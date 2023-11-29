32 of the best royal wedding outfits, from Pippa Middleton's Maid of Honour dress to celebrities who (nearly) stole the show

It's always a nice day for a royal wedding - nothing stops the world quite like it.

People across the globe tune in to watch history, as the likes of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana's stunning royal wedding dresses set trends and inspire future brides-to-be all over.

And while it's true all eyes are on the bride (and groom), anyone lucky enough to be invited to a royal wedding is guaranteed to bring their A-game. The royal relatives love a wedding in the family as it gives them an excuse to dust out their selection of hats almost guaranteed to steal the scene, but other celebrities and invited guests have been known to almost steal the spotlight.

32 of the best royal wedding outfits

Kate Middleton, 2011



(Image credit: Getty)

A few months after her own wedding, Kate attended the wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk, Edinburgh on July 30, 2011.

Kate recycled a light gold DAY Birger et Mikkelsen coat, something she'd previously worn to the wedding of Laura Parker Bowles and Harry Lopes in 2006. Underneath she wore a Collette Dinnigan dress. The statement piece was her large, structural hat by Gina Foster Millinery.

This particular hat was the "Krupp", named after one of the most famous stones in the world. The Krupp diamond is best known as the Elizabeth Taylor diamond after Richard Burton presented the star with the 33.19-carat gem.

The Making of a Royal Romance by Katie Nicholl | £8.92 at Amazon Published in 2011, this book provides a fascinating insight into the lives of Prince William and Kate. It reflects back on her childhood, her close family and her romance with the future King. It goes up to the preparations for the couple's fairytale wedding and also focuses on their life in Wales together.

Abigail Spencer, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer flew to the United Kingdom for the wedding of Harry and Meghan at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018.

Abigail wore a navy and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, paired with a veiled fascinator and white pumps.

The very same Alessandra Rich dress would have another royal outing soon after. Kate Middleton wore the same outfit for a series of family portraits taken ahead of King Charles' 70th birthday.

Karen Spencer, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

Karen Spencer - who married Princess Diana's brother, Charles in 2011 - wore a favourite colour of the royals for Harry and Meghan's wedding. Looking regal, Karen sported a custom Pamella Roland royal purple capelet and a form-fitting knee-length dress.

She finished her outfit with an elaborate fascinator in the same shade, which perfectly complimented her raven black hair.

Joss Stone, 2011

(Image credit: Getty)

Joss Stone - the English reggae and pop singer who rose to fame in the early 2000s - seemed like a surprising guest to show up to Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding. However, it turns out she's been friends to the royals for many years.

Keeping things bright and cheerful, Joss wore a coral co-ord set made up of a short dress and matching jacket. Her shoes were in the same hue, as were the flowers in her hat.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, 2011

(Image credit: Getty)

A socialite and It girl known to be friends with the likes of King Charles, the late Tara Palmer-Tomkinson turned plenty of heads in this stunning (and super flattering) electric blue ensemble.

The off-the-shoulder dress was by British fashion designer, Deborah Milner, and Tara completed her look with a matching hat by royal favourite Philip Treacy. Finishing touches included elbow-length gloves and kingfisher blue shoes from Nicholas Kirkwood.

Sarah Ferguson, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

On October 12, 2018, Sarah Ferguson had the privilege of seeing her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, marry Jack Brooksbank.

As mother of the bride, all eyes were going to be on the Duchess of York - and she did not disappoint. Sarah wore an emerald dress by Ascot-based designer Emma Louise Design and a matching gold and green hat by milliner Jess Collett.

While it's usually the bride who has something borrowed on the big day. Sarah touchingly completed the outfit with the same vintage Manolo Blahnik bag that her own mother, Susan Barrantes, wore for her wedding to Prince Andrew.

There was another sentimental reason Sarah chose to wear green. She told the Daily Mail, "Mum had carried the handbag at my wedding to Prince Andrew and the admission tickets were still in it. They were green - which was why I wore green on the day."

Oprah Winfrey, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

Oprah Winfrey was just one of the many iconic figures from the world of showbusiness who attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding.

Looking radiant in a Stella McCartney pale pink dress, Oprah's designer look was cobbled together last minute.

Gayle King shared on CBS at the time that Oprah "had a little bit of a wedding emergency yesterday" when she saw how white her initial outfit looked. Stella came to the rescue, and Oprah paired the elegant ensemble with a wide-brimmed hat adorned with feathers and flowers, designed by Philip Treacy.

Zara Tindall, 2011

(Image credit: Getty)

Zara and Mike Tindall would get married a few months after William and Kate in 2011, and Zara's own wedding look was nowhere near as futuristic as the ensemble she wore for her cousin's nuptials.

