We've found TWO amazing dupes of Kate Middleton’s Alessandra Rich polka dot dress and they’re under £100!

Kate Middleton’s Alessandra Rich polka dot dress worn as she visits the 'D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion' exhibition at Bletchley Park
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton’s Alessandra Rich polka dot dress is an iconic royal outfit and we've found two gorgeous dupes - both under £100!

So many of Kate Middleton’s dresses have become iconic over the years and when it comes to summer there’s one pattern she favours over all others. British summertime is when the future Queen often brings out some fabulous polka dot looks and this year several have been paired with Kate Middleton’s summer shoes of choice. From Kate’s polka dot dress and Mulberry bag combo for a visit to Southampton to her blue and white polka dot dress that’s been seen before, the Princess of Wales has plenty of options to choose from.

One of our absolute favourites has to be the Princess’ classic navy blue and white polka dot dress with the statement collar and cuffs. Kate Middleton’s Alessandra Rich polka dot dress has had its time to shine a few times, including in official photos to mark King Charles’ 70th birthday.

The Princess of Wales visits the 'D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion' exhibition at Bletchley Park

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images))
Finery London Polka Dot Tie Neck Midi Tea Dress | £45 ($57) | M&amp;S

Finery London Polka Dot Tie Neck Midi Tea Dress | £45 ($57) | M&S

This midi tea dress features the same navy and white polka dot colourway as Kate Middleton's dress with an especially eye-catching tie collar. It's timeless silhouette and long sleeves make this an exceptionally elegant choice for summer occasions.

However, she also wore it for a visit to Bletchley Park in 2019 where she viewed an exhibition which marked the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. It features a fitted bodice with long sleeves ending in white cuffs that match the formal collar.

Down the front of Kate Middleton’s Alessandra Rich polka dot dress are statement white buttons adding another layer of interest to this timeless silhouette. From the waist the skirt flares out into delicate pleats and the dress falls elegantly to just above the Princess of Wales’ ankles, with a slight split from the last button down.

And there are two dupes on the high street that have definitely caught our eye for their similarity to Kate Middleton’s Alessandra Rich polka dot dress. Both are from Finery London and one is now down to just £45 ($57) in the M&S sale!  

Kate Middleton wearing a polka dot dress in between two similar Finery London dresses

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Finery London/M&S // Image 2: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 3: Finery London/M&S)
£89 ($114) | M&amp;S

Finery London Polka Dot Collared Midi Waisted Dress |£89 ($114) | M&S

The contrasting collar and buttons are very similar to Kate Middleton's Alessandra Rich polka dot dress, with shorter sleeves making this slightly more casual. This dress would be a lovely option for days out this summer.

This features a similar silhouette with a fitted bodice and flared skirt in a navy and white polka dot print. The midi dress is a tea dress design and adds a feminine flair to the shape with a bold white tie collar. The detail makes a real statement like the formal collar of Kate’s dress but in its own unique way. 

But if you’re looking for something similar with shorter sleeves for summer, Finery London has another stunning option priced at £89 ($114). Their Polka Dot Collared Midi Waisted Dress has a similar collar and three buttons going down the front. The dress also has short sleeves and a waisted middle and would make for a lovely daytime outfit.

Kate Middleton seen arriving at the D-Day exhibition

(Image credit: Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

For her trip to Bletchley Park, the future Queen Consort paired her dress with slate-blue heels and a navy clutch bag. The Royal Family wears blue often but the fun polka dot print and the split at the front put a contemporary twist on this classic shirt dress. Whilst it’s quite a smart look that would definitely work for special occasions, Kate Middleton’s Alessandra Rich Polka dot dress and both dupes can also be dressed down. 

Simply add a denim or leather jacket to give the dresses a more off-duty feel and perhaps add a pair of Kate Middleton’s white trainers? You could also add something similar to Carole Middleton’s circular rattan bag or choose contrasting accessories for a bold pop of color.

