From John Lewis tearjerkers to the M&S fairy - test your Christmas advert knowledge with our quiz
It's that time of year again! How good is your memory when it comes to the Christmas ads we know and love?
With Halloween out of the way and our calendar pages turned to November, the Christmas feeling is slowly but surely starting to creep in.
The first sign the festive period is upon us is undoubtedly the annual John Lewis Christmas advert hitting screens – and today we were treated to the 2025 instalment. We think it might be the first Christmas ad made for our generation, hitting those in midlife specifically with nostalgia of youth and parent and teen bond themes running throughout.
It's yet another tearjerker, but how much do you remember about Christmas ads of the past? From cute characters to the stars behind the moving melodies - can you get 10/10 on our Christmas advert quiz?
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
