32 incredible foods to boost your immune system

One of the best ways to feel good and look healthier is by looking after our immune system, the part of our bodies that copes with infections and germs.

Exercising - whether it's strength training or somatic exercises - getting better sleep, and cutting back on alcohol all play a huge role but there’s also a range of fruits, vegetables, and nuts that you can add to your diet for a much-needed boost.

We’ve rounded up some of the easiest and tastiest foods to add to your diet - from hearty soups to vitamin-packed veggies.

Delicious foods to boost your immune system

Chicken soup

Since chicken is an excellent source of Vitamin B6 and the broth that comes from boiling chicken bones is great for repairing the gut and strengthening the immune system, chicken soup is a great option for a wholesome midweek dinner. It’s best to make your chicken soup so you know exactly what’s in it - we recommend adding noodles and chilli, or you could start with a pre-packed immunity soup cleanse if you need a real boost. A great food to turn to if you're feeling run down.

Ginger

One of nature’s true superfoods, ginger not only helps boost the immune system but it’s also good for settling the stomach, treating nausea, and lowering blood sugar. And thanks to its antimicrobial properties it’s useful for fighting bacterial and fungal infections. Add a few pieces of fresh ginger to hot water for a calming drink in the morning or before bed or add finely chopped ginger to your stir frys and curries.

Swiss chard

Packed full of Vitamins K, A, and magnesium, swiss chard can help to keep bones healthy, heal wounds, and keep our skin and immune system in top form. The versatile leafy vegetable comes in the most beautiful shades with stems often being bright pink or yellow. Try it sauteed with olive oil, garlic, and black pepper.

Oranges

Vitamin C is one of the best ways to strengthen our immune system since it helps protect cells and promotes the production and function of immune cells. And oranges are a great source of Vitamin C, easy to carry around and eat as a snack, these wonder fruits are good for digestion and hydration too.

Yoghurt

Adding a few spoonfuls of yoghurt to your morning porridge is a great way of getting good bacteria into your gut and boosting your immune system. It’s an amazing source of calcium and packed with Vitamins A and B12, just make sure to go for a natural unflavoured brand as those can be full of sugar. Natural, full-fat Greek yogurt is ideal.

Red peppers

Since red peppers are full of Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that fights cell damage, this humble vegetable is a game changer when it comes to boosting the immune system. Eat it as a snack raw or add to bolognese sauce and stir frys.

Mushrooms

According to the Mushroom Council, mushrooms contain vitamins and nutrients that can be beneficial in supporting the immune system. Packed with Vitamin D for strong bones, copper which helps maintain the nervous and immune systems, and selenium to protect the body from infection, they’re a pretty special food group.

Salmon

It’s thought salmon is good for boosting the immune system since it contains a high amount of omega-three fatty acids. Cover a raw salmon fillet with fresh lemon juice, salt, and pepper and bake in a foil parcel in the oven. Serve with swiss chard and sweet potato for a speedy, super nutritious dinner.

Spinach

Containing high levels of vitamins C and K, as well as beta carotene, folate, and fibre, spinach is a powerful immune booster. Eat it wilted alongside salmon for dinner or blend the fresh leaves into a smoothie with berries, banana, and milk for a healthy no-fuss breakfast.

Watermelon

The health benefits of watermelon are endless. High in antioxidants, it’s said to help curb the risk of diabetes and it has a natural pigment called beta-cryptoxanthin that’s known to be good for joints. But it’s the high dose of vitamin C in watermelon that helps support your immune system. Try blending it into juice for an easy hydration hit and that much-needed Vitamin C.

Miso

Japanese miso, made from fermented soybeans, salt, and a type of fungus is high in Vitamin B12 and is great for improving gut health thanks to being a source of Lactobacillus acidophilus. Miso can be added to soups and stews to give a good depth of flavour to any dish and will, in turn, will boost your immune system thanks to its beneficial bacteria.

Mackerel

Vitamin B12 is essential for good functioning of the immune system which makes mackerel a solid choice since the oily fish contains a high amount. It’s also full of healthy fats, selenium, and protein which protect the thyroid function of the body.

Kale

All types of kale overflow with health-boosting properties making it one of the best leafy vegetables to art to your shopping cart. Health benefits include protection against heart disease, improved skin and hair health and since it's loaded with vitamins C, K, folate, and beta carotene, it’s great for helping to fight infections.

