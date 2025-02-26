Kate Middleton braves the rain in fiery red coat and sumptuous brown knit as she makes subtle accessory switch-up
The Princess of Wales visited Wales wearing her fabulous scarlet Alexander McQueen coat with classic chocolate brown staples
The Princess of Wales braved the rain for her first engagement back after half-term wearing a fiery red coat and sumptuous brown knit.
She might not be opposed to slipping on her best wellies from Le Chameau when the rain is really coming down, but the future Queen’s signature style for engagements tends to be a lot more elegant. She often loves wearing colours or designers that tie into a visit and she went for a fiery red coat for her first engagement back after half-term. Kate and Prince William spent 26th February in Pontypridd ahead of St David’s Day and she often wears red, green or white in Wales, likely in a nod to the Welsh flag.
This particular coat was the same Alexander McQueen double breasted one she wore for her Together at Christmas carol concert and it brightened up a rainy day. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Pontypridd Market and Kate’s coat kept her warm as they strolled round it.
Recreate Kate's Outfit
You can currently get an extra 25% off sale items on Karen Millen with the code SALE25, making this beautiful scarlet coat an even more tempting investment. The longline length is elegant and reminiscent of the Princess of Wales's luxurious coat. It's made from a warm wool blend and will see you into spring.
This long sleeved top is crafted from a soft modal cashmere blend and it's ultralight, with a high-neck design. Tuck into jeans, skirts and trousers for a seamless finish that looks so put-together. The chocolate brown colour is perfect if you love Kate's knit and there are so many others to choose from too.
Shop More Red And Brown Favourites
This is perfect for those occasions when you want a 'jeans and a nice top' outfit and it's something a little bit different thanks to the crossover draped neckline and ruching. We'd pair this with warm neutral tones like camel and cream, as well as to balance out a pop of bright colour.
These wouldn't look out of place in the Princess of Wales's colourful wardrobe and we love the vibrancy of these trousers alongside neutral staples. They're great for wearing with knitwear and shirts now and with vest tops when summer arrives.
It has smart lapels and contrasting black buttons on the front, with a fitted bodice and sweeping V-neckline. Kate loves a pop of red and the classic crimson tone of this coat makes a real statement. Styling bright colours like this is all down to balance and she mellowed the cherry red with a chocolate brown roll neck and matching knee high boots.
A fitted jumper is a simple outfit base layer and although chocolate brown might not be one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, it’s a colour we’ll still be wearing as we finally say goodbye to winter. Brown is just so versatile and a little softer than black when you want to wear something to pair with warmer or paler colours in the spring.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The Princess of Wales’s knit would look just as stunning with blue jeans and a blazer as it did underneath her red coat. We got to see more of it as she shrugged off her coat inside The Welsh Cake Shop and threw herself into making some Welsh Cakes with Prince William. She expertly coordinated the colour of her jumper to her knee high suede boots too and this gave her whole ensemble a very put-together feel.
The combination of her chocolate brown outfit staples and the bright red coat was so striking but in an understated way. If you haven’t considered pairing these two hues together before, this was a masterclass in how to do it and they seem to be the Princess’ outfit colours of the moment as she’s worn a lot of brown and red outfits recently.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Eagle-eyed fans might also have noticed that Kate wasn’t wearing her iconic engagement ring for her day in Pontypridd. In pictures taken as she rolled out Welsh Cakes, the senior royal appears to have on the more low-key sapphire and diamond eternity-style ring that she was seen wearing several times last year. Whatever the reason for the switch up, it was likely somewhat more practical for the hands-on baking.
The Princess of Wales’s outfit was beautiful for her busy day in Wales and was appropriately pared-back for several more poignant engagements. She and Prince William spoke with local people about the devastating impact of the flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh in late 2024. During their time in Pontypridd they will also hear how volunteers helped to restore the Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland following the storms.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
According to Dermatologists, most people are neglecting this key skincare step
Prioritising this one thing will make all your other products work harder...
By Rhiannon Derbyshire Published
-
Why is Greg in The White Lotus season 3?
Dastardly Greg has reared his head in The White Lotus season 3, and viewers want to know what he could be up to
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Kate Middleton's opinion of Prince William's beard couldn't be more different to Charlotte's
The Prince of Wales's new beard has attracted plenty of attention and his wife and daughter's opinions weren't initially aligned
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's flared jeans from 20 years ago are bang on trend today
Carole Middleton's smokey blue flared jeans from 2005 are right on trend for 2025 and are a comfier alternative to streamlined styles
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne is classic in white and gold skirt suit that oozes the elegance of a Chanel ensemble
The Princess Royal loves going for timeless styles and her skirt suit for a royal reception reminds us of stunning Chanel co-ords
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
'My routine is pretty boring!' - Sarah Jessica Parker's skincare steps are strikingly straightforward
Sarah Jessica Parker shuns laborious skincare routines for a few very simple steps that can be undertaken at her leisure
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Zoey Deschanel's ravishing red moment demonstrated how to go bold with Mary Janes and coloured tights
Coloured tights and Mary Janes might just be the look of the spring
By Jack Slater Published
-
Carole Middleton’s classic black satin midi dress was way ahead of its time
Carole's little black dress and tights was a masterclass in timeless, elegant styling
By Jack Slater Published
-
Holly Willoughby just gave a fresh twist on the classic LBD – and her bow shoes were the perfect finishing touch
Holly Willoughby was in full bloom with this springy take on a classic look
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton confirm special visit to cherished place after half-term break
The Prince and Princess of Wales's next joint visit will take them back to a place that is 'immensely special' to them and their family
By Emma Shacklock Published