Carole Middleton’s patterned tights are the winter-ready alternative to plain styles

In the cold depths of winter, tights are an absolute must-have. But wearing the same pair of plain, black tights over and over in order to keep warm just feels a bit boring after a while.

So when we came across a snap of Carole Middleton wearing a pair of patterned tights to add texture and interest to a black, monochrome outfit she stepped out in back in 2013, we knew we’d be investing in a pair of our own.

Carole has always been adept at blending practicality with style, with her best style moments showing off an attention to detail that infuses her timeless style with personal taste and personality.

Her patterned tights are a great example of this, as they transform the look of her simple, black tailored coat, black heels, and leather gloves and stop them from feeling too plain and simple – and they’re so simple to slip on with any outfit to make it more striking and playful this winter.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Carole Middleton's Winter-Ready Look

We’re all in agreement that tights are an absolute staple in any winter capsule wardrobe, but Carole’s look is a great reminder that something necessary can also be chic, and opting for a patterned tight instead of the classic opaque styles we rely on is a sure-fire and subtle way to elevate any outfit.

Especially when it comes to one-toned outfits like Carole's, a pop of pattern never goes amiss. Her sleek, black outfit is incredibly elegant and loses none of its impact for being relatively simple in terms of silhouette. This is thanks to the small details, like her tights and a faux-fur collar on her coat, that bring in subtle, elegant touches to draw the eye and create impact.

Patterned tights are such a small styling trick that can transform your outfit and bring it to a whole new level by effortlessly bringing in just a pop of interest. Carole was careful not to overwhelm the look by adding too many accessories and overpowering the pattern of her tights, though. With a sleek pair of leather gloves and a matching leather handbag accessorising the outfit, this was just enough to tie everything together.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors