Duchess Sophie's cream outfit is from Kate Middleton's favorite brand as she enjoys Trooping The Colour celebrations

Duchess Sophie's cream outfit screams the kind of effortless elegance she's known and loved for. As her husband the Duke of Edinburgh and his sister Princess Anne, Princess Royal, are on horseback - she travelled alongside the Princess's husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence.

Duchess Sophie's cream outfit and matching hat are utterly delightful as she beams at onlookers during important royal event.

The hardworking royal is enjoying her first ever Trooping The Colour as a Duchess and has taken tot he role like a duck to water.

Only days after Duchess Sophie's bold stiletto heels left us utterly obsessed, Duchess Sophie's cream outfit has once again hit all the right notes. Standing out from the crowd, as ever, the royal chose to wear the Yahvi cream dress from Beulah London, $890/£695 with a glamorous matching hat.

Interestingly enough, Beulah is one of the sources of Kate Middleton's dresses. Known for championing a sustainable approach to fashion via recycling her wardrobe, the Duchess, like the Princess, supports lots of ethical and sustainable clothing brands, including Beulah London. The British-based brand, founded in 2009, offers employment to vulnerable women and promotes sustainable artisan handicrafts.

It's a big first for Sophie today, as her first ever Trooping The Colour as a Duchess. It's also the first time her husband has acted in his new role. In even more exciting news for the popular Duchess, she received a brand new royal title ahead of the Trooping the Colour celebrations.

HRH was invested as a Dame Grand Cross of the Order of St John by the Duke of Gloucester, who's the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin.

The Order of St John's full name is The Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem, is a Royal Order of Chivalry that first became recognized as by Royal Charter from Queen Victoria back in 1888. St John is an organization that delivers first aid, healthcare, and support services around the world to those who need it the most.

Sophie has been Grand President of St John Ambulance since 2004. She's volunteered many times throughout the years and in 2021, was presented with a Bar to the Service Medal in recognition and celebration of her 15 years of work with the organization.