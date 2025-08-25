Kate Middleton's go-to autumn boots are the practical yet elegant staple that's got me excited for the season

The transition from summer to autumn is always a little bittersweet as we say goodbye to sunshine and warmer temperatures, but the changing seasons means I can revisit my favourite type of footwear - boots. Although some boot styles can work with summer outfit ideas, there’s nothing like a gorgeous ankle boot to get you in the mood for autumn.

As with any shoe, when you find the perfect pair it’s amazing how many outfits they go with and the Princess of Wales found her go-to boots at least six years ago. She always brings back her See by Chloe combat boots and every time I’m reminded of how chic they are.

You wouldn’t think these boots would be Kate’s first choice with their biker edge, but the chocolate brown tone and suede material softens this.

They lace up at the front and have subtle gold-toned eyelets. It’s touches like this which turn what could otherwise be quite a hiking boot-esque design into something more fashion-forward. This balance epitomises the Princess of Wales’s style all year round.

However, it’s particularly evident in the colder months as she wants to be practical when she’s undertaking outdoor-based engagements and still look chic. When the occasion doesn’t call for her best wellies she often reaches for these combat boots instead, as they have a cleated sole for grip and the heel is manageable and chunky.

Her choice of a deep chocolate brown tone is beautiful and clever. Darker neutrals are what I always go for with autumn boots as they tend not to show dirt or rain marks as much as lighter colours and work with so many other shades.

The Princess of Wales most recently wore her go-to boots actually in the spring when she visited the Isle of Mull with Prince William in April this year. The ensemble she wore with them, though, was quite autumnal and is a combination she regularly goes for with these boots.

Kate loves pairing her combat boots with streamlined jeans and longer outerwear. In 2021 she wore a very similar ensemble when she visited Windermere and stepped out in indigo skinny jeans, an oatmeal-toned knit and a checked blazer.

Later in 2021, the future Queen visited Alexandra Park Sports Hub to meet with Scouts in Glasgow and wore dark jeans, a ribbed polo neck and a longline khaki gilet. Going for fitted jeans which tuck neatly into your ankle boots, and adding a longer jacket, is a great idea if you want to elongate your silhouette.

It has a very leg-lengthening effect and works so well to create a smart-casual outfit. If you’re not sure exactly how to style combat boots in a way that works for you day-to-day, I’d recommend following Kate’s example. You could also wear them with black or brown tights and flowing midi dresses for a bit more edge and contrast.

To avoid a stark contrast, I would advise going for darker washes of jeans if you do want to recreate the Princess’s signature combat boot outfits rather than light denim. It’s a choice that’s proved stylish time and time again for Kate and I can’t wait to see her in these boots again this autumn/winter.