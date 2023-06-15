Queen Camilla’s emerald patterned shirt dress leaves us green with envy as she bestows regal name on special trainee

Queen Camilla’s emerald patterned shirt dress has left us green with envy as she bestowed a regal name on a special trainee.

Her Majesty stepped out at Clarence House wearing a beautiful patterned shirt dress that echoed the greenery of her surroundings.

She took part in a ceremony to bestow a very special name on the first mare to become a Drum Horse in the Household Cavalry.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton's green patterned tea dress fused style and comfort as she stepped out in the summer sunshine for an official engagement.

Just days after Queen Camilla’s bold blue jumpsuit wowed us at Hampton Court Palace, Her Majesty has showcased her flair for fashion once again as she returned to another of her go-to shades for her latest engagement. Whilst she and many other members of the Royal Family wear blue often, green often runs a close second for the Queen Consort. Stepping out for a special ceremony at Clarence House ahead of Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 17, Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress echoed her leafy outdoor surroundings.

Keeping to one of her signature styles, Queen Camilla switched things up from the tunic dresses we’ve seen in recent days. This shirt dress is understood to be from Samantha Sung and features ¾ length sleeves and a classic collared neckline. Falling to an elegant mid-length with its pleated skirt and flattering waist belt, the bold green shade did all the talking.

And although Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress features a pattern of classic white dots, they have a more contemporary shape here, varying in size and placement for extra interest. The dappled effect of this stunning design also perfectly echoes the lush green surroundings at Clarence House as she posed for photos in the sunshine alongside a very special trainee.

Pairing her dress with neutral Eliot Zed shoes, Queen Camilla had the honor of bestowing a very regal name on the first mare to become a Drum Horse in the Household Cavalry. Formerly known as Willa Rose, Queen Camilla has now officially named her Juno and appeared alongside her in pictures taken by Army in London. Traditionally, as per the Royal Family website, Drum Horses are given names from classical mythology and Juno was no exception.

Juno was the Ancient Roman Goddess that is often seen as the equivalent of Hera in Ancient Greek Mythology. The Queen of the Gods and Goddess of Marriage and Childbirth, Juno was a significant deity and the decision to name the new Drum Horse Juno could be seen as a fitting and royal tribute.

She is set to pass out of training at Trooping the Colour where the Royal Family social media account confirmed she’ll be “front and center” helping to lead the mounted parade with the rank of Major. Queen Camilla - who is known for her passion for horses and horse racing - certainly looked delighted to see Juno. She presented her with a brass name plaque and Her Majesty was given with a portrait of Juno by artist Mandy Shepherd.

Juno was bred by Huw Murphy of Dyfed Shire Horses in Wales who made a huge impression as Her Majesty picked Huw as one of her rural heroes when she guest-edited Country Life last year.