Duchess Sophie's bold stiletto heels and croc clutch bag are the ultimate accessories as she proves purple is HER color

Duchess Sophie looked incredible in super high beige stiletto sandals as she rocked an all-purple outfit to team up with Prince William for a royal outing this week.

Duchess Sophie and Prince William made a rare appearance as a duo as they stepped out in London's Battersea on Tuesday for a special documentary screening.

Duchess Sophie was a vision in purple as she teamed a gorgeous floral frock with the ultimate beige stiletto heels.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been making some seriously stunning fashion choices recently. From her sophisticated one-shouldered lace gown to her bright white maxi skirt teamed with Kate Middleton's favorite espadrilles, Duchess Sophie's royal fans have been swooning over her latest looks.

And the former Countess of Wessex, who resides at Bagshot Park with Prince Edward and children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, kept up her impressive outfit streak as she took on a royal engagement with her nephew Prince William on Tuesday.

The Duchess and the future King arrived at Battersea Power Station for a screening of documentary, Rhino Man, with Prince William's taskforce United for Wildlife.

Proving that purple is definitely her color, Sophie, whose daughter Lady Louise 'occupies very special place' in her and Edward's hearts, looked elegant in a $1,535 floral frock by Erdem with a coordinating shawl in hand, along with matching nail polish.

Erdem Roisin Pleated Floral-Print Voile Midi Dress, £945 | NET-A-PORTER Duchess Sophie's gorgeous purple Erdem dress is currently on sale, with the pretty piece selling super quick, unsurprisingly. Featuring a tulip, daffodil and honeysuckle print, the lightweight ruffled number is perfect for dressing up this summer.

Staying daring with her shoe choice, Sophie braved a pair of high stiletto heels, with the nude Prada sandals adding height and glamor to the look.

Meanwhile, Sophie made sure her purse was in keeping with her purple theme, with her Sophie Habsburg Cleo clutch bag fitting perfectly in her palm.

Completing the standout look, Sophie opted for a pair of multi-colored gem drop earrings, wearing her blonde tresses in gorgeous loose curls and going for a dark, smokey shadow on her eyelids.

Royal fans were utterly thrilled to see Duchess Sophie and Prince William teaming up for the engagement, with lots commenting on both Sophie's outfit and the pair's great bond.

"I love this!! Not only does Sophie look incredible, but to see her with William shows real family unity," one supporter wrote.

"Gorgeous colour on her! And nice to see it on her nail polish too 💜 also loving the Aunt and nephew outing," another fan added, while a third swooned, "Beautiful dress. Nice to see her wearing it again. The colour and style are so flattering. Pretty make up and gorgeous earrings! Love the shoes - platforms so comfortable."