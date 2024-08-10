Duchess Sophie’s unique checkerboard blazer is still on trend two decades after she first wore it

Duchess Sophie’s unique outfit for the 2004 Trooping the Colour Parade was a risky choice for the royal but we love the out-there style and it's still perfectly on trend two decades later.

Duchess Sophie has stepped up her fashion game immeasurably since becoming a more prominent member of The Firm and being bestowed the coveted title of Duchess of Edinburgh. But while we love her elevated alternative to trainers that she wore recently to the Olympics and the autumn-ready violet dress she just re-wore, there's one throwback look we still can't get out of our minds.

Back in 2004, the then Countess Sophie of Wessex made an appearance at the Trooping the Colour Parade to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II's public birthday - and did so in a risky style of blazer that we're sure raised a few eyebrows in the family.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop V-Neck Blazers

Mango Turqueta Linen Blazer Was £109.99, Now £49.99 at John Lewis With a unique yet sophisticated silhouette, this pure linen blazer from Mango is a great subtle statement piece for any capsule wardrobe. It's versatile, being both a great layering piece for more formal events and also acting as an elegantly sexy standalone item to show off some skin while still feeling covered thanks to the hip-length hem. Mint Velvet White Sculpted Blazer £199 at Mango We love the stunning, hammered gold button detailing on this otherwise simple and pared back blazer design. With smart peaked lapels, long sleeves, and a darted waist, it's elegant and structured, but with its deep v-neck and rounded hem, you can certainly show off some skin and make it sexy. Karen Millen Compact Stretch Cut Out Back Tailored Blazer Was £199, Now £60 at Karen Millen With a stunning deep V-neckline, a flattering cinched in waist and structured shoulders, this blazer silhouette is a dream. Available in both this stone-beige colour-way and a bright, bold red tone, you can switch up your look with ease - and with a unique cut-out detailing on the back, this blazer is all about bringing fun to the party.

The unique take on the formalwear blazer is vastly different from the blazer styles we see Sophie in today but isn't the deep V neckline so flattering? We love the way the blazer's lapels keep a formal look while the wide shoulders bring in a more relaxed and youthful feel.

Sophie also styled the piece expertly, with her single strand of pearls highlighting the unique neckline while also paying homage to the traditional choice of jewellery worn by royals who have come both before and after her.

She leaned into this more traditional styling with the rest of her outfit, striking the perfect balance between this and a more modern feel with a classic white midi skirt, a pair of beige suede gloves, and a striking black and white hat that largely hid her short bob hairstyle.

While we love the more relaxed and informal styles of blazer the royal usually steps out in now, like the stunning summer-ready cream blazer she wore with an equally beautiful pink co-ord earlier this year, we can't help but hope Sophie brings back this unique style at least one more time!