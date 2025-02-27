Kate Middleton just re-styled a blazer from 2007 - and proved that good investment pieces never fail

Catherine, Princess of Wales just re-styled her Ralph Lauren blazer from 2007 - and proved that good investment pieces are wardrobe failsafes.

Trends come and go but there are some timeless pieces that will never go out of style and for us blazers have to be one of them. They can be layered under your best winter coats in the winter for maximum warmth and are one of her go-to jackets of choice when the weather warms up. The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of tailoring in general - and blazers in particular - and during her visit to Pontypridd on 26th February she proved beyond all doubt that if you invest in one that suits your signature style it will last you decades.

She and Prince William undertook several different engagements in the Welsh town and Kate wore a red coat and brown knit as she braved the rain. Later on, though, she swapped her scarlet Alexander McQueen coat for a tweed Ralph Lauren blazer she’s had since at least 2007.

(Image credit: Photo by Jaimi Joy - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Blazers Like Kate's

H&M Wool-Blend Blazer Was £139.99, Now £80 This blazer is single breasted and made from a cosy wool blend fabric that has a gorgeous striped texture to it. The peaked lapels and jetted front pockets give it a smart edge and the shoulder pads add extra structure. Throw on with jeans and a fitted roll neck for a smart-casual everyday outfit. Mango Houndstooth Blazer £79.99 at Mango Give any outfit a country chic feel with this single breasted blazer with its neutral micro houndstooth pattern. It has notched lapels, an inner lining and one welt pocket on the chest as well as two front flap pockets. Throw on and dress down for the daytime or up for evenings out with a dress and knee high boots. Reiss Green Twill Blazer £268 at Reiss If you really want to invest in a luxurious blazer that will be in your collection for years, then this olive green blazer is a stunning option. It's double breasted and made from twill, with slightly padded shoulders. For a full suit look you can style this with the matching trousers.

Recreate The Rest of Kate's Outfit

Karen Millen Checked Skirt Was £169, Now £101.40 at Karen Millen This checked skirt is kilt-inspired and features elegant pleats and a delicate waist belt. We would style it like Kate - with a fitted roll neck jumper and knee high boots with a tailored blazer or coat over the top. Sam Edelman Knee Highs £101.78 – £203.57 at Nordstrom Crafted from soft suede, these knee high boots are so sophisticated for wearing with dresses and skirts for both the daytime and evenings out. They have squared toes and a sleek block heel, as well as a rubber sole. Astrid & Miyu Huggies £65 at Astrid & Miyu Made from 18k gold plated sterling silver, these earrings are very delicate and subtle but bring a touch of glimmer and fun to your look. They also come in silver and are great for everyday wear as well as for special occasions worn with matching gold-toned jewellery.

It has such a pared-back design, with a single-breasted silhouette, lapels and two buttons fastening it at the front. The textured herringbone pattern of the fabric makes it feel even more traditional which works well with the Princess of Wales’s classic style. Although she has a fair few bright blazers in her collection, this Ralph Lauren one is an earthy olive-brown shade.

If you’re eyeing up an investment item we’d always recommend sticking to neutral colours as they are the most versatile and when you’re spending more money on something we want to get as much wear out of it as possible. A black blazer is a staple for many people, but brown or muted green like Kate’s blazer is another beautiful alternative that works well with the lighter hues people tend to be drawn to more in summer.

(Image credit: Photo by Jaimi Joy - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales pinned a daffodil - Wales’s national flower - to her blazer for her visit to the Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland. There she and Prince William heard about the wonderful work of volunteers to restore it following the devastation caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh last year. The first time we saw Kate wear her Ralph Lauren blazer was back in 2007 at Cheltenham Races.

Both times she styled her jacket very similarly and opted for a midi skirt and brown boots. For her time in Pontypridd the senior royal wore suede boots from Gianvito Rossi and a brown and beige tartan skirt from Gucci that accentuated the traditional edge of her jacket. A pair of dainty gold and garnet earrings from Spells of Love finished off her look in style.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Eighteen years ago the Princess of Wales wore her blazer with a matching midi skirt, a blue shirt and heeled brown knee high boots. She prefers longer hemlines nowadays but has clearly always loved wearing shorter, cropped jackets with midi skirts too. Seeing her re-wear her tweed blazer in Wales this year shows just how much of a valued item it still is in her collection and how it was definitely worth the investment for her.

Whether or not you’ve been particularly drawn to her style of blazer, we can all take some inspiration from Kate’s approach and embrace our old favourites time and time again.