A-line Midi Skirt

While Meghan is often wearing a long, white apron in With Love, Meghan, we can see that she often has a plain white skirt on underneath - a risky move when you're cooking but she looks stunning. You can't go wrong with a versatile style like this.

Neutrals are not a new staple for Meghan and, over the years, we've been collecting notes on all the fashion lessons we've learned from her minimal style. But her Netflix show demonstrates a major change for her into a more relaxed take on the glamorous style she adopted when living in the UK - which is great news for us as her looks are a lot more wearable for day-to-day now.

One of the first outfits we see in her Instagram reel of behind the scenes snaps is her blend of a floating white shirt with an off-white, creamy maxi skirt. The two tones are so similar yet, when paired together, create a lovely contrast that is easy to forget can be created by wearing neutrals together. The pleated skirt, with a chunky belt detail cinching in the waist, oozes quiet luxury and understated elegance, while the shirt's more relaxed silhouette, without a crisp collar or figure-hugging shape, brings in that more relaxed feel we get from her throughout the show.

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

A photo posted by on

There are a lot of more relaxed looks in this clip, with one of our favourites being her skinny jeans, brown blazer and flat loafers combination. The perfect look to wear when running errands, popping to the shops or heading our for a lunch date, her styling is the ultimate inspiration for those looking for new ways to style skinny jeans as she brings tonnes of warmth to her dark denim pair by relying on tan neutral staples.

Draping a warm brown blazer over her shoulders for a luxe, spring-ready layer, she ties the neutral tone in by slipping into a pair of flat tan loafers. One of 2025's trendiest shoes, the loafer is a great elevated casual staple and is so versatile - it will finish off any outfit inspired by Meghan's With Love, Meghan wardrobe perfectly.

While we can't see what blouse she paired with her blazer, recycling the floating white shirt she wore with her pleated maxi skirt would work perfectly with this look, with the soft fabric of the button up complimenting the tactile denim jeans for a soft and glamorous style.

A piece we see her in a few times throughout the Instagram Reel is J Crew's Basket-Stitch Sweater-tank. A beautiful neutral piece boasting tonnes of texture thanks to its crochet-like knitted fabric, the strappy top with its ribbed hems and delicate stitching is an ideal piece to throw on with any neutral staple in your wardrobe from a pair of your best wide-leg jeans and some sandals to a summery linen midi skirt and pair of espadrilles.

woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says of the Meghan's style, "Her outfits in the new show certainly don't disappoint. At one point she says she loves 'high low', so takes a pair of cream linen Zara trousers and elevates them with a super luxe Loro Piana knit. Maybe not the most practical for cooking, but for me the outfits were the real star of the show!"

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