32 of Carole Middleton's best style moments

Being the mother of the Princess of Wales, Carole Middleton is no stranger to being in the limelight and getting dressed up for an event. From a head-turning Mother of the Bride look for her daughter's Royal Wedding in 2011 to attending high-profile sporting events, Carole has nailed both off and on-duty looks.

Carole has shown us repeatedly that simple yet elevated looks can sometimes be the most impactful. Her head-to-toe monochromatic look at the King's Coronation in 2023 showcased a bold take on formalwear, while her go-to printed tea dresses and tie-waist jumpsuits reveal the more casual, relaxed approach she takes when out of the public eye. It's no surprise that some of Kate Middleton's style secrets are taken straight from her mother.

We take a look at 32 of her most stylish moments...

Carole Middleton's most stylish moments

The off-duty jumpsuit look

A flattering jumpsuit deserves a place in every capsule wardrobe - as Carole well knows. With its blue, pink and brown flowers, this one balances style with function. She teamed it with a cropped white denim jacket, nude handbag and kitten heels.

Off-duty smart casual

Pictured here shortly after the announcement of Kate and William's engagement, Carole Middleton and her husband Michael look cheery in this snap outside their home in Berkshire, England. Wearing slim-leg dark-wash jeans (a staple in most of our wardrobes) and a navy boucle jacket, Carole accessorised with simple silver jewellery to complement the jacket’s cool-toned hardware.

Smart casual can be a tough dress code to navigate, but as Carole shows, you really can't go wrong with dark jeans and a tailored jacket.

Classic countryside chic

This laid-back, countryside chic look from the archives shows Carole and her daughter, Catherine, attending the Festival of British Eventing in 2005. Featuring plenty of brown tones, she paired a statement quilted gilet with a 3/4 sleeve V-neck, chunky black belt and a pair of welly boots.

The evening of the royal wedding

The Middleton ladies made plenty of public appearances in the run-up to William and Kate's 2011 royal wedding. Here, Carole elevates a simple little black dress with a cropped cream jacket with a cinched waist. Her daughters dressed in similar monochromatic outfits.

A vision in blue for the Royal Wedding

Kate and William's 2011 wedding showcased some of the best royal wedding guest outfits we've ever seen. Photographed with her husband Michael, King Charles, Camilla and young Royals Eliza Lopes and Lady Louise Windsor, the mother of the Bride’s wedding look was a gorgeous pastel blue dress and lapelled coat combination designed by Catherine Walker. She tastefully finished her look with a matching blue hat.

A Chanel-inspired look

The day after Kate and William's wedding, Carole continued the celebrations in a chic Chanel-inspired skirt and fitted top that featured a contrast black stitch and pale nude heels. A mink shoulder bag completes the look, while its gold hardware complements the warmer caramel tones in Carole’s long-bob hairstyle.

Polka dots for a day at the races

Enjoying a day at the Epsom Races in 2011, Carole is pictured here wearing an effortless and stylish look. With a ballet-pink nude theme throughout, a cropped blazer makes the ruched dress with a polka-dot pattern the star attraction alongside a textured nude hat.

Looking glam at Ascot Ladies Day

This Ladies' Day ensemble from Ascot in 2011 shows how Carole Middleton knows how to make a hat the focus of a look. Complementing a lace overlay structured collarless jacket with a matching nude dress underneath, this extravagant layered wide-brimmed hat works perfectly with the simple pearl drop earrings and matching necklace to create a look that makes maximum impact from minimal colours.

A classic tea dress for watching the tennis

Wimbledon and bright summer prints have long gone hand in hand, and it's a look Carole regularly returns to. A breezy white dress with capped sleeves and a fitted waist makes the most of a bold flower print that features purples, reds and magenta pinks. Minimal jewellery is worn here to make the dress the main focus of the look, while oversized sunglasses complete the look by giving it the signature relaxed Wimbledon style that many celebrities go for when watching a spot of tennis.

Evening elegance in black and white

You can never go wrong with a sleek, tailored black-and-white look. Arriving for an evening at the famous London Palladium Theatre, Carole Middleton wore an elegant white jacket with ribbon details over a classic LBD. She completed the look with a pair of black court shoes and a classic clutch.

A vision in red

A daring lady-in-red look for Carole at Royal Ascot Ladies Day in 2012 showcases how impactful a statement coat can be. A hat of the same colour completes the look and compliments the dark brown tones of Carole’s loosely waved hair.

A simple camel coat

Here, as Carole arrives at the King Edward VII hospital in London to visit the Princess of Wales during one of her pregnancies, she styles a cosy brown wrap coat with wide lapels and suede black boots for a look that is all about comfort as well as style. A caramel-brown handbag finishes off the look.

Playing with prints and textures

Carole Middleton is a frequent visitor to tennis matches. Here, sat watching a game with her daughter Pippa at the AEGON Championships in the run-up to Wimbledon, she didn't miss the opportunity to showcase her fashion sense. What would otherwise be a relatively simple summer jacket is updated here with a bold orange and black tribal print on the lower arms.

A bright blue day dress

An azure blue dress that ties at the front is the perfect way to create a bright and bold look for a visit to the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. The cropped cream jacket adds a nod to formalwear that is complimented by a simple pendant necklace, stud earrings and dainty bracelet.

A seriously chic patterned tea dress

Stepping out of the hospital following the birth of one of her grandchildren in 2013, Carole matches the nude tones in the flower motif on a gorgeous teal dress by pairing it with a nude, croc-print bag and court heels of the same colour. Her hair looks as flawless as ever too, with golden highlights and a money piece at the front of her locks.

