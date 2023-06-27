Kate Middleton's polka dot dress and Mulberry bag combo with $90 pearl earrings just blew us away

Kate Middleton stepped out in an incredible combination of navy and white polka dots, a timeless Mulberry bag and bargain pearl earrings for her latest royal visit.

The Princess of Wales appeared in Southampton on Tuesday for the opening of Hope Street, a residential facility built to support women in the justice system.

Princess Catherine looked endlessly chic in a polka dot peplum dress previously worn at Wimbledon along with a fresh white Mulberry handbag.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton has a very specific skill when it comes to wearing heels and we're seriously impressed.

Kate Middleton stepped out for the opening of Hope Street, an initiative created by charity, One Small Thing, to support women and children within the justice system who are in need of a safe, home-like environment.

Arriving in Southampton for the day, the Princess of Wales nailed polka dots as she re-wore the $1,974 Alessandra Rich Polka Dot Print Silk Dress in Navy she debuted at Wimbledon 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amberley White Grain Leather Crossbody Bag, £795 ($1,013) | Mulberry Kate Middleton's white Mulberry Amberley is one of the Princess of Wales's go-to designer bags. Mulberry has re-designed the Amberley in recent years but Catherine's version is still available to buy.

Accessorizing the 100% silk puff-sleeve midi dress, Kate opted for one of her favorite designer handbags, holding the iconic Mulberry Amberley White Grain Leather Crossbody Bag by its top handle, with the timeless and clean design proving why its one of the best designer cross-bodies out there.

Kate's heels were another Alessandra Rich creation for this outing, with the future Queen Consort going for the ultra chic and Chanel-esque $745 Contrasting Toe Slingback Pump Heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chunky Knot Baroque Pearl Earrings, £72 ($91) | Shyla The Shyla Baroque Pearl Earrings are one of Kate's favorite pieces of jewelry and are described as 'truly feminine, graceful and elegant'.

As for earrings, the princess went for a failsafe pair of baroque pearls. If you're always keen to know where to buy Kate's pearl earrings, her trusty Shyla Chunky Knot Baroque Pearl Earrings are a good place to start if you're looking to treat yourself to a pair.

The exquisite earrings feature 22 carat high shine gold on silver, formed in a chunky knot designed with unique baroque pearl drops - for an incredible £72 ($91).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The trip to Southampton was no doubt an important one for Catherine, who has long been passionate about the wellbeing of mothers and young children, as part of her focus on the early years.

Kensington Palace highlighted the importance of the Hope Street project in a statement, touching on how the initiative plans to help mothers within the justice system as well as their little ones.

"Hope Street offers a community alternative for women who would otherwise be imprisoned unnecessarily due to a lack of safe accommodation or concerns around their well-being," the statement said.

"The pilot aims to demonstrate how a compassionate and supportive approach towards women in the justice system can have a transformative impact and improve outcomes for society, providing a blueprint which can be scaled across the country."