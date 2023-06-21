Princess Beatrice's Ascot look is totally reminding us of this sweet matching moment from 1992

Princess Beatrice gave royal fans déjà vu on Tuesday, stepping out at the Royal Ascot in a floral dress that looked very similar to one she and Princess Eugenie had both worn as children.

The 34-year-old attended the annual horseracing event with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old joined her mother, Princess Anne, as well as King Charles III and Queen Camilla, for the first day of the Royal Ascot 2023, much to the excitement of her adoring royal fans.

Never one to disappoint in the style department, Beatrice looked every inch the modern royal in a Beulah white midi dress with a pink rosebud pattern.

She paired the £495 feminine gown, which also featured a ruffled collar and billowing sleeves, with a £480 silk bow fuschia headband by Juliette Botterill. As for her shoes, Beatrice kept blisters at bay by swapping the stilettos for a comfortable pair of nude and black kitten heels. She also carried a white leather handbag with circular wooden handles and swept her auburn hair into a high ponytail. The finished look has delighted royal fans, drawing almost as much attention as Kate Middleton's sheer lace dress and Princess Anne's two-toned blue gown.

(Image credit: Getty)

If the princess's latest ensemble looks familiar to you, that might just be because she's already worn something very similar.

In 1992, both Princess Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, were photographed in matching floral dresses at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor. The flowery frocks had all the hallmarks of a classic girls' pinafore, including Peter Pan collars and Cinderella-esque puffed sleeves.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie in 1992 (Image credit: Getty)

The identical styling extended to the girls' footwear, which consisted of pink sandals and white frilly socks. Beatrice has added her own personal touch to her outfit, however, accessorizing with a bold pink headband and a multicolored bracelet. She's also wearing a grey badge with an inscription of her name, just in case you were to mix the adorable sisters up.