Zara Tindall's understated summer sandals are a timeless essential perfect for shorts and frocks
She wore these sandals in 2018 and their simplicity makes them such a versatile style to add to your collection
The royals might be experienced heel-wearers, but Zara Tindall also knows comfortable sandals when she sees them. Back in 2018 the King’s niece attended the International Day polo matches and went for comfort and style combined in her Michael Kors sandals.
These were a step up from your standard flip-flops, which aren’t everyone’s go-tos for summer outings. Zara’s shoes worked perfectly as part of a summery smart-casual outfit, with their sleek black leather uppers and gold-toned plate detailing.
They had a toe thong that rose up into the leather straps and fastened with a discreet buckle around the ankle. This would’ve helped to keep them secure on Zara’s feet all day - something you can’t always guarantee with flip-flops or slip-on sandals.
Currently 51% off in the summer sale, these sandals are very reminiscent of Zara's and come in a variety of different colours. They're crafted from leather with a rubber sole and the metallic horse bit detail is a nod to equestrian style.
The soles were made of flexible rubber and the equestrian royal has had these Michael Kors sandals in her collection since at least 2017. For me, their beauty lies in their simplicity, as these are the kind of shoes you can wear time and time again and they won’t look dated.
When you’re searching online or in store for a new pair of shoes to add to your summer capsule wardrobe, it can be tempting to choose something more obviously trendy or vibrant for the season. However, something like Zara’s shoes could be a better option thanks to their versatility.
The neutral black colour and minimal hardware would work with so many different outfits. Because they’re not strictly flip-flops they don’t feel as casual, yet the flat soles and strappy design mean they’re not overly smart either.
You could style understated sandals like these with shorts and a white T-shirt, or with something more evening-appropriate like a jumpsuit or flowy midi dress. Both would look equally elegant and Zara Tindall went somewhere in between with her polo look.
The dress code wasn’t as strict as Royal Ascot and so she stepped out in a dark navy blue midi dress. It had a neat collar, elbow-length sleeves and gorgeous lace detailing running along the cuffs, bodice and skirt. This brought a feminine edge to the design and she came prepared for the Great British July weather and threw over a grey pashmina at points.
Zara’s simple sandals were a great addition to the ensemble and tied in with the colour of the lacework to create a sense of cohesion. We haven’t seen her wear these sandals since 2018, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she doesn’t still get plenty of wear out of them over the summer months as we only tend to see her at official royal occasions or horse-racing events.
Zara Tindall is a fan of practical attire and these sandals are chic and very easy to walk in compared to stilettos. When she does have to brave turf in her court shoes, though, she has a clever heel trick up her sleeve.
At a Royal Garden party held last year at Buckingham Palace the weather was far rainier and greyer than it was at the polo in 2018. She wore pink suede Emmy London Rebeccas with barely-visible clear protectors on the heel to keep them from sinking into the grass. This was a stroke of genius, though flats thankfully take away this risk from the very start.
