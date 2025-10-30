Run, don't walk - Kate Middleton's cosy Fair Isle jumper is officially back in stock for winter

The Princess of Wales has an enviable clothing collection and whilst she does add some new pieces from British clothing brands each season, there are plenty of items we see her re-wear time and time again. The good news for us is that Kate’s eye for classic designs means many of her old favourites are still available now.

One of these is none other than her beautiful Holland Cooper Fair Isle jumper. This £179 knit is crafted from fabric that includes wool and alpaca, making it breathable and warm for the months ahead. The Princess owns the white version which features pops of burgundy and navy blue in the traditional pattern.

Not only is this a very patriotic colour combination - red, white and blue are all colours Kate wears regularly - but it’s also a versatile one. The dark burgundy and navy contrast against the white base tone whilst still being quite muted.

Exact Match Holland Cooper Fairisle Knitted Jumper £179 at Redpost Crafted with a longer length and super high roll neck, this jumper looks wonderful paired with jeans. It's made from an extra soft yarn and has a traditional Fair Isle design and the iconic Holland Cooper gold hardware on both the cuffs and shoulders. H&M Jacquard-Knit Brown Jumper £27.99/$39.99 at H&M This cosy sweater is an affordable alternative to the Princess of Wales's knit if you love the combination of neutral tones and a traditional pattern. It's designed to be oversized and has raglan sleeves and ribbed cuffs. CeCe Fair Isle Funnel Neck Sweater £53.13/$45.99 at Nordstrom Available in several other colours too, this soft grey and white Fair Isle jumper is a subtle addition to your winter wardrobe. It's got a funnel neckline to keep your neck warm and long sleeves ending in ribbed cuffs. Nobody's Child Blue Fair Isle Jumper £79/$155 at Nobody's Child Made from fabric with 20% wool for a breathable, warm finish, this slate-blue knit brings a hint of colour to an outfit without being too much. It's got a relaxed silhouette and classic ribbed trims that bring added texture. Pair with jeans or trousers and boots for a simple everyday look. Boden Camel Edie Fair Isle Jumper £74.25/$119.25 (Was £99/$159) at Boden You can currently snap up this jumper with 25% off by using the code JDNF at Boden and it's worth it for something as pretty as this. It's spun from a wool blend and the combination of the tan tone with the white and pink is a pastel take on Fair Isle patterns. M&S Boucle Fair Isle Relaxed Jumper £36/$80.99 at M&S This cosy jumper is knitted from textured boucle yarn with a touch of wool and has a relaxed fit, with added stretch in the fabric. The Fair Isle pattern across the shoulders offers a contemporary take on a traditional style.

Because they also only make up a small amount of the overall design you wouldn’t have to worry about colour clashing too much when styling it too. However, if you’re someone who likes getting the most wear possible out of your jumpers I’d recommend going even more neutral.

Camel, white and grey Fair Isle jumpers still have the traditional feel thanks to the heritage pattern, which is a big autumn/winter fashion trend for 2025 too. All three times we’ve seen the future Queen wear her knit it’s been with either blue or black jeans.

However, woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr wears the grey version of Kate’s Holland Cooper jumper with leggings too thanks to the length.

She says, "This Fair Isle knit has been a mainstay in my winter wardrobe for a few years now. It's toasty warm without being itchy, and the flattering length is long enough that you can wear it with leggings and still feel covered up. The buttons on the shoulders and cuffs add a smart feel, and I'll be wearing mine on repeat from now until spring."

Longer jumpers are handy as they can be left loose or tucked in depending on how relaxed you want to look and Kate has worn hers both ways. In 2023 she was pictured decorating a Christmas tree in her Fair Isle knit with indigo skinny jeans.

On this occasion the jumper was tucked for a seamless feel as she announced the return of her Together at Christmas carol service. In contrast, she let it drape over the top of her black skinny jeans when she teamed up with Roman Kemp earlier that year.

The Princess was first spotted in this design in 2022 when she marked Children’s Mental Health Week by reading a book on CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories. She styled it with relaxed light-wash & Other Stories jeans for a more casual feel.

Whilst a Fair Isle jumper is never going to be formalwear, outfits like Kate’s are chic for the daytime or for low-key date night outfits. Throw over a cosy coat and add some boots and you’re ready to venture out into the cold looking ever so elegant.