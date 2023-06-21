Queen Camilla shuns quiet luxury with statement jewelry and luxe baby-pink coat dress at Royal Ascot 2023
The Queen's Ascot look screams sophistication and we're obsessed with all of it
The royals have officially gathered at Ascot Racecourse for a week full of exciting events - and Queen Camilla looked particularly stunning in a luxurious, pink ensemble.
There are certain annual events where we can expect the royals to step out in their Sunday best - for example, a popular sporting event for royals to show off their style is Wimbledon - and now, the whole family is gathering together for the 2023 Royal Ascot.
Every year, royals convene at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire to view a series of horse races - and the event continues to be not only an exciting sporting event but a stunning sartorial display.
Along with the other fabulous outfits that the royals wore for the occasion, Queen Camilla stole the show with a look that dismissed the quiet luxury trend (as she often does).
As the King and Queen made their entrance at the track on Wednesday, we were able to get a good look at Camilla's luxurious outfit.
For the base of her look, the Queen went with a baby pink coat dress, complete with pleats in the skirt and lapels on top. She also wore a Philip Treacy white hat (a designer that the Queen is seen wearing quite frequently), which featured a chic bow-like design on the right side.
To add some intense glamour to the look, she also wore a large topaz and pearl necklace with the petal pink coat dress. This necklace, which she has worn in the past, is known as Camilla's antique five-stranded necklace, and the gemstone in the middle is said to have been an Edwardian-era brooch that was purchased at an auction in 2000.
For additional accessories, the Queen also wore a matching pair of dangling topaz and pearl earrings to really tie in the colors from her fabulous necklace. Additionally, she wore a stack of luxurious bracelets, including some small gold styles and a noticeably luxurious blue and gold Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet.
The Queen also carried a small, metallic silver clutch to the racing event, as well as a pair of white gloves for the last touch of royal elegance.
But this outfit from Tuesday wasn't her only stunning look - she also wore a Christian Dior white dress earlier in the week. She completed that look with the Courtauld Thomson Scallop-Shell Brooch, a callback to the late Queen Elizabeth, who had 24 different horses win races in past Ascot years.
The studded pin originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and she later bestowed it to her daughter Queen Elizabeth, who wore it to the Royal Ascot back in 2019.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
We're obsessed with Carole Middleton's thick 80s bangs in this old photo of her as a new mom with newborn Princess Catherine
We're so into Carole Middleton's bangs and bob haircut in this throwback photo from when she was new to motherhood
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Queen Camilla’s Ascot brooch gives mermaid goddess vibes as she pays tribute to absent royal
Queen Camilla’s Ascot brooch is full of hidden meaning as she chose a particularly significant royal piece for Day 1 of the 2023 races…
By Emma Shacklock • Published