Queen Camilla’s Ascot brooch gives mermaid goddess vibes as she pays tribute to absent royal

Queen Camilla’s Ascot brooch gives mermaid goddess vibes as she paid tribute to an absent royal in her first appearance at the 2023 races.

Her Majesty opted to wear a magnificent brooch that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother for her first Royal Ascot appearance as Queen.

The design of Courtauld Thomson Scallop Shell Brooch could be seen to have connections to Venus and mermaids.

Tiaras might not have been part of the dress code for the coronation in May but fans have still been given glimpses at some pretty special royal jewelry pieces so far this year. From Princess Beatrice’s tiara at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan to the sapphire earrings that wowed with Kate Middleton’s symbolic green dress at Trooping the Colour, the choices have been meaningful. Queen Camilla’s Ascot brooch has kept to this significant theme as she paid tribute to an absent royal with this stunning piece.

Stepping out with King Charles for Day 1 Queen Camilla’s all-white Ascot outfit allowed the Courtauld Thomson Scallop Shell Brooch to shine. As the name might suggest, this magnificent brooch is in the shape of a scallop shell with fringes.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The brooch is set with diamonds with a single round pearl in the center of the shell. Scallop shells have a connection with Venus, the Roman Goddess of Love as she stands on one in Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus painting. Shells are also often associated with the sea and mermaids and so Queen Camilla’s Ascot brooch could be seen to have goddess and mermaid links that are very appropriate for such a beautiful item.

According to The Court Jeweler, the brooch was crafted in 1919 by Goldsmiths and Silversmiths Co, Ltd and was designed by Sir Courtauld Thomson. It was reportedly his sister, writer Winifred Hope Thomson, who is said to have been the one who ensured it became one of the Royal Family’s most spectacular pieces.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla’s Ascot brooch is especially significant as it once belonged to the late Queen Mother. She and His Majesty are understood to have been very close and the King and Queen live in her former home, Clarence House. Winifred apparently left the brooch to the Queen Mother in 1944 as a “mark of respect and profound admiration”, as per The Telegraph, and she wanted it to be “passed from Queen to Queen of England”.

(Image credit: Photo by Ken Goff/Getty Images)

Her wish certainly came true and the Queen Mother wore it for everything from Trooping the Colour in 2000 to her 100th birthday celebrations that same year. When she passed away, Queen Elizabeth wore the Courtauld Thomson Scallop Shell Brooch frequently, including to Ascot in 2011 and for the unveiling of a statue of the Queen Mother in 2009.

And Queen Camilla’s Ascot brooch was also Queen Elizabeth’s choice for Zara Tindall’s wedding. Now it’s passed to Queen Camilla and her decision to wear it for her first Ascot appearance as Queen is heart-warming.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Like the Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth, Queen Camilla is known for her love of horses and horse-racing. Her decision to wear it could be seen as a way of paying tribute to both of them and its beautiful design with its links to Venus and mermaids make this an extra stand-out piece.