Blue formalwear for a royal christening

A navy overcoat with grey panels and a lace overlay was the star of the show in this chic look Carole Middleton wore at Prince George’s christening in 2013. She completed the look with a matching grey clutch bag, dress and hat. It's a great example of how a statement coat can really complete a look - a style trick that her daughter Kate often turns to.

All-black lace for the Royal Variety

The Royal Variety Performance is the perfect excuse for its attendees to don their finest threads while enjoying a night of entertainment. Here, Carole wears a black evening gown that features sheer lace sleeves to create a simple outfit that is both classy and refined. A wide neckline is the perfect way to showcase the texture detailing of the lace. She completed the textured look with a luxurious velvet overcoat gracefully draped over her arm.

Princess Charlotte's christening outfit

The royal family all turned up to the christening of Princess Charlotte in 2015 in their finest clothes - and Carole Middleton was no exception. Pictured here in conversation with the now Queen Camilla, Carole wore a lace applique over the top half of a nude coat. She completed the chic neutral look with a matching fascinator - also with lace appliques - and a layered top. Navigating what to wear to wear to a christening can be tricky, but Carole nailed the dress code with ease.

A fun green collared dress

Smart yet casual, this Carole Middleton's crocodile Wimbledon outfit is a great choice for a long day in the sun. A canvas handbag adds another texture to this look, while wedged sandals with a pop of yellow add a playful edge to this laid-back ensemble.

Cosy for Christmas day

Celebrating a cosy Christmas with the family, here Carole sports a cape with a Peter Pan collar and trusty black suede knee-high boots. Easily one of her top style moments, this is the perfect example of a quiet luxury look that will never go out of fashion. The Princess of Wales and even Princess Charlotte also wore tailored coats for the occasion - a winter must-have!

A nod to the 1920s

A nod to 1920s outerwear, Carole looks stunning in this monochromatic look that exudes elegance from her simple round hat to the chic leather gloves and court heels. A plain black clutch completes this winter look to show that wearing an all-black outfit never has to be boring.

All pink for Pippa Middleton's wedding

Pictured here with her son, James Middleton, Carole attends her daughter Pippa’s wedding. The baby pink hue of this classy coat and hat is the clear focus of this Mother of the Bride look, but her darker nude shoes and a clutch bag give extra dimension to this already-refined look.

This icy blue wedding guest ensemble

This icy blue round-lapelled overcoat with sleek lines is a classic Carole Middleton outfit. Tailored coat dress? Check. Classic court shoes? Check. A brilliant fascinator? Check check check. The fascinator - which resembles fresh flowers - adds a fun touch to the outfit. She kept accessories minimal, opting for delicate silver jewellery and neutral court shoes.

A timeless crisp white dress

Exuding Quiet Luxury on a visit to Wimbledon in 2018 with her husband Michael, Carole wears a clean and crisp white linen dress with a simple broderie anglaise overlay. With perfectly oversized sunglasses, a tan handbag and wedge slip-ons, this look is an inspiration for us all to nail the smart-casual look.

An elegant wrap dress with a bold print

A bold printed wrap dress is the perfect way to dress smart casual for a day at the tennis. Here, heeled mules, a chic white fedora hat and Carole’s trusty oversized sunglasses complement but do not upstage this light and breezy summer dress look.

A smart blue and white printed dress

This blue and white chevron printed linen summer dress is a classic example of Carole Middleton nailing the smart casual look. With her 60s style round sunglasses and simple nude pink handbag, Carole makes sure visiting Wimbledon on Men’s Final Day is a chance for her to play with her off-duty style.

Azure blue for the Coronation

Azure blue is one of Carole’s staple colours, so it wasn't surprising when she opted for an all-blue look on Coronation Day. A statement textured headband with embellished flower applique is the star of the show here, and is beautifully complemented by silver jewellery that has Sapphires encrusted throughout.

Summertime coral

European holiday chic meets British Summertime style here in Carole’s look from Day 11 of the Wimbledon tennis championships in 2021. A beautifully bright coral summer dress with exaggerated, rounded sleeves and a round neck is paired with lace-up espadrille sandals and a chevron-print clutch to give a fairly simple outfit a sense of playfulness.

Pretty in pink for Royal Ascot

Bright and cheery, Carole nailed dopamine dressing on a visit to Royal Ascot in 2022. A two-tone pink-panelled shirt dress is contrasted by a bold yet classy black fascinator and a simple clutch. Accessories were minimal as she let her dramatic black fascinator and feminine pink dress do the talking.

A classic tea dress with oversized sunnies

A super elegant and flattering tea dress featuring coral and cream flowers is the perfect way to elevate an outfit for a day out watching sports in the summertime. Rounded textured tortoiseshell sunglasses add a touch of glamour to this simple ensemble.

This luxurious winter coat

Proving that Mother and Daughter can rock similar looks, Carole and Pippa attended the 'Together at Christmas' carol service in December 2022 in matching outfits. While Pippa’s deep burgundy coat features pointed lapels, Carole’s luxurious peacock knee-length coat has a rounded, Peter Pan collar with simple buttons down the middle, showing just a hint of her forest green jumper underneath. Staple black leather gloves add a luxurious edge to this yuletide look.

Velvet sophistication

Show-stopping black velvet tailored trousers were the star of the show in this festive look that Carole wore to a Christmas carol service in 2023. A cropped jacket featuring silver buttons adds a touch of military chic. Cosy, chic, comfortable AND festive - what more could you want?