Zara went with an unconventional look, turning heads in a metallic, high-collared dress. The high-shine, futuristic style of the coatdress was complemented by an equally outré headpiece by Philip Treacy - a milliner beloved by the royals.

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, 2011

(Image credit: Getty)

Something was in the air in 2011. Not only was it the year of Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, Zara Tindall married Mike and across the channel in Monaco, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene also got hitched.

For Albert and Charlene's wedding, the then Prince Willem-Alexander and Princess Maxima of the Netherlands made the trip - and Maxima brought a touch of the Dutch with her in what she wore.

Representing the House of Orange - the name of the Dutch royal family - Maxima wore a bold, vibrant short orange dress. The dress had an oversized flower detail and Maxima's jewels also added extra pizzazz.

The jewels are thought to be diamonds and golden gemstones.

Doria Ragland, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

The mother of the bride, Doria Ragland looked gorgeous at the wedding of Meghan and Harry in 2018.

Oscar de la Renta created Doria's dreamy pistachio dress and coat. The pale green dress had intricate white flowers stitched on the hem, and she paired it with a matching hat.

One of the designers for the fashion house, Fernando Garcia told Buro Middle East at the time that Meghan wanted something specific for her mother's wedding look. He reportedly said, "She wanted to have an American designer represented in the royal wedding because she's American."

Duchess Sophie, 2011

(Image credit: Getty)

What with William and Kate's wedding and Zara and Mike Tindall's nuptials happening that same summer, you might have forgiven Duchess Sophie for running out of wedding guest inspiration.

However, she looked chic in a sleek sleeveless brown dress for the wedding of Monaco's Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene. She and Prince Edward represented the United Kingdom at the ceremony, which brought royalty from around the world - and plenty of celebrities - to the French Riviera.

Naomi Campbell, 2011

(Image credit: Getty)

Naomi Campbell, joined by her billionaire businessman boyfriend (at the time) Vladimir Doronin, looked every inch the supermodel she is for the 2011 wedding of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Naomi represented British fashion, opting for a floral, feminine embroidered asymmetric gown by Alexander McQueen.

She would later change into a gorgeous Givenchy dress dripped out in jade green embellishments for the evening reception.

Princess Eugenie, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

Princess Eugenie's look for Prince Harry's 2018 wedding is the very epitome of "less is more."

Keeping things classic and understated, Eugenie looked beautiful in a bespoke, soft blue dress by Gainsbourg, a British couturier and tailoring label.

Eugenie's Jackie Kennedy-esque look included a hat designed by Fiona Graham - could the nod to one of America's most famous First Ladies be a reference to Meghan being American? We'll never know!

But we do know the Princess added a touch of high glamour with her Valentino shoes.

Serena Williams, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

The tennis legend served up a winning style in light pink Versace for friend Meghan Markle's 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

Serena discussed the look in a video with Vogue. While looking at a picture of the light pink sheath dress, she said, "This is at the royal wedding, when my friend Meghan married Harry. Again, another Versace look and my jewels are from Bulgari, which was just stunning, and I have a fascinator on."

She said that a lot of thought and effort went into her hair for the day. “What’s so iconic about this is that I was, like, ‘Royal wedding? I’m definitely wearing braids,’” she said, adding that two or three girls spent all night braiding her hair, even after she decided to take a nap. “I was so tired, and I was like ‘I’m going to sleep.’ So I lay down, and then they just kept braiding until the morning, and they finally finished. It was a very long process but it was so worth it.”

Carole Middleton, 2011

(Image credit: Getty)

All mothers look forward to the day they see their daughters marry their prince, only in Carole Middleton's case, that was quite literally the case.

For William and Kate's 2011 wedding, the mother of the bride Carole wore a pearly blue wool crepe coat dress with matching satin piping and braiding at the waist and cuff. It was from designer Catherine Walker- a favourite of the late Princess Diana.

She wore this over a sky-blue silk shantung day dress. Carole also wore a hat by Berkshire-based milliner Jane Corbett. Easily one of Carole Middleton's best looks.

Queen Camilla, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

Harry and Meghan's wedding was in May 2018, and many of the guests dressed for the season in a parade of springy pastels and soft colour palettes. Queen Camilla got the memo, looking radiant in a pale pink coat dress by Anna Valentine.

However, she wasn't afraid of taking a bolder step with her accessories, sporting a huge, feathery Philip Treacy hat. Camilla accessorised the pastel pink design with a five-strand pearl necklace featuring a pink stone at the centre.

