Duchess Sophie delivered British summertime in an outfit with her pastel pink co-ord, cream blazer and espadrille wedges.

So often in the summer we find ourselves drawn to wearing gorgeous floaty dresses or our best jumpsuits for special occasions, but a co-ord can be just as stunning and is even more versatile. Once you’ve found the perfect mix-and-match skirt and top for your summer capsule wardrobe you’ll be reaching for it all the time and Duchess Sophie definitely seems to have found hers. The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Groundswell Agricultural Festival Show at Lannock Manor Farm on 27th June wearing a floral co-ord from Soler. Styled together, the blouse and skirt resembled a dress and looked sensational with a cream double-breasted blazer over the top and a pair of espadrille wedges.

Duchess Sophie’s co-ord was a soft rose-pink shade and covered with a micro floral pattern in a slightly paler hue. The delicacy of the print helped to make this set incredibly sophisticated and there were so many beautiful feminine details in both pieces, from the tiered skirt design to the fluted sleeves of the top.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Shop Neutral Blazers

Phase Eight Linen Blend Blazer Was £139, Now £99 at John Lewis This neutral-toned blazer is such an elegant layering piece and falls to just below the waist with a long-line silhouette. The breathable linen blend fabric is perfect for summer and is such a luxurious touch. M&S Ecru Double Breasted Blazer £79 at M&S This tailored blazer is a great piece for your wardrobe with its timeless double-breasted design, tortoiseshell buttons and collar. The material has added stretch for easy movement and comfort and you can use this to dress up even the most casual of outfits. Reiss Double Breasted Blazer £298 at Reiss This blazer is made from a wool blend with a twill finish and has all the classic details you'd expect, including peak lapels. The pockets add extra functionality and it comes in both regular and petite designs. If the white shade isn't for you, the light camel colour is very pretty.

Shop Espadrilles

Penelope Chivers Espadrilles £139 at Penelope Chivers This pair of espadrilles is the same style as Duchess Sophie's but in a gorgeous, soft champagne-toned leather. The jute sole is so classic and metallic shades like this are perfect for special occasions whilst still being very neutral. Dorothy Perkins White Wedges Was £45, Now £31.50 at Debenhams These also come in black and a beige shade and are such an affordable pair of wedges to add to your footwear collection. They are faux leather with a wedge heel of between 7-9cm and would look amazing with jeans or a summer dress. Castañer Chiara Wedges £110 at John Lewis Castañer is a go-to espadrille brand for Duchess Sophie's niece-in-law the Princess of Wales and these ivory wedges are so beautiful for the warmer months. They tie up your leg and are made from lightweight cotton canvas with a leather lining.

Although the Duchess of Edinburgh could perhaps have worn her blouse tucked into her skirt, the peplum-esque silhouette looked gorgeous draped over the waistband instead. This added to the tiered look and she offset the whimsical feel slightly with her more structured cream blazer.

Crafted from a cashmere blend this Eleventy Milano blazer was double-breasted and had practical deep pockets and tortoiseshell buttons. The soft cream shade was such a stunning neutral and made this piece all the more versatile as it would work equally well layered over brighter colours. A slightly more lightweight blazer like Duchess Sophie’s is always great for the summer in the UK as the weather can be so unpredictable.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Thankfully the sun was shining on this particular occasion and throughout her time at the show as the Honorary President of LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming), Her Royal Highness was sometimes seen holding her blazer too.

She walked around the showgrounds in a pair of espadrille wedges which are one of her go-tos this time of year. This pair from Penelope Chivers had the classic jute sole with white leather uppers and a buckled ankle strap. This strap helped to keep them securely on her feet and wedges are a great alternative to high heels in the summer as they help to give you a bit more height but with more stability than a classic stiletto heel.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie added a Paloma bag from Sophie Habsburg and wore her golden blonde hair in her staple up-do for this appearance. Her outfit was a lovely blend of smart and casual design elements and with the blazer as a practical layering piece in case of chilly breezes, it couldn’t have been more beautiful for British summer time.

This time of year is an especially busy time for the Royal Family leading up to their traditional summer break, with so many events and occasions as well as their schedule of engagements. The Duchess of Edinburgh recently attended several days of Royal Ascot and now that Wimbledon 2024 has kicked off, we’re hoping to see her there once again too. If she does, it’s possible that her blazer and wedges could be brought back again to complete her outfit.