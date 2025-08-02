Duchess Sophie swaps elegant dresses for camo and chignon updo as she proves she’s as at home in military gear as regalia

We’re used to seeing the Duchess of Edinburgh looking polished and sophisticated in floral dresses and classic heels, or else stepping out in impeccable tailoring. However, she’s shown that she’s just as happy making practicality her first priority.

In what was very probably her last engagement before enjoying a much-deserved summer break, Duchess Sophie visited two Battalions of The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers on 31st July. She’s their Colonel-in-Chief and although she brought out one of her best summer dresses for part of the visit, she did a quick outfit change later.

At the Salisbury Plain Training Area, she learnt about 6 Armoured Close Support Battalion REME’s work maintaining and repairing the Army’s armoured vehicles and equipment. Her dress and heels just wouldn’t do and so she donned a camouflage jacket, sturdy boots and trousers.

Her trousers and footwear were both sand-coloured which tied in with the green and beige jacket. It meant that although she wasn’t in full military gear like the Battalion themselves, her ensemble definitely fitted in with them.

The colour coordination made Duchess Sophie’s outfit feel put-together, though there was a sneaky fashion-forward edge with her boots, as they had a block heel for a bit of elevation. Her hairstyle also blended style and functionality.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s golden blonde tresses were secured into arguably her favourite hairstyle of all-time - a messy French twist-meets-chignon. This timeless look isn’t one of the 2025 hair trends for summer, but she often goes for it when she wants her hair out of the way at engagements.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Sophie's hairstyle is the perfect balance of elegance - the chignon being one of the most classic updos going - and modernity, thanks to that 'undone' texture,” says woman&home’s Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, who has some great tips for achieving Sophie’s hairstyle yourself.

According to her, prep is key. She explains that you should “start with day two hair, which has more natural grip than freshly washed” and then “mist it with a texturizing spray (I love Sam McKnight's Cool Girl)”. To pull it back and twist it into place, Fiona recommends using your hands instead of a hair brush.

She adds, “As for grips, go for the ones in a U shape with a large gap, like these rather than the tighter kirby pins. These slide easily into hair and hold it in place without squashing your style or making it appear too neat and fussy."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh makes this textured updo look so effortlessly cool and it’s great for hot days when you want your hair away from your face. For the senior royal, it’s a hairstyle that fulfils a purpose - it’s practical - and is chic when she’s wearing more elegant items like her midi dresses, as well as when she steps out in something like her military look.

At the Battalions’ HQ in Wiltshire she moved from her dress to camo so easily and looked as at home in one as she did in the other which is no easy feat. Although she hasn’t personally served in the British Army, Duchess Sophie, like all of her fellow royals, takes her honorary military positions incredibly seriously.

She’s also Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Army Music and Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, as well as holding two military positions in Canada. Her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of REME was previously held by Prince Philip for over 50 years.