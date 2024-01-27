32 inspirational street style knee-high boot outfits: All the looks you need to help you style the wardrobe staple

Coming up with new ways to wear knee-high boots may seem like a difficult task as the style has been a staple in our wardrobe for longer than we care to remember - and let's face it, they're not always the easiest to style.

If you're wondering how to style knee-high boots, we advise you to look to the streets for inspiration; from chic workwear-appropriate looks to glam evening attire, these pictures will inspire you to get creative with your best knee-high boots.

Plus, if you usually save your knee-high boots for cold weather, you could be missing out on a whole host of additional styling opportunities, as we’ve even curated looks that prove they can be spring/summer appropriate too. Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling for the best knee-high boots styling inspiration.

32 ways to style knee high boots

A perennial classic, many styles of knee-high boots featured in the latest boot trends for 2023 proving they still have a vital part to play in your new season outfit curation.

1. Style with a knit and midi skirt

If you’re looking for a stylish outfit you can wear on repeat, a chunky knit, denim midi skirt and knee-length boots is a great option. Simply interchange your best jumper and midi skirt each day and you’ll be able to create endless outfit combinations.

2. Contrast an all-white outfit

While tan and white are traditionally a summer colour combo, we love the way this street styler has reworked them to make them autumn appropriate. Her cream knit and skirt pair perfectly with her tan accessories to create a refined look.

3. Wear with a statement coat

While the quiet luxury look is a huge trend at the moment, there’s still a place for more statement outfits as this bold coat and knee-length boot outfit proves. To pull off this look, keep shapes simple yet go big on print for a bold eye-catching outfit.

4. Mix brown tones

Wearing one shade from top-to-toe will not only offer cohesion in your outfit but it’s also a great styling trick to make your outfit look more expensive. Tan and brown tones will give a warm, cosy feel ideal for wearing on crisp autumn days.

5. Go for classic black

If you only own one pair of knee-length boots, make it a classic black style. When it comes to styling them, the wardrobe staple offers the maximum versatility. For the office, simply pair your boots with a smart, formal dress or wear with a blouse and chic midi skirt for dinner and drinks.

6. Try a printed style

Actress and model, Emily Ratajakowski is a pro when it comes to styling sleek street style outfits and this knee high boots look is no different. Her cow print pay may seem unusual however by pairing them with a statement coat and simple skinny jeans she makes them feel chic and wearable.

7. Try a power platform

Platform-style knee length boots may be synonymous with the 1970s but they can still look great in your wardrobe today too. Offering added height without compromising on comfort, platform styles are ideal for days when you need to be on your feet yet don’t want to opt for a high heel.

8. Go leather on leather

If you’ve been looking for inspo on how to style a leather skirt, get ready to save this all-black look for your next shopping trip. The simple black knit, a-line leather mini skirt and black knee-high boots looks oh-so-chic while also feeling classic and wearable.

9. Have fun with colour

For a more unusual take on knee-length boots, why not try a bold-coloured pair? Influencer Leonie Hanne gives a lesson in how to style them here, pairing her lime green embellished boots with a matching pastel green look for a coordinating finish.

10. Try a square toe style

Knee-length boots come in many different varieties, from glamorous pointed styles to soft almond shapes and modern square-toe styles - that's why they're one of the best styles of boots to wear with a dress. When choosing which pair is best, it’s important to think about the overall look you want to achieve. For example, this street styler’s square-toe style adds a masculine contrast to her more feminine dress.

11. Layer boots and socks for cosiness

One of the many great things about knee-high boots is they keep you warmer than other boot styles, especially if you’re pairing them with bare legs. To take the cosiness up a notch, layer a pair of knee-length socks underneath them. For added luxury, the best cashmere socks are a must.

12. Pair with a LBD

When two capsule wardrobe staples collide! We’re always looking for new ways to refresh a classic little black dress and a great pair of knee-high boots is an easy way to do so. If you don’t want to opt for black head-to-toe, make like influencer Tamara Kalinik and try a tan pair to offset the classic black tone.

13. Go for a light tone

While tones of black and tan are a classic colourway for knee length boots, white and neutral shades can also work just as hard in your wardrobe. If you’re opting for a light tone, we’d suggest avoiding fabrics like suede, which can become dirty easily and instead go for wipe clean leather or patent to ensure they stay looking their best.

14. Try a statement style

If you want your boots to form the focal point of your outfit, opting for a print, duo-toned style or bold colour alongside a more muted dress will provide the perfect pairing. While colour is key, we’d also suggest keeping the shape of your dress simple, like this turtleneck style, to show your boots off at their best.

