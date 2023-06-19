Duchess Sophie may be in for a special treat from Prince Edward for a very sweet reason
Duchess Sophie may be expecting a rather special gift today as the Duchess of Edinburgh prepares to celebrate a new milestone
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, may receive a special gift today as the royal celebrates an important milestone.
- Duchess Sophie is a busy senior member of the Royal Family who is married to Prince Edward.
- Sophie has just spent the weekend celebrating the King's official birthday, but she will be kept busy as she celebrates another special date in the diary.
On this day more than two decades ago on June 19, 1999, Prince Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. This means that the royal couple has officially been married for 24 years and Sophie has been a member of the Royal Family for nearly two and a half decades.
While this anniversary isn't considered one of the great milestones in a marriage, a 24-year marriage does have a special gift associated with the celebration. Opal is the gift used to celebrate a 24th wedding anniversary and as a valuable stone, it is likely that the gifts for this anniversary will be made into a piece of jewelry.
"A 24th-anniversary is traditionally celebrated with opals, which are believed to inspire hope, love, and happiness," Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson told Brides. She added, "While couples often turn to jewelry gifts for this anniversary, there are many other unique options available—like artwork that incorporates opals—for those looking for something more unexpected."
But does this mean Sophie should also be gifting her husband with an opal-encrusted piece of jewelry? The expert added that there are alternative gifts that are associated with this milestone. "The modern gift of musical instruments is a perfect theme for those who prefer to give experiential gifts, like taking guitar lessons or enjoying a concert together," said Dayna.
Although this may be a special milestone for the couple, their celebrations are likely to be overshadowed by another major royal event taking place on their anniversary.
The Order Of The Garter Service is taking place today, on June 19 at St George''s Chapel in Windsor Castle - the very same place where the couple tied the knot more than two decades ago! The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain and includes the Monarch and twenty-four knights.
The knights are selected by the King and their position is a recognition of their service. Many have held public office or contributed to national life or have served the Sovereign personally. The Order is celebrated with a procession and service at Windsor Castle.
Instead of celebrating her marriage milestone, the Duchess of Edinburgh will be attending this ceremony and celebrating with the King and the rest of the senior royals as she continues to prioritize her royal duties.
