Queen Camilla shuns quiet luxury with statement jewelry and luxe baby-pink coat dress at Royal Ascot 2023

The royals have officially gathered at Ascot Racecourse for a week full of exciting events - and Queen Camilla looked particularly stunning in a luxurious, pink ensemble.

There are certain annual events where we can expect the royals to step out in their Sunday best - for example, a popular sporting event for royals to show off their style is Wimbledon - and now, the whole family is gathering together for the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Every year, royals convene at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire to view a series of horse races - and the event continues to be not only an exciting sporting event but a stunning sartorial display.

Along with the other fabulous outfits that the royals wore for the occasion, Queen Camilla stole the show with a look that dismissed the quiet luxury trend (as she often does).

As the King and Queen made their entrance at the track on Wednesday, we were able to get a good look at Camilla's luxurious outfit.

For the base of her look, the Queen went with a baby pink coat dress, complete with pleats in the skirt and lapels on top. She also wore a Philip Treacy white hat (a designer that the Queen is seen wearing quite frequently), which featured a chic bow-like design on the right side.

To add some intense glamour to the look, she also wore a large topaz and pearl necklace with the petal pink coat dress. This necklace, which she has worn in the past, is known as Camilla's antique five-stranded necklace, and the gemstone in the middle is said to have been an Edwardian-era brooch that was purchased at an auction in 2000.

For additional accessories, the Queen also wore a matching pair of dangling topaz and pearl earrings to really tie in the colors from her fabulous necklace. Additionally, she wore a stack of luxurious bracelets, including some small gold styles and a noticeably luxurious blue and gold Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet.

The Queen also carried a small, metallic silver clutch to the racing event, as well as a pair of white gloves for the last touch of royal elegance.

But this outfit from Tuesday wasn't her only stunning look - she also wore a Christian Dior white dress earlier in the week. She completed that look with the Courtauld Thomson Scallop-Shell Brooch, a callback to the late Queen Elizabeth, who had 24 different horses win races in past Ascot years.

The studded pin originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and she later bestowed it to her daughter Queen Elizabeth, who wore it to the Royal Ascot back in 2019.