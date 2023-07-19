Prince William used to make this meal to woo Kate Middleton - and it sounds *soo* good

Prince William reportedly used to cook this classic dish for Kate to win her heart while they were at St. Andrew's University - and we're so obsessed with how he tried to impress her.

Although Prince William was, indeed, a royal while he was at University, it proved to be no simple feat winning Kate Middleton over, despite his title. One thing he used to do back in their uni days in order to secure Kate's affection was a timeless and classic move - making the Princess dinner.

While speaking to Mary Berry on A Berry Royal Christmas back in 2019, the William revealed that one meal he consistently made for Kate, flexing his cooking skills, was none other than the classic spaghetti bolognese.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"In university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that's when he was trying to impress me! Things like Bolognese sauce," Kate told Mary.

In fact, since then, the Prince has shared his recipe for the delicious meal in a charity cookbook called A Taste Of Home - so even you can make the classic dish a là Prince William if you're trying to win someone over. And, if it worked for the likes of Princess Kate, we bet it's pretty good.

Prince William's Spaghetti Bolognese

1 tbsp olive oil

30g butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, scrubbed and chopped

2 sticks of celery, chopped

350g best quality lean beef

250ml dry white wine

120ml milk

Pinch of nutmeg, freshly ground

1 x 400g tin Italian chopped tomatoes

1 tsp tomato purée

250g spaghetti or bucatini

50g Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

2 tbsp freshly chopped flat-leaf parsley, salt and freshly ground black pepper

Find the how-to guide of how to make his famous spaghetti dish here.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Princess Kate isn't the only member of the Windsor family who enjoys a good spaghetti dish - even Prince George is a fan.

George specifically reportedly loves spaghetti carbonara, according to celebrity chef Aldo Zilli. "[William's] amazing - I'm waiting for the call because apparently his little boy's favourite is spaghetti carbonara, so I'm waiting for the call to go and cook it for him," Aldo once said.

The duo, however, isn't consistently eating gourmet pasta dishes, however - sometimes they like to order takeaway like the rest of us. While speaking with Radio 1 in 2017, Kate admitted that sometimes the couple just likes to sit in comfortable clothes and order curry takeaway while watching shows like Game of Thrones.

Although, Kate and William aren't the ones picking up the order (obviously) - they have someone else from the Palace run out to get it for them.