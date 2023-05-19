Duchess Sophie's role as Lady Louise's protector 'redundant' thanks to royal teen's newfound 'poise and confidence'

Duchess Sophie's role as her daughter Lady Louise's guider and protector is no longer necessary thanks to the royal teen's newfound confidence and poise, a body language expert says.

Lady Louise Windsor has seemingly transformed from a shy teenager to a confident young woman, with the change in her clear to see from her recent public appearances .

A body language pro has pointed out that Lady Louise no longer relies on her mother, Duchess Sophie, for support in public and has blossomed with newfound confidence lately.

With Lady Louise Windsor having wowed at King Charles's coronation in a silk dress with the dreamiest iris print and impressing again at the coronation concert with a glam black and gold combo, the 19-year-old university student caught the world's attention.

While Lady Louise, who began studying at St Andrews University in Scotland last September, has previously been perceived as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's shy young daughter, her coronation appearances showed her in a new light.

Lady Louise nailed royal elegance over the coronation weekend, radiating an air of blossoming confidence, and also showing an incredible sense of maturity around the time of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's death.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the Express, body language expert Judi James explained that Louise "emerged as a poised and confident teenager to stand vigil around the Queen’s coffin, alongside her older cousins and younger brother, showing a calm steeliness under the quieter outer image".

With Judi hailing Lady Louise a "fast learner", she pointed out that while Duchess Sophie, who lives at Bagshot Park with Prince Edward, Lady Louise and James the Earl of Wessex, was once a role model for her daughter, they now appear to be showing off a mother-daughter friendship during royal outings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Judi added that Louise was "mirroring her mother and using her as her role model when it came to protocol and regal style".

"The closeness between them was obvious but now the need for Sophie’s role as protective coach and royal mentor seems to becoming redundant and the pair’s body language is suggesting they relate as friends as well as mother and daughter," she continued.