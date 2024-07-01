Duchess Sophie delivered British summertime in an outfit with her pastel pink co-ord, cream blazer and espadrille wedges
Duchess Sophie delivered British summertime in an outfit with her pastel pink co-ord, cream blazer and espadrille wedges.
So often in the summer we find ourselves drawn to wearing gorgeous floaty dresses or our best jumpsuits for special occasions, but a co-ord can be just as stunning and is even more versatile. Once you’ve found the perfect mix-and-match skirt and top for your summer capsule wardrobe you’ll be reaching for it all the time and Duchess Sophie definitely seems to have found hers. The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Groundswell Agricultural Festival Show at Lannock Manor Farm on 27th June wearing a floral co-ord from Soler. Styled together, the blouse and skirt resembled a dress and looked sensational with a cream double-breasted blazer over the top and a pair of espadrille wedges.
Duchess Sophie’s co-ord was a soft rose-pink shade and covered with a micro floral pattern in a slightly paler hue. The delicacy of the print helped to make this set incredibly sophisticated and there were so many beautiful feminine details in both pieces, from the tiered skirt design to the fluted sleeves of the top.
Shop Neutral Blazers
This neutral-toned blazer is such an elegant layering piece and falls to just below the waist with a long-line silhouette. The breathable linen blend fabric is perfect for summer and is such a luxurious touch.
This tailored blazer is a great piece for your wardrobe with its timeless double-breasted design, tortoiseshell buttons and collar. The material has added stretch for easy movement and comfort and you can use this to dress up even the most casual of outfits.
This blazer is made from a wool blend with a twill finish and has all the classic details you'd expect, including peak lapels. The pockets add extra functionality and it comes in both regular and petite designs. If the white shade isn't for you, the light camel colour is very pretty.
Shop Espadrilles
This pair of espadrilles is the same style as Duchess Sophie's but in a gorgeous, soft champagne-toned leather. The jute sole is so classic and metallic shades like this are perfect for special occasions whilst still being very neutral.
These also come in black and a beige shade and are such an affordable pair of wedges to add to your footwear collection. They are faux leather with a wedge heel of between 7-9cm and would look amazing with jeans or a summer dress.
Although the Duchess of Edinburgh could perhaps have worn her blouse tucked into her skirt, the peplum-esque silhouette looked gorgeous draped over the waistband instead. This added to the tiered look and she offset the whimsical feel slightly with her more structured cream blazer.
Crafted from a cashmere blend this Eleventy Milano blazer was double-breasted and had practical deep pockets and tortoiseshell buttons. The soft cream shade was such a stunning neutral and made this piece all the more versatile as it would work equally well layered over brighter colours. A slightly more lightweight blazer like Duchess Sophie’s is always great for the summer in the UK as the weather can be so unpredictable.
Thankfully the sun was shining on this particular occasion and throughout her time at the show as the Honorary President of LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming), Her Royal Highness was sometimes seen holding her blazer too.
She walked around the showgrounds in a pair of espadrille wedges which are one of her go-tos this time of year. This pair from Penelope Chivers had the classic jute sole with white leather uppers and a buckled ankle strap. This strap helped to keep them securely on her feet and wedges are a great alternative to high heels in the summer as they help to give you a bit more height but with more stability than a classic stiletto heel.
Duchess Sophie added a Paloma bag from Sophie Habsburg and wore her golden blonde hair in her staple up-do for this appearance. Her outfit was a lovely blend of smart and casual design elements and with the blazer as a practical layering piece in case of chilly breezes, it couldn’t have been more beautiful for British summer time.
This time of year is an especially busy time for the Royal Family leading up to their traditional summer break, with so many events and occasions as well as their schedule of engagements. The Duchess of Edinburgh recently attended several days of Royal Ascot and now that Wimbledon 2024 has kicked off, we’re hoping to see her there once again too. If she does, it’s possible that her blazer and wedges could be brought back again to complete her outfit.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
32 foods to eat before menopause
Having a selection of the best foods to eat before menopause in your diet can help alleviate common symptoms and long-term effects
By Grace Walsh Published
32 of Meghan Markle's best hairstyles over the years - and how to recreate them
Meghan Markle has shown us sleek updos, loose waves and everything in between
By Aleesha Badkar Published
Carole Middleton's white mini dress look at Wimbledon proved this tricky length can look so elegant
Carole Middleton showcased how to style mini dresses in such a sophisticated and elegant way when she attended Wimbledon in 2019
By Emma Shacklock Published
Kate Middleton's surprising leopard print bag with fiery red dress at Wimbledon was so bold
The Princess of Wales went all-out for Wimbledon 2015 wearing a vibrant red dress and a leopard print clutch that we're still not over
By Emma Shacklock Published
Princess Charlotte's 'electric' personality was the 'highlight' of Taylor Swift meeting
Princess Charlotte made quite the impression when she met Taylor Swift, the singer's boyfriend Travis and his brother Jason Kelce
By Emma Shacklock Published
Rare glimpse inside James Middleton's home shows it's the 'epitome of classic country charm' with rustic wood and calming colours
We've seen a new glimpse of James Middleton's home and the natural wooden details, woven rug and plants make it such a stunning space
By Emma Shacklock Published
Queen Mary proves heatwave outfits don't need to be complicated as she pairs gorgeous printed maxi skirt with simple tan sandals
Queen Mary's maxi skirt was the perfect alternative to dresses and jumpsuits and her tan barely-there sandals finished off her look in style
By Emma Shacklock Published
Pippa Middleton's blush pink jumpsuit with bold red heels is the perfect summer evening outfit if a dress just isn't for you
Pippa Middleton wore a blush pink wide leg jumpsuit and bold red heels for a charity event in 2017 and it was such a chic combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
Kate Middleton is an expert at heatwave styling and her cherry red halterneck dress and espadrille wedges prove it
The Princess of Wales wore a bright red dress and wedges to watch the polo in 2006 and it's the perfect hot weather combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
Duchess Sophie perfects floral dressing with multi-tonal pink accessories and coral lipstick for Ascot
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked radiant in florals and pinks for the third day of Ascot
By Caitlin Elliott Published