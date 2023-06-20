How 'kind, gentle creature' Duchess Sophie helped 'pompous' Prince Edward grow into his own skin
Duchess Sophie has helped Prince Edward become 'confident' and 'comfortable' according to a royal expert
A royal expert has pointed out how Duchess Sophie has helped her husband, Prince Edward, to blossom from his 'pompous' younger self into the confident Duke of Edinburgh he is today.
- Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have become a key part of King Charles's monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
- With the pair at the forefront of key events of late, even appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour, a royal expert has pointed out how much Sophie has helped Edward blossom over the years.
- In other royal news, the family member who totally ignored Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s wedding dress code rule in spectacular style has been revealed.
With Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie having taken on their new roles as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the royal duo, who reside at Surrey's Bagshot Park, the pair have been at the forefront of King Charles's slimmed down monarchy since the Queen passed away.
Appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony for key moments such as the coronation flypast and the Trooping the Colour celebrations, as well as attending plenty of public engagements, the key working royal duo are now two of Charles's essential members of The Firm.
Now, a royal expert has highlighted just how much Duchess Sophie's loving nature has helped mold Edward into the confident Prince we know today.
In light of Edward and Sophie's 24th wedding anniversary, that may have seen the Duchess receive a very special treat, a royal insider opened up on how their marriage has helped them in royal life.
"Sophie has always been a gentle, kind creature who quietly gets on with her job, without making a fuss. She has remained true to herself, compassionate and discreet, and became almost like another daughter to the late Queen," former BBC royal correspondent told OK!.
"I used to think Edward was a bit pompous, but having seen him interact with the crowds at Buckingham Palace for the Duke of Edinburgh‘s award, or out on other engagements, I think he has become much more comfortable in his own skin," Jennie added, continuing, "He is much more confident in his role and is such a great entertainer, especially with children."
Praising the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh for their solid and loving relationship and their touching bond with children Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, Jennie added, "Edward and Sophie have a very secure marriage and seem to support one another in everything they do. They are also absolutely devoted parents to Lady Louise and James."
