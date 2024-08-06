Duchess Sophie’s favourite violet dress made a summery comeback in Paris - and it's perfect for taking into autumn too

Duchess Sophie’s violet dress has made a summery comeback in Paris and we think it's perfect for taking into autumn.

The royals have extensive wardrobe options for all their official events and engagements but it seems even they have their favourite pieces they bring out whenever they can. The Duchess of Edinburgh is no stranger to re-wearing particular pieces and impeccably styling them in slightly different ways. One of these is none other than her fabulous violet Erdem Roisin dress which we first saw her wear for a special event with Prince William in 2023. It seems this dress - which would rival any of the best wedding guest dresses - has gone nowhere in her collection as she brought it back for her *very* exciting appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Duchess Sophie cheered on Team GB as they won the gold medal in the Women’s Sprint event and whilst her facial expressions were a joy to witness, our attention was also caught by her purple midi dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

The floral designs that cover it are inspired by etchings of floral bouquets from the 1600s and keen gardeners might be able to pick out the tulips, daffodils and honeysuckle. The print features deeper indigo and lighter lilac tones which are a lovely contrast to the more vibrant purple base colour of the Duchess of Edinburgh’s dress. This has a beautiful fitted bodice and although it is a sleeveless design, the feminine ruffles edging the straps act like very pretty cap sleeves.

Another ruffle runs along the neckline to form a collar and the skirt of Duchess Sophie’s dress flares out, with stunning pleats. The pleating gives this dress more dimension and movement to it and whether or not you’re a fan of this particular design, it’s well worth having a midi dress in both your summer and autumn capsule wardrobes as they’re so elegant and versatile.

Midi dresses can be layered over with cardigans, blazers or even a trench coat and worn with a pair of ankle boots or knee high boots to add an autumnal edge to an outfit - and extra warmth.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie could easily have worn her dress with boots and a tailored blazer in cooler weather but there was no need on this particular occasion. In the heat in Paris she went all-out summery with her white leather espadrille wedges from Penelope Chilvers. From the moment the weather started to improve in the UK, the Duchess of Edinburgh was reaching into her wardrobe for her go-to espadrilles and she especially loves those which have an ankle strap rather than tying up your leg.

These can often feel more secure on your feet and her choice of a pair of leather wedges makes them even more durable and practical. The last time we saw Duchess Sophie’s violet dress she wore pinky-beige platform heels and carried a matching purple wrap with her, showing how it can easily be made that bit more formal.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

For a day at the Olympics watching the cycling, her more casual, neutral espadrilles were perfect and her best white trainers from Puma would also add a similarly relaxed feel to this look. The Duchess secured her blonde hair in a simple updo and finished off her Paris outfit with some classic plain gold hoop earrings. We were thrilled to see her violet dress make a comeback and can’t help hoping we see some more outfit gems from Duchess Sophie at the Olympics.