15. Try a riding boot

For an easy-to-wear, everyday style knee-length boot, the riding boot is the answer. Characterized by their round toe, flat heel and, on some styles, equestrian style details like buckles and metalwork, they’re a classic boot you’ll find yourself wearing again and again.

16. Go for pastel tones

If you want to wear pastels in a grown-up way, this is a great outfit to copy. A smart tailored blazer gives softer tones a more mature feel while knee-length boots feel more sophisticated than platforms or sky-high heels.

17. Go textural with croc prints

To elevate your knee-length boots to the next level, think about the texture you’re choosing. A pair of black croc print boots are still just as wearable as a smooth style however feel much more expensive for a quiet luxury feel.

18. Wear with a party dress

While sequin and embellished dresses may traditionally work best with court shoes or your best designer heels, they can also look equally as good with a pair of knee-high boots. Finish with a trench coat, like this street styler, for a Parisian feel or, for a more polished look, try a tailored maxi coat.

19. Try a patent texture

In need of rainy day outfit ideas? Start by building your look around a pair of patent knee-high boots. Not only will they look great but they’re waterproof and wipe clean meaning you’ll be prepared for any puddles that may appear.

20. Go glam for evening wear

If you need proof that knee-high boots can be evening appropriate, use this look as inspiration. Pointed-toe styles tend to give off a more formal look, ideal for more glam events. Wear them with a classic LBD for a simple yet stylish look.

21. Pair with a midi skirt

A simple t-shirt, flattering midi skirt and knee-high boots is an outfit combination that’s sure to score you high on the style points. Ideal for wearing everywhere from the office to dinner and drinks, it’s sleek, sophisticated and stylish.

22. Tuck in your jeans

While knee length boots tend to work best styled with dresses and skirts, they can also be worn with jeans and trousers too. For a smart look, we’d suggest opting for your best skinny jeans as they can easily be tucked into your boots with minimal bunching or rolling.

23. Layer under a knit dress

A knit dress is one of the best midi dresses to have in your wardrobe if you want a piece that offers both versatility and style. When it comes to styling it, a pair of knee-length boots are the perfect companion to achieve an elegant, elevated look.

24. Opt for all black

One of the chicest ways to style knee-high boots is to opt for an all-black outfit and matching boots. A simple roll neck, tights and a black mini skirt is a great way to try out the look on chilly days or, when it’s warmer, switch to a black vest and go bare-legged for a spring-ready take.

25. Try a sleek sock boot style

Sock-style knee-length boots are another key design, ideal if you want to achieve a sleek, polished look. Sock boots come in many different fabrics, from leather and faux leather to elasticated styles and even patent finishes. Whichever style you opt for, ensure they sit close to your leg to hug your shape.

26. Go for a monochrome look

There are few colour combinations more iconic than black and white so it’s no wonder a monochromatic outfit always feels chic. For your next night out, why not take inspiration from this influencer and rework your black knee-length boots to create a full black-and-white outfit? We promise you’ll feel great and look sophisticated too.

27. Wear with a floral dress

Knee-high boots are one of the best boots to wear with dresses, especially if you want to toughen up a pretty floral style. If your dress is brightly coloured or printed, a simple shape in classic black or brown is a smart option, as they will ensure your dress isn’t overshadowed.

28. Party in a metallic style

On the lookout for a fun party look? You need to add a pair of metallic knee-length boots to your outfit rotation. If you’re wondering whether to opt for silver or gold, we’d suggest matching your boots to your favourite jewellery tone to ensure you get the most wear out of them.

29. Try a bold white look

We all know about the power of wearing head-to-toe black but you can also create a similarly eye-catching look by opting for the opposite tone of bright white too. The key to this look is opting for ultra-fresh whites for a blinding finish.

30. Pair with denim

Denim is one of the hardest-working fabrics in many of our wardrobes so it’s no wonder it works especially well with a great pair of knee-length boots. For a fun outfit, go denim on denim, like this street styler, and pair your boots with a co-ord.

31. Re-work your wellington boots

Wellington boots may seem like a more practical knee-length boot style however they can also be fashion-forward if styled smartly. Make like this guest and pair them with a knit top and a 90’s inspired denim maxi skirt for a less outdoorsy, more fashion-forward look. And if you're wondering what pair to buy, we recommend going for Kate Middleton's favourite wellies: Hunters, of course.

32. Try a slouchy style

If you want to achieve a more relaxed look, a pair of slouchy knee-length boots will give off an effortless feel. Wear with everything from midi dresses and shirt dresses to skirts and even your best leggings for endless outfit combinations.