Tangerines

Best enjoyed from November onwards when they’re in season, tangerines are full of nutrients, are packed with antioxidants, and can improve skin, heart, and brain health. They also help support immunity and can be easily stashed in your bag making them the perfect snack for when you’re on the move.

Pomegranates

Shrouded in symbolism, the beautiful pomegranate is something of an enigma. If you can get hold of the jewel-baring fruits in the UK the seeds make a pretty salad topping, while the juice is jampacked with antioxidants, making it ideal for boosting immunity.

Cashews

Cashews contain a good amount of zinc, which is a crucial mineral when it comes to supporting a healthy immune system. Zinc also aids cellular repair and can reduce inflammation so it’s a good allrounder. Stash a packet of cashews in your bag for a healthy snack when out of the house.

Grapefruit

Grapefruit contains so much Vitamin C that just one provides 100 percent of your daily requirement. Since Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that is great for your immune system, these zingy fruits are essential when helping to fight off viruses.

Turmeric

Bright orange turmeric root has incredible anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-boosting properties so it's ideal for building a strong immune system. It’s best consumed raw to reap the benefits which have been known across Southeast Asia for millennia.

Sunflower seeds

Made up of healthy fat, fibre, and antioxidants, the humble sunflower seed surely does pack a punch. Adding a handful to your daily breakfast bowl will help support immune function and may help reduce the risk of several chronic diseases.

Papaya

As a rich source of Vitamins B, C, E, beta-carotene, and lycopene, papaya really is a miracle fruit. Consumed daily it can boost heart health, help with digestive issues, and enhance your eyesight. You can also mash it up and apply it as a facemask for smoother, more radiant skin.

Almonds

Just a handful of almonds can help destroy free radicals and boost immune function since they’re a rich source of vitamins C, E, and Zinc. Sprinkle them on top of yoghurt, mix them into granola or add them to salads for a bit of light crunch.

Broccoli

Broccoli is known as a superfood since it contains beta-carotene, antioxidants, and sulforaphane, all of which are said to help improve eyesight, balance hormones and protect against infection. But it’s also great for gut health and is one of the most versatile vegetables around.

Lime

The vitamin C and antioxidants in limes can strengthen your immune system and help your body fight off infections such as the cold and flu virus. It may also shorten the duration of an illness.

Green tea

Switch regular tea to green tea to improve your immune system almost instantly. It works by helping protect your body against oxidants since it contains epigallocatechin, a powerful antioxidant. If you struggle with blood sugar regulation, green tea can help, try making a cup a day part of your daily routine.

Pine nuts

One of the easiest ways to eat pine nuts is by making your own pesto - simply blend a handful of the creamy nuts with lots of fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, salt, and a good dose of parmesan. The nuts contain Omega three and are rich in antioxidants, just a couple of spoonfuls a day is enough to make a difference.

Garlic

An all-round superfood, try adding a couple of cloves to your meals daily and always buy fresh garlic as the precut version you can buy in jars loses its antiseptic, antibacterial, and antifungal properties after a while. Just a small amount of fresh garlic daily will help boost the immune system and fight infections.

Kombucha

A blend of fermented sugar, yeast, and black tea, kombucha contains lactic acid bacteria and Vitamin B. Not only is it good for your gut, it helps aid the immune system and is totally refreshing.

Oysters

Oysters are great immune system boosters, full of Zinc and high amounts of Vitamins B12 and D. Try to buy wild oysters to fully reap the benefits but eat in moderation; they shouldn’t be eaten every day.

Acai

A great source of fibre and unsaturated fat, acai berries have become increasingly popular in recent years. The berries are believed to have more antioxidants than raspberries and blueberries and they’re ideal for boosting the immune system. It’s hard to find fresh acai berries in the UK so look out for acai powder which you can use to blend into smoothies.

Sweet potato

Good for managing diabetes, enhancing brain function, aiding digestion, and boosting skin quality, the properties of sweet potatoes are endless. They also support the immune system since they’re full of Vitamin A, just one a day provides you with your daily dose of the essential vitamin.

Elderberry

Elderberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamins that’ll help boost your immune system in no time. Since you can’t get fresh berries all year round it’s worth adding a supplement to your diet. Try Holland & Barrett or Amazon.

Kiwi

The humble kiwi fruit has been known to have mood-boosting properties but it’s the high amount of Vitamin C in the green fruit that makes it worth adding to your shopping trolly. A couple a day will provide you with your entire daily amount of recommended Vitamin C, and the fruit's immune-boosting nutrients will ensure you rarely get sick.