The Queen favours this look, recreating it almost completely for the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Duchess Sophie, 2011

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, Duchess Sophie kept things understated, showcasing one of her best-ever looks.

While she stood proudly beside Prince Edward - decked out in his military regalia - Sophie's neutral look was sophisticated simplicity. Her fitted jacket had wide lapels and an intricate pattern on the sleeves, and she wore a tight belt to give her an elegant silhouette.

She accessorised the look with a beige headband hat adorned with flowers and feathers.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a close friend of Meghan Markle, so it was no surprise she scored an invite to the 2018 wedding.

Priyanka, like many other guests at the Windsor ceremony, opted for pastels.

She was spotted heading to St George's Chapel in a serene lavender lunch suit by Vivienne Westwood, complete with a matching fascinator.

Priyanka spoke glowingly of her friend before the wedding, telling Elle magazine UK in 2016, "Megs... was always meant for big things. To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It's amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it."

Cara Delevingne, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

Breaking the dress code in a big way, Cara Delevingne's standout, menswear-inspired look was one of the most talked about outfits from Princess Eugenie's 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

The dress code for the wedding was very strict. Ladies were to wear a day dress with a hat and gentlemen were to wear a morning coat. But rebellious model Cara - who has been friends with Eugenie for years - did things her own way, sporting one of the sharpest tuxedos for women.

The model-turned-actress chose a perfectly tailored Emporio Armani complete with cummerbund, tails, stilettos and top hat to the ceremony at St. George's Chapel.

Princess Beatrice, 2011

(Image credit: Getty)

When it comes to stealing the spotlight at a royal wedding, it's not always for the most flattering of reasons.

Unfortunately for Princess Beatrice - who had fun with fashion with the now-infamous structural Philip Treacy hat to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton - her look was compared to everything from a sea creature to a toilet seat. It was definitely a show-stopping royal hat - but not one that attracted much positive attention.

The outfit made headlines and the York sister was roundly mocked by fans online and the fashion press, but she had the last laugh, auctioning off the hat and fetching over £80,000 for charity.

Princess Beatrice, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

Princess Beatrice's 2011 wedding guest outfit made headlines for all the wrong reasons, so Prince Andrew and Sarah Fergusons' oldest daughter might have purposely played it safer for Harry's wedding in 2018.

She wore a bespoke turquoise Roksanda Viola dress. The stunning midi featured long, billowing sleeves and a ton of little beads.

However, she still had a touch of individuality in her style. Eschewing the classic hat or fascinator, Beatrice wore a cool, stylish headband.

Naomi Campbell, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

When fashion royalty meets actual royalty, you know you're about to see something memorable.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018 and turned the walk to St George's Chapel into her very own runway wearing an elegant black and white dress by Ralph & Russo with a hat by Philip Treacy.

A pair of leather gloves and a delicate pearl necklace gave Naomi's look a sense of old meets new, traditional meets trendy.

Victoria Beckham (+a bonus best dressed in David Beckham)

(Image credit: Getty)

Let's be honest, usually the men are rather unremarkable at these events. A classic tux or a morning coat and they call it a day.

Of course, when we're talking about the Beckhams, things change.

Victoria Beckham earned her spot on the list with her oh-so-chic take on maternity wear (she was pregnant with Harper when she attended William and Kate's wedding in 2011). Arriving at Westminster Abbey in one of her own custom designs, Victoria looked stunning in a caped navy look with a matching hat and veil. For a splash of colour, she topped off her look with a pair of bright red pumps.

Nearly outshining one of Victoria Beckham's best looks, David Beckham looked like a fairytale price himself in a grey and black three-piece suit.

Queen Rania, 2004

(Image credit: Getty)

Rania, the Queen Consort of Jordan, looked exquisite while attending the historic wedding of Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia in 2004.

This is arguably one of Queen Rania's most memorable looks, wearing an intricate lace skirt and white shirt by Givenchy.

The waterfall effect of the whole outfit feels like looking at a painting. The crisp white shirt leads down to lilac and lavenders before hitting a regal, dark purple at the hem of the skirt.

Duchess Sophie, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh oozed calm, laid-back glamour at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

Her ensemble consisted of a grey duchess satin skirt and embroidered grey top.

The curve midi skirt and a customised version of the bodice top came from London-based brand Suzannah, and she finished the look with a bespoke Jane Taylor hat.

Sophie would rely on Suzannah for another important royal event, having the designer make her a bespoke black dress for the funeral of Prince Philip in 2021.

Holly Candy (nee Valance)

(Image credit: Getty)

Holly Valance rose to fame in the 2000s as an actress on Australian soap Neighbours -before turning her hand at pop stardom.

