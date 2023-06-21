Princess Anne's 'awesome' two-tone dress and matching coat at Royal Ascot delights fans as she proves the vintage fabric still looks stylish
The Princess Royal looked regal as ever at the Royal Ascot 2023 on Wednesday in a shiny teal dress and matching wide-brimmed hat
Princess Anne looked absolutely stunning at the Royal Ascot 2023 on Wednesday, stepping out in a two-toned satin dress coat with a matching hat for the annual horseracing event.
- Princess Anne looked positively regal on Wednesday, stepping out at the Royal Ascot in a two-toned satin dress and a matching wide-brimmed hat.
- The Princess Royal joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla to attend the annual horseracing event, much to the delight of her adoring fans.
- In other royal news, how 'kind, gentle creature' Duchess Sophie helped 'pompous' Prince Edward grow into his own skin.
Princess Anne has wowed in the style department yet again.
The Princess Royal was a vision in blue on Wednesday, rocking up to the Royal Ascot 2023 alongside the King and Queen Consort in a gorgeous teal coat and matching satin dress. The 74-year-old paired the stylish outfit, which boasted gorgeous streaks of purple in the summery light, with a wide-brimmed hat in the same turquoise color. She also donned pearl earrings, a silver choker necklace, an extravagant brooch, and blue gloves. Princess Anne completed her elegant ensemble with tanned stockings, classic black heels, and a leather black handbag.
Royal fans were quick to praise her sophisticated look, with one taking to Twitter to write, "Princess Anne, The Princess Royal looking wonderful as she arrived at Royal Ascot earlier this afternoon."
Another person said that Anne looked "awesome" in her gorgeous dress coat and gown.
Princess Anne was also given the task of presenting English flat racing jockey Ryan Moore with a special saddle cloth in honor of his 75th Royal Ascot success.
Queen Camilla looked equally regal in her Royal Ascot attire, which consisted of a cream coat over a matching gown. She teamed her outfit, which was adorned by silver embellishment, with white gloves and a diamond rosette brooch.
King Charles III also embraced the traditional dress code, wearing a black top hat and a grey morning suit for the special occasion.
Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, was another royal to hit headlines for her fashion at the iconic racing event. The 42-year-old went for a £667 floral green dress by Leo Lin, which she paired with a dainty straw hat and matching beige clutch.
Emma is a Lifestyle News Writer for woman&home. Hailing from the lovely city of Dublin, she mainly covers the Royal Family and the entertainment world, as well as the occasional health and wellness feature. Always up for a good conversation, she has a passion for interviewing everyone from A-list celebrities to the local GP - or just about anyone who will chat to her, really.
Emma holds an MA in International Journalism from City, University of London and a BA in English Literature from Trinity College Dublin.
-
-
King Charles set to make big change to key royal summer tradition
King Charles has decided to make a change to the Royal Family's summer holiday plans
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Neptune retrograde 2023 - how Neptune will affect your romantic life and financial decisions, depending on your star sign
Neptune retrograde 2023 reassures you that dreaming is good for you and that an inspired idea is the first spark of creation
By Inbaal Honigman • Published