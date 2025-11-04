From John Lewis tearjerkers to the M&S fairy - test your Christmas advert knowledge with our quiz

With Halloween out of the way and our calendar pages turned to November, the Christmas feeling is slowly but surely starting to creep in.

The first sign the festive period is upon us is undoubtedly the annual John Lewis Christmas advert hitting screens – and today we were treated to the 2025 instalment. We think it might be the first Christmas ad made for our generation, hitting those in midlife specifically with nostalgia of youth and parent and teen bond themes running throughout.

Where Love Lives | John Lewis & Partners | Christmas Ad 2025 - YouTube Watch On

It's yet another tearjerker, but how much do you remember about Christmas ads of the past? From cute characters to the stars behind the moving melodies - can you get 10/10 on our Christmas advert quiz?

Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors