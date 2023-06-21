Princess Anne's 'awesome' two-tone dress and matching coat at Royal Ascot delights fans as she proves the vintage fabric still looks stylish

Princess Anne looked absolutely stunning at the Royal Ascot 2023 on Wednesday, stepping out in a two-toned satin dress coat with a matching hat for the annual horseracing event.

The Princess Royal joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla to attend the annual horseracing event, much to the delight of her adoring fans.

Princess Anne has wowed in the style department yet again.

The Princess Royal was a vision in blue on Wednesday, rocking up to the Royal Ascot 2023 alongside the King and Queen Consort in a gorgeous teal coat and matching satin dress. The 74-year-old paired the stylish outfit, which boasted gorgeous streaks of purple in the summery light, with a wide-brimmed hat in the same turquoise color. She also donned pearl earrings, a silver choker necklace, an extravagant brooch, and blue gloves. Princess Anne completed her elegant ensemble with tanned stockings, classic black heels, and a leather black handbag.

Royal fans were quick to praise her sophisticated look, with one taking to Twitter to write, "Princess Anne, The Princess Royal looking wonderful as she arrived at Royal Ascot earlier this afternoon."

Another person said that Anne looked "awesome" in her gorgeous dress coat and gown.

Princess Anne was also given the task of presenting English flat racing jockey Ryan Moore with a special saddle cloth in honor of his 75th Royal Ascot success.

Queen Camilla looked equally regal in her Royal Ascot attire, which consisted of a cream coat over a matching gown. She teamed her outfit, which was adorned by silver embellishment, with white gloves and a diamond rosette brooch.

King Charles III also embraced the traditional dress code, wearing a black top hat and a grey morning suit for the special occasion.

Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, was another royal to hit headlines for her fashion at the iconic racing event. The 42-year-old went for a £667 floral green dress by Leo Lin, which she paired with a dainty straw hat and matching beige clutch.