Duchess Sophie just found the perfect elevated alternative to trainers – her chic and comfy footwear just topped our wardrobe wish list

The Duchess of Edinburgh never fails to impress us in the style stakes – and her most recent outfit is another amazing example of her seemingly effortless elegance. 

HM Ambassador to France and Monaco Menna Rawlings posted a photo on Instagram of her stood next to the Duchess on the steps of the British Ambassador's Residence in Paris. And Sophie is wearing the most simple but most elegant of outfits - which includes the perfect elevated alternative to trainers (quickly added to our summer capsule wardrobe wish list). 

The Duchess wore 'Valencia' espadrilles from Toms, which feature a wicker platform heel that adds height to her frame, and complements her stunning teal shirt dress from Max Mara beautifully. 

Shop Duchess Sophie's style

Toms shoesExact Match
Toms Canvas Flatform Espadrilles

These are the exact pair as worn by Duchess Sophie. Available at M&S right now, they are reduced by £26, taking them down to just £44. The comfortable slip-on style makes them easy to take on and off, and the platform heel adds height for a flattering silhouette. Advice is to size up if between sizes as the fit runs slightly narrow.

Hobbs Teal Dress
Hobbs London Ivana Dress

Duchess Sophie's Max Mara teal shirt dress is no longer available, but we found a really close match to the overall design at Hobbs. Its Ivana dress has the same button detail to the waist, a belt and cuffed sleeves – all in a stunning Lyons Blue shade. This versatile piece would work for everything from smart office wear to being dressed up for a wedding guest outfit. 

Estella Bartlett earrings
Estella Bartlett Coco Tourmaline Beaded Hoop Earrings

These stunning beaded hoop earrings are just the thing to top this espadrille, shirt dress ensemble. The subtle but statement pieces add a further pop of colour, complementing the overall look beautifully. Plus they are a great every day summer jewellery staple – and a bargain price. 

Her shoe choice still very much has a trainer feel about it, but the Raffia trim and frayed edges detail elevates the overall look to something more formal than wearing trainers, but still super comfortable, casual and stylish. Perfect for everyday, Duchess Sophie beautifully showcases how these summer-style shoes can also be dressed up for more formal and evening occasions too. 

And she let the simple yet super sophisticated outfit do all the talking, keeping her blonde hair down, straight and relaxed, natural makeup and minimal jewellery to complete her look. 

Duchess Sophie is well known for her casual chic style, often seen wearing a pair of the most comfortable trainers for women – including these chunky Puma Carina Lux – for less formal royal appointments. We can't wait to see what else she has in her wardrobe for the Paris Olympics 2024. 

Kerrie Hughes
Kerrie Hughes
Editor

Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.

 

After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.

As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.  

Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.

