Queen Camilla’s all-white Ascot outfit is the definition of elegance as she mixes classic silhouette with embroidered embellishments

Queen Camilla’s all-white Ascot outfit was the definition of elegance as she mixed classic silhouette with embroidered embellishments.

Her Majesty attended Royal Ascot Day 1 wearing an all-white ensemble that was beautifully understated.

Queen Camilla’s white coat and dress featured subtle embroidery and scallop detailing and was the perfect occasion-wear choice for this special event.

This royal news comes as King Charles is set to make a big change to a key royal summer tradition.

From the Christmas Day walk to church at Sandringham to garden parties at Buckingham Palace there are certain occasions each year where royal fashion fans can expect glimpses at some truly memorable looks. Summer is packed with opportunities to enjoy the Royal Family’s style at Wimbledon and Royal Ascot. Now Ascot 2023 has started, with Zara Tindall’s pistachio green dress and Princess Anne’s two-tone dress providing fashion inspiration. Queen Camilla’ all-white Ascot outfit from Day 1 has also caught our eye with its classic silhouette and embellishments.

Known for her passion for horses and horse-racing that she shared with the late Queen Elizabeth, Her Majesty went for an elegant look that wowed with its exquisite yet simple detailing for her first Ascot appearance so far.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Adrianna Papell Knit Crepe Tuxedo Dress | $176/£139 | John Lewis & Partners Put your own twist on Queen Camilla's all-white Ascot outfit with this dupe for her stunning coat. With its sweeping collared neckline, long sleeves and knee-length, this is an equally chic choice for summer events.

The all-white outfit is said to be a custom Christian Dior design and features a single-breasted wrap over coat. Underneath she wore a similarly subtle white dress with a crew-neckline that fell to just below her knees and was just visible beneath the coat when she walked. Whilst the overall design of both the coat and dress was super paired-back and chic, the embroidery made this special.

In both the side-vents of the coat, along the neckline of the dress and sleeves of the coat are scallop details, Broderie Anglaise-style cut-outs and embroidered bobble-like adornments. Queen Camilla’s all-white Ascot outfit was completed with a matching white Philip Treacy hat with a statement angled brim, a white clutch bag and gloves and beige shoes.

(Image credit: Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

Her Majesty also incorporated some serious sparkle with a select few pieces that accentuated the beauty of the otherwise quite low-key look. She wore one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s brooches passed down from the Queen Mother - the Courtauld Thomson Scallop Shell Brooch - as well as a pair of pearl earrings.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given her love of horse racing, Queen Camilla has regularly attended Royal Ascot over the years, giving us plenty of equally beautiful looks. This time she was one of plenty of royals who stepped out on Day 1, including King Charles, Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

One of Queen Camilla’s children, Tom Parker Bowles, and Queen Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot also attended, no doubt making it extra special for Her Majesty. She was seen alongside King Charles looking animated as they watched the races together in their first Ascot appearance since becoming King and Queen Consort.

Since she’s previously attended multiple times during the five day racing event, it’s possible Queen Camilla’s all-white Ascot outfit won’t be the last we see from her there this year. Though it made the perfect summer style statement and showcased simple elegance at its best.