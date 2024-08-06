Duchess Sophie’s favourite violet dress made a summery comeback in Paris - and it's perfect for taking into autumn too
Duchess Sophie's violet dress was brought back out for a visit to Paris and we have a feeling it would look just as stunning in autumn too
Duchess Sophie’s violet dress has made a summery comeback in Paris and we think it's perfect for taking into autumn.
The royals have extensive wardrobe options for all their official events and engagements but it seems even they have their favourite pieces they bring out whenever they can. The Duchess of Edinburgh is no stranger to re-wearing particular pieces and impeccably styling them in slightly different ways. One of these is none other than her fabulous violet Erdem Roisin dress which we first saw her wear for a special event with Prince William in 2023. It seems this dress - which would rival any of the best wedding guest dresses - has gone nowhere in her collection as she brought it back for her *very* exciting appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Duchess Sophie cheered on Team GB as they won the gold medal in the Women’s Sprint event and whilst her facial expressions were a joy to witness, our attention was also caught by her purple midi dress.
Shop Summer To Autumn Dresses
This dress is an investment well worth making as it can easily be styled for summer and right into autumn. Simply layer over a tailored blazer or trench coat and add a pair of ankle boots on cooler days, or stick to flat sandals in hot weather. It's a beautiful lavender shade with a violet cheetah print that's still very subtle and wearable.
This monochrome dress is such a simple yet statement piece to have in your wardrobe, for both summer and autumn. It's made from breathable cotton and has a collared neckline and short puffed sleeves. Pop over a denim jacket and reach for your ankle boots for a chic autumnal look when sandal season is over.
The floral designs that cover it are inspired by etchings of floral bouquets from the 1600s and keen gardeners might be able to pick out the tulips, daffodils and honeysuckle. The print features deeper indigo and lighter lilac tones which are a lovely contrast to the more vibrant purple base colour of the Duchess of Edinburgh’s dress. This has a beautiful fitted bodice and although it is a sleeveless design, the feminine ruffles edging the straps act like very pretty cap sleeves.
Another ruffle runs along the neckline to form a collar and the skirt of Duchess Sophie’s dress flares out, with stunning pleats. The pleating gives this dress more dimension and movement to it and whether or not you’re a fan of this particular design, it’s well worth having a midi dress in both your summer and autumn capsule wardrobes as they’re so elegant and versatile.
Midi dresses can be layered over with cardigans, blazers or even a trench coat and worn with a pair of ankle boots or knee high boots to add an autumnal edge to an outfit - and extra warmth.
Duchess Sophie could easily have worn her dress with boots and a tailored blazer in cooler weather but there was no need on this particular occasion. In the heat in Paris she went all-out summery with her white leather espadrille wedges from Penelope Chilvers. From the moment the weather started to improve in the UK, the Duchess of Edinburgh was reaching into her wardrobe for her go-to espadrilles and she especially loves those which have an ankle strap rather than tying up your leg.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
These can often feel more secure on your feet and her choice of a pair of leather wedges makes them even more durable and practical. The last time we saw Duchess Sophie’s violet dress she wore pinky-beige platform heels and carried a matching purple wrap with her, showing how it can easily be made that bit more formal.
For a day at the Olympics watching the cycling, her more casual, neutral espadrilles were perfect and her best white trainers from Puma would also add a similarly relaxed feel to this look. The Duchess secured her blonde hair in a simple updo and finished off her Paris outfit with some classic plain gold hoop earrings. We were thrilled to see her violet dress make a comeback and can’t help hoping we see some more outfit gems from Duchess Sophie at the Olympics.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Have any Unsolved Mysteries been solved? The cases cracked by the show
Unsolved Mysteries fans are wondering if any cases have been cracked after featuring on the show
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Jasmine Harman's belted olive green swimsuit stopped us in our tracks - it’s the perfect flattering shade for an end-of-summer holiday
Jasmine Harman's belted olive green swimsuit is such a gorgeous option if you want to wear bolder shades but love neutral tones
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia’s devotion to chic yet comfy shoes continues with embellished flat sandals alongside candy pink halterneck dress
Queen Letizia wore embellished sandals with a fabulous pink dress for a family dinner in Mallorca and we need to up our flat shoe game
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie just found the perfect elevated alternative to trainers for the Olympics – her chic and comfy footwear just topped our wardrobe wish list
Sophie just gave a masterclass in combining comfort and style
By Kerrie Hughes Last updated
-
Princess Anne's headwear at the Olympics was unexpected - but we're in awe of her authentic style
The Princess Royal's sartorial prowess continues
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Kate Middleton's off-shoulder maxi dress was a dazzling example of why sapphire blue should be in every elegant wardrobe
We're still inspired by the Princess of Wales's bold blue maxi dress from 2016 and this colour is such a striking choice for special events
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton never wears this type of jeans - but we'd love to see her style a pair
There's a popular style of jeans Kate Middleton never wears and we'd be excited to see her switch up her denim staples and try it out
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Mary of Denmark glows in ravishing red blouse with the most flattering alternative to white jeans
Queen Mary styled a pair of wide-leg white trousers just like you would a pair of jeans and her outfit was perfection in Paris
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Wedding season isn't over yet and Duchess Sophie’s rose-pink dress proves why you should never dismiss one-shoulder designs
Duchess Sophie's one-shoulder dress was stunning at the 2012 Paralympic Ball and this design is so elegant for any special occasion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Move over heels, Queen Letizia’s flat sandals deliver practicality and style and her flowing midi dress and gold hoops upped the glamour
Queen Letizia's flat sandals tick all the boxes for style and functionality and we love them paired with a patterned dress and gold earrings
By Emma Shacklock Published