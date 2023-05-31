Lady Louise Windsor 'occupies very special place' in Edward and Sophie's life after traumatic birth that nearly saw Duchess 'lose her life'

Lady Louise Windsor has a special place in the hearts of her parents, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, because of the difficult and near-deadly birth experience Sophie went through to bring her daughter into the world, a royal expert says.

A royal expert has explained that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh treasure and nurture their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, because of the 'very difficult birth' Sophie went through to bring their daughter into the world.

Duchess Sophie 'almost lost her life' during Louise's traumatic birth, with author Jennie Bond reporting that she and Edward have always doted over Louise because of the difficult experience.

In other royal news, it has been claimed that Kate Middleton doesn't want Prince George to get 'special treatment' to avoid 'heir and spare' dynamic in Wales family.

Lady Louse Windsor holds a special place in the hearts of her doting parents, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, due to the traumatic birth experience that the Duchess endured to welcome her first child, according to royal expert Jennie Bond.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh share 19-year-old Lady Louise and 15-year-old James, Earl of Wessex, with the family-of-four calling Surrey's Bagshot Park their home.

While loving parents Edward and Sophie adore both of their children, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie says that Lady Louise's traumatic birth means the pair have nurtured her especially closely.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On November 8th 2003, Lady Louise, who has been praised for her newfound poise and confidence, arrived in the world via emergency C-section, arriving four weeks before her due date. During the delivery, Duchess Sophie came near to death, losing nine pints of blood due to internal bleeding.

Speaking about how Louise's dramatic entrance impacted how Sophie and Edward raised their children, Jennie told OK! magazine, "They nurtured Louise, I think a great deal. I think Louise has always held a very dear part in their hearts as any child does, but because it was such a difficult birth."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recalling the moment she heard news of Louise's frightful birth, Jennie added, "I remember exactly where I was when I got the call that Sophie was in real difficulty and that she had lost pints and pints of blood when she had Louise and she she almost lost her life.

"Louise, as I say, occupies a very special place in their lives, just as their son James does."