However, among royal circles, she's best known as Holly Candy, wife to luxury property developer and billionaire Nick Candy. The pair attended Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018, and Holly looked pretty in pastel pink.

Oozing Old Hollywood glamour - and a touch of quiet luxury - Holly sported a powder pink dress by Ralph & Russo with a coordinating boxy jacket on top. The details really make this outfit, like the feminine bow effect on the fastening of the matching driving gloves.

Amal Clooney (and George Clooney), 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

Easily one of Amal Clooney's most fashionable moments was her appearance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, where she showed up wearing a yellow Stella McCartney dress.

The canary yellow dress features a pleated neckline and tie around the middle, which flows down below the hem of the midi dress. The capped sleeve midi cut also features a vintage-inspired silhouette and, in keeping with Stella McCartney's values, is created from sustainable viscose and acetate with a silk lining.

She finished off the statement outfit with a matching hat complete with a net veil by Stephen Jones.

Officially called the "Angie”, the Stella McCartney outfit was custom-made for Amal but eventually went on sale for the public. For those who were lucky to snap one up at the time, they retailed for £1,250.

Poppy Delevingne, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

For Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018, a whole host of London's It Girls put their best fashion foot forward.

While Poppy's sister Cara went for an Armani menswear suit, Poppy went ultra feminine. The model wore a laser cut high low dress styled with a matching coat and brooch from Oscar de la Renta’s Resort 2019 collection.

She paired the look with Christian Louboutin shoes and a quirky, blue feathered hat from Victoria Grant.

Lady Kitty Spencer, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

Lady Kitty Spencer was a vision at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding.

Wearing a romantic, hand-painted Dolce & Gabbana dress, a matching Philip Treacy hat and glittering Bulgari jewellery, Harry's cousin evoked old-world elegance and refinement.

Her look was such a hit that it actually led to too much attention for Princess Diana's niece. She reveals she gained over half a million followers overnight after her cousin's wedding.

"I thought I was in someone else's account. I turned off my phone - it was a bit overwhelming," she told Marie Claire.

Kate Middleton, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

For Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018, Kate Middleton delighted fashion fans with a deviation from her standard wedding guest attire.

For weddings, Kate often sticks with formal-looking coat dresses. But, looking playful and vibrant in a rich, raspberry pink dress by Alexander McQueen, the Princess of Wales' knee-grazing, long-sleeve dress, which included a pleated waistline and puffed sleeves, was paired with a colour-coordinated Philip Treacy fascinator, as well as raspberry velvet pumps and clutch.

Queen Elizabeth II, 2011

(Image credit: Getty)

It was one of the first major royal weddings since Sophie and Edward's 1999 ceremony (considering the Queen didn't attend Charles and Camilla's 2005 ceremony!) so people were always hoping the late Queen Elizabeth II would go all out for Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials in 2011.

And her primrose yellow outfit was quintessential Queen Elizabeth. Instantly recognisable and hard to miss, the coat was designed by her personal dresser, Angela Kelly.

This ensemble featured a yellow coat in double crepe wool worn with a matching dress. The coat featured a beaded design of sunrays around the neckline. The Queen’s hat was also by Angela Kelly and featured a medium-sized brim with an adornment of yellow silk roses and deep yellow leaves.

For a touch of history - and a good omen - she wore one of her most incredible brooches, the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Brooch. Acquired by Queen Mary from Garrard in 1932, it was considered one of her favourite brooches, worn to important events like Princess Margaret's wedding.

Pippa Middleton, 2011

(Image credit: Getty)

It's lucky the Princess of Wales enjoys an incredibly close bond with her sister because Pippa Middleton very nearly did the impossible and upstaged her sister at her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

Pippa - who was Kate's Maid of Honour - wore a figure-hugging dress which would go on to make headlines across the world.

The floor-length dress was made from ivory satin crepe and delicate lace - which might sound controversial for a wedding guest to wear, but it was reportedly designed to blend in with Kate's elaborate train.

Pippa's dress was a creation of Kate's favourite, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. It featured a cowl neckline, capped sleeves, a cinched waist and 58 buttons down the back.

One particular highlight of the dress was Pippa's derrière. Much fuss was made about the figure-hugging dress accentuating her shapely bottom, and Pippa herself has cracked jokes about it.

In 2014, at the Women in Advertising and Communications dinner at London's Savoy Hotel, she joked, "As I have found, recognition has its upside, its downside and - you may say - its backside."

She also described her relief at how the dress fit, but "in retrospect, it fitted a little too well."