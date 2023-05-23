Amal Clooney’s dynamite summer staple? A perfectly tailored jumpsuit

Amal Clooney attended the international digital festival 4Gamechangers in Austria and showed up to the event wearing a fabulous tailored jumpsuit.

There are many women over 40 who are serving as fashion inspiration for multiple generations. Take, for example, Kate Middleton, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Lopez, and Anne Hathaway, to name simply a few. One of the more underrated style icons of our time, in our humble opinion, is Amal Clooney - who is not only a successful lawyer and human rights activist but is also married to the famously handsome George Clooney.

Additionally, Amal Clooney has also served up a plethora of inspiring fashion looks over the years, and perfectly exudes that 'stealth wealth' or 'quiet luxury' aesthetic that everyone is going for these days.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While attending the international digital festival 4Gamechangers at Marx Halle Wien in Vienna, Austria Amal spoke on a panel about human rights with journalists Corinna Milborn and Raffaela Schaidreiter, as well as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad.

Not to mention, of course, she wore truly the chicest jumpsuit we've ever seen while doing it.

The dark gray jumpsuit from Versace boasted many menswear elements, such as lapels, tailored trousers that pleated perfectly down the center, as well as a slim black belt that really accentuated her waist. She also rocked a pair of pointed-toe black pumps to go with the fab business look.

For accessories, she decided on some dangling gold earrings, as well as an icy diamond bracelet to give a little glam to the look. She also wore her sweeping brunette hair over her shoulder with a deep side part.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although this specific Versace jumpsuit will cost you a pretty penny, we found a similar style that can help you easily replicate Amal's classy look.