Carole Middleton's circular rattan bag proved the wicker accessories trend wasn't going to go anywhere

Carole Middleton’s circular bag showcased the wicker accessories trend at its best and it’s still going strong this year.

Whilst so many of Kate Middleton’s dresses have been show-stoppers over the years she’s not the only member of her family to give us some serious style inspiration. The future Queen Consort’s mother Carole Middleton frequently delivers on the fashion front. Carole Middleton’s most stylish looks include everything from her electric blue coat dress for King Charles’ coronation to her tiered blue and white Wimbledon dress from 2017. Her accessories are just as beautiful and Carole Middleton’s circular rattan bag from Wimbledon last year showcased this eye-catching trend that’s still going strong.

(Image credit: Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Carole’s handbag of choice for a day at the tennis was a bold round shape that couldn’t be more different to the raffia clutch that we saw worn with Princess Beatrice’s dusky pink shirt dress when the King’s niece attended this year’s championships. The Princess of Wales’ mum balanced practicality with style could likely fit all her essentials in this roomy-looking bag.

It featured a circular cut-out pattern on the front and the top-handle design echoed the round shape of Carole’s bag. Whilst the natural straw tone of the material was the perfect neutral choice to pair with her rather eye-catching floral dress and added a bit of texture to her outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Featuring a grey background colour, Carole’s dress brightened up her overall look with its splashes of bright coral, peach and jade green in its watercolour-esque floral print. She finished her Wimbledon 2022 outfit off with a pair of nude sandals and pearl earrings, oozing classic elegance.

Carole Middleton’s circular rattan bag was right on trend for 2022 and continues to be a summer staple for many fashion lovers this year. Proving this was one style trend that wasn’t going anywhere fast, Carole’s look also showcased the versatility of wicker bags.

Get Carole Middleton's look

Whether you pair them with a denim jacket and a pair of Kate Middleton’s white trainers or emulate her mum’s look and choose a gorgeous tea dress, Carole Middleton’s circular rattan bag is easy to incorporate into your wardrobe. Whether you’re looking to match the same size and shape as her Wimbledon bag or just want to test out this summer trend with a smaller cross body bag, we’ve got you covered with how to achieve your own version of this stunning look.