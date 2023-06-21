King Charles set to make big change to key royal summer tradition

King Charles has decided to make a big change when it comes to the Royal Family's summer holiday plans this year.

King Charles has decided to move away from tradition when it comes to the Royal Family's stay at Balmoral Castle this summer - the first stay since Queen Elizabeth died last September.

Balmoral Castle in Scotland was a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth and members of the Royal Family have spent the summer there since it was first bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert back in 1852.

But in a break from tradition, this year the family’s stay at the 50,000-acre estate in Aberdeenshire will likely be shorter than usual.

Queen Elizabeth would begin her summer stay at Balmoral in mid-July and stay until October. But the grounds, gardens, and exhibitions at Balmoral are currently being redecorated and will remain open to the public until mid-August, meaning the royals will have less time to stay.

It is also thought that King Charles and the rest of the royals will not be staying until October like the Queen, and will instead leave earlier to get back for public engagements and royal duties.

A royal source told Express, "We expect the family will be together there in the summer. But diaries are still being sorted."

There have been claims that King Charles wants to turn Balmoral into a museum in Queen Elizabeth II's memory, with various personal artifacts and items of clothing worn by the late monarch at significant points in her 70-year reign potentially featuring in exhibits. It could also include selected pieces from the royal jewelry collection.

In October 2022, following his mother's death, King Charles began upgrading the decor of Balmoral Castle, adding his own personal touches to its iconic library.

His Majesty was photographed with the Governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau, in the Scottish residence reading room and eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the library has been given a subtle makeover.

Royal fans pointed out that some of its most notable furnishings had disappeared. For starters, the soft green armchairs from Queen Elizabeth II's reign have been replaced by leather red ones with patchwork cushions, giving the room a homey, laid-back vibe.

Since the change of reign, King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, have continued to stay at Birkhall, their Jacobean home on the edge of the Balmoral estate.

Currently, the decor is being modernized, and royal biographer Ingrid Seward says it is being done by interior designer Piers von Westenholz, a friend of the King. “It had got a bit shabby,” she reportedly said. It is understood that the facelift for the castle has been done with a view to the Royal Family continuing to live there and entertain guests.