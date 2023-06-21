King Charles sparks quite the reaction with 'behind-the-scenes' photo but some people are seriously confused

King Charles sparked quite the reaction with a “behind-the-scenes” photo but some people are seriously confused.

His Majesty took to social media on June 18 to wish his eldest son Prince William a happy 41st birthday.

He shared a behind-the-scenes photo that delighted many fans whilst others seemed to think it was his own birthday being marked early.

June has been full of celebrations for the Royal Family as His Majesty marked his first official birthday as monarch with Trooping the Colour. King Charles rose to the challenge and rode on horseback in the parade and had a special surprise when the RAF flypast spelt out C R for Charles Rex (King in Latin) in the sky. This was followed by Father’s Day on June 18th when Prince William paid tribute to an absent royal and shared a sweet new snap of him, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. And whilst they didn’t post publicly, Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter Lena turned 5 on June 18th too.

Now Prince William has turned 41 on June 21st and His Majesty was quick to honor his son’s big day. King Charles sparked quite the reaction with a behind-the-scenes photo and some fans are seriously confused!

Sharing a photo taken by Chris Jackson, the Royal Family’s caption declared, “Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today! 🎈”.

The picture featured King Charles with ceremonial robes draped over him which look like they’re being tied by Prince William. Both royals are beaming at each other in this candid moment which seems to have taken place during a rehearsal for King Charles’ coronation.

However, it seems the choice of snap has left some fans a little confused, with one person writing, “It’s in November” as another responded, “Not Nov 14th yet!”

Whilst someone else wrote kindly, “Happy birthday Charlie 👑 🙏🏻❤️”.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles’ actual birthday is on November 14 when he will turn 75 and it’s not clear why some people mistakenly thought the post was shared early in honor of this. It could perhaps be because of the way Prince William’s face is less visible than his father’s as he helps with the robes. Or else since King Charles was Prince of Wales for 64 years, people could still be associating him with the title when reading the caption.

Either way, other fans are absolutely delighted to be given this behind-the-scenes glimpse at the father and son in the lead-up to such an important national occasion.

“Lovely behind the scenes from the Coronation rehearsal, thank you and happy birthday your Royal Highness”, one of them declared.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Another echoed this sentiment, replying, “Having fun behind the scenes during rehearsals, lovely. Happy Birthday to the Prince of Wales”

“I love these behind the scenes pictures”, a third person said simply.

So whilst the photo might’ve confused some people, King Charles sparked quite the reaction from others with these heartfelt responses. The Prince of Wales paid homage to his father at the coronation and Prince William’s sweet speech about his “Pa” at the concert the next day was deeply moving. Now King Charles’ birthday post for Prince William has celebrated their bond and given fans a rare behind-the-scenes insight into their relationship outside the public eye.