Amal Clooney's most stylish moments from color block suits to extravagant ball gowns

As one of the world's most stylish women, it wasn't easy to compile all of Amal Clooney's best fashion moments but we've whittled it down to some of her absolute best looks from 2013, to now.

She may be George Clooney's gorgeous wife but Amal Clooney is also a human rights activist, lawyer, public speaker, and a mom. And not only is the multi-hyphenate inspiring in her actions, but she also inspires us frequently with her fashion looks too. And with the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic trending (read also: 'stealth wealth', 'rich mom aesthetic'), Amal's outfits are more relevant than ever before.

Here are some of Amal's best looks from over the years...

London, 2013: Bold colors and daring accessories

During an outing in London a decade ago, Amal sported a chic, crimson wrap dress, and gray coat to keep warm. She also sported peep-toe lace-up boots (remember when they were all the rage?) along with some huge hooped earrings - proving that dressing practically doesn't always have to be boring!

New York, 2014: Casual kooky prints

Color us obsessed with this funky look from Amal, featuring a pair of highly-patterned white pants, a black jacket with an asymmetrical zipper, and a pair of smart brogues to finish. Clearly, Amal was ahead of her time.

London, 2014: Color-block suit

For a look that's a bit more business-appropriate, Amal rocked this coral, tailored dress suit with a matching jacket. A great fall outfit idea, she paired her smart dress with a pair of fun, floral patterned pump heels by Oscar de la Renta, and a large tan bag, in a look that's truly screaming "lawyer chic."

Florence, 2015: Strapless Dolce & Gabbana

OK, let's be honest - can you think of a sexier couple than the Clooneys?!

While at a gala in Florence in 2015, Amal made one of her first public appearances with George (they got married in 2014 in Venice) - and stunned with a sleek, strapless Dolce & Gabbana black dress for the occasion. She also wore her hair in a deep side part, as well as red lipstick that oozed Hollywood Glamour.

Golden Globes, 2015: in Dior Haute Couture

In another Hollywood glam look (sensing a theme?), Amal attended the 2015 Golden Globes wearing a chic, floor-length Dior Haute Couture gown that had a long, one-shoulder cape detailing. She accessorized with a pair of white opera gloves, proving that timeless fashion doesn't have to be unexciting.

London, 2016: Lady in red

A vision in red, Amal Clooney rocked a fiery red skirt suit while on business in London, pairing the business-chic suit with sheer black tights and a pair of black, pointed-toe pump heels. Seriously, if only we could look this good at the office.

Manhattan, 2016: show-stopping coat

Although Amal is typically spotted in fashionable business attire and glamorous red carpet looks, the activist also has impeccable day-to-day style, as proved by this casual chic look. With a nod to Brigitte Bardot, she paired an oversized pink coat with a pair of ankle-hitting black and white checked pants, as well as a plain black top - and finished off the look with one of the best designer bags and a pair of back, pointed-toe flats.

Los Angeles, 2017: a vision in blue

A vision in blue, a color not typically worn by Amal, she walked the red carpet at an event in LA with George while pregnant with her twins, still looking effortlessly chic as usual. Her blue and white dress billowed to the floor, and she wore her sweeping, black hair in her usual side part (similar to Kate Middleton's side swoop), accentuating the free-flowing nature of the elegant look.

Met Gala, 2018: florals for the win

During the 2018 Met Gala, Amal Clooney sported this floral strapless Richard Quinn gown, complete with, yes, a pair of sleek, navy blue trousers - she was one of the hosts that year, after all, so it was only right that she showed up looking fabulous as can be.

Scotland, 2019: navy blue jumpsuit

In a look that we're truly trying to copy as soon as humanly possible, Amal wore a subtly sexy navy blue jumpsuit while at an event with George in Scotland, pairing the enviable look with a pair of classic pumps and a super chic animal-print clutch bag.

London, 2021: sequins and feathers galore

Let's all take a quick moment of silence for this incredible look.

OK, thank you.

While leaving the NoMad hotel in London in 2021, Amal and George stepped out in style, with Amal wearing an elegant, strapless custom 16Arlington sequinned gown, adorned with subtle sparkles. To top off the already covetable look, she paired a white feathery cape and red lipstick with the dress, once again serving glamour in its purest form.

London, 2022: the wow factor

It's rare that Amal bares her legs in a Stella McCartney mini-dress, but when she does, she absolutely rocks it. This sparkly yellow '70s-inspired dress looks incredible on the attorney, creating a perfect balance between elegant and flirty with its body-hugging silhouette and flared sleeves. She also paired this dress with some holographic, pointed-toe heels, adding an extra layer of oomph to the look.

Academy of Motion Pictures Gala, 2022: corset dressing in green

Amal definitely got the memo that sage green was one of the "it" colors of 2022, as she rocked a floor-length white and green Del Core gown to the Academy of Motion Pictures Gala.

Kennedy Center Honors, 2022: shimmer and shine

While strapless dresses are certainly a trend for Amal, she took a bit of a fun spin with this shimmering silver dress that had small, draped sleeves on each arm. She also paired the sparkly number with a matching silver clutch and, of course, her signature red lip.

Ticket to Paradise Premiere, 2022: color-clash perfection

We're obsessed with this flowy printed dress Amal sported to the Ticket to Paradise (a movie George starred in with Julia Roberts in 2022) - totally taking the island vibes of the movie with her on the red carpet.

Austria, 2023: chic business-wear

In a truly stunning attempt at chic business wear, Amal sported this undeniably chic tailored pantsuit with very subtle white pinstripes at a conference in Austria. Seriously, we're taking notes for our next business trip.