Get inspired by Naomi Watts' best looks, from eye-catching feathered gowns to classic white suits

Since she first stepped into the spotlight, Naomi Watts' best looks have dominated the red carpet. The actress has stunned in sweeping gowns and cool tailoring over the years, wearing outfits from some of the planet's most coveted designers, and with a personal style that exudes classic old Hollywood in its sleek silhouettes and lashings of diamonds.

Her on-screen career began in TV in the 1990s, during which time she notably starred in the Australian soap Home and Away. Following this, she got her big break in the film Mulholland Drive in 2001 followed by 2002's The Ring. She was subsequently nominated for the Best Actress Award at the Oscars for 21 Grams, released in 2003.

The star - who shares two children with her ex-partner actor Liev Schreiber - has gone on to star in the likes of King Kong, The Impossible, Birdman and Diana, and has also appeared in the series Twin Peaks and The Watcher. Alongside acting, she launched a skincare line Onda Beauty in 2016 and unveiled a wellness brand for menopausal women called Stripes in 2022.

Watts has long been a darling of the fashion world, arriving at film premieres clothed in couture, sitting front row at shows and appearing in campaigns for Fendi. While the A-lister favours dresses of all hues and hem lengths, she also understands the power of a trouser suit. Similarly, while she leans towards a more neutral colour palette and understated accessories, she ramps up the glamour when the occasion calls for it.

Naomi Watts' best looks

Not just a purveyor of the best red carpet fashion, Watts is also frequently snapped rocking the latest hair trends, and is a pro at the 'no makeup' makeup look.

1. The floral The Vampire's Wife maxi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for the perfect party dress for making a statement, then you can't go wrong with The Vampire's Wife. Watts stepped out at the Australians In Film Awards Gala and Benefit Dinner in Los Angeles in 2019 in a head-turning silky floor-length frock from the British fashion brand. It featured puffed sleeves, a colourful floral pattern and pleated detailing.

2. The gold embroidered Met Gala gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no missing Watts at the Met Gala in New York in 2018. The star attended in a caped gown, by Michael Kors, which featured intricate gold embroidery, a form-fitting silhouette and a small train. She finished off the eye-catching look with a relaxed, wavy bob hairstyle and glowy make-up.

3. The black lacy Miu Miu midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts looked chic as she stepped out in New York in 2019 on her way to the premiere of The Loudest Voice. The actress turned heads in a black lacy long-sleeved midi dress by Miu Miu, which featured sheer panels. She added a red lip, as well as a black clutch bag and matching heels.

4. The champagne fringed Givenchy gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking every bit the certified film star, Watts shone in white at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2023. The actress wowed in a short-sleeved gown by Givenchy, which showcased eye-catching fringing at the hem. She accessorised with a sleek bob, dewy make-up and silver jewellery.

5. The white floral Michael Kors midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts was the epitome of elegance at the Golden Heart Awards 2021 in New York. The star opted for a white short-sleeved slip dress by Michael Kors, which featured an a-line silhouette and a pretty lace-embroidered floral pattern. She finished off the ultra-feminine look with a bright red lip and white strappy heels.

6. The grey feathered Cannes gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts oozed old Hollywood glam at the premiere of La Tete Haute at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015. The actress wore a stunning grey short-sleeved gown, designed by Elie Saab, which featured sparkly detailing on the top half and dramatic feathering throughout the skirt and train. She accessorised with an elegant updo and silver jewellery.

7. The striped Zimmermann co-ord

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts put a stylish foot forward at the launch party for her menopause brand Stripes in Pacific Palisades, California in 2022. The star looked radiant in pink, green and brown hues - woven through with metallic thread - opting for a stripey sleeveless knitted top and matching pleated skirt by Zimmermann. She finished off the look with a sleek bob and open-toed gold heels.

8. The black Carolina Herrera midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Watts at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York in 2023. The star looked chic in a silky black midi dress, by Carolina Herrera, which featured statement puffed sleeves and a deep v-neckline. She accessorised with an elegant updo, red lip and a pair of black heels.

9. The cool grey Fendi look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts stepped out in one of her edgier looks at Fendi's 25th anniversary celebration of its 'Baguette' handbag in New York in 2022. The actress paired a slouchy grey patterned jumper with a grey patterned pencil skirt and accessorised with statement glasses, a red lip, long navy gloves, a white handbag and navy buckled heels.

10. The sparkly black Carolina Herrera midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't go wrong with a little black dress - or LBD - for a glamorous evening event. Watts stunned in a strapless sparkly Carolina Herrera midi to attend the New York City Ballet 2023 Fall Fashion Gala. She kept the rest of her look simple with straight locks and glowy make-up, as well as a black clutch bag and strappy black heels.

11. The patterned velvet Oscar De La Renta suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts frequently swaps her trademark dresses for tailored ensembles and here she gives a masterclass on how to style statement trousers. The actress looked sharp in a patterned brown Oscar De La Renta trouser suit at New York Fashion Week in 2021. She layered her blazer jacket over a silky white top and finished off the look with white heels and gold jewellery.

12. The white Golden Globe Awards gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking every bit the glamorous Hollywood star, Watts stepped onto the red carpet in a dazzling white gown at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2005. Her halterneck-style dress featured a plunging neckline, sparkly silver detailing and a small train. She accessorised with a curly up-do, diamond jewellery and strappy silver heels.

13. The white Zadig & Voltaire suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts looked like she meant business at the Zadig & Voltaire fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2018. The actress wowed in an all-white tailored look, featuring a blazer jacket layered over a blouse, along with slim-fit trousers and buckled boots.

14. The sheer black Christian Dior dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In one of her more daring looks, Watts stepped out in a sheer dress for the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week in 2022. The star's short-sleeved, floor-length frock featured a loose silhouette and subtle pleating. She accessorised with a sleek bob, berry pink lip, gold jewellery and strappy black heels.

15. The ruffled navy Jason Wu midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts stunned at the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York. The actress looked glamorous in a navy blue midi dress by Jason Wu, which featured statement ruffled sleeves and an A-line skirt. She finished off the look with a berry pink lip - an easy make-up look for evening - and a pair of strappy silver heels.

16. The sparkly Golden Globe Awards gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best looks at the Golden Globe Awards in 2014 was Watts' shimmery Tom Ford dress. The sparkly short-sleeved gown featured a statement chain collar and elegant cut-outs at the waist. She amped up the glamour with small diamond earrings and a gold clutch bag.

17. The classic white Dior suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts proved that tailoring can be just as dazzling as a gown at the Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles 2022. The actress wowed in a white Dior suit, featuring a buttoned-up blazer jacket and straight-leg trousers, which she accessorised with a silver clutch bag and bronze heels.

18. The shimmery black Fendi gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love Watts' eye-catching ensemble for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, California in 2022. The star turned heads in a slinky short-sleeved black Fendi gown, featuring a high neck and loose silhouette. She accessorised with a scarf in the same fabric, draped over her arms, and diamond earrings.

19. The puff-sleeved black midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts looked feminine and chic as she visited Build Studio in New York in 2019. The actress stunned in a black midi dress by Batsheva, which featured puffed sleeves and pearl buttons. She finished off the look with a pair of the best designer shoes - white Jimmy Choo mules - as well as a pink handbag and a pair of sunglasses.

20. The blue velvet Etro suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few things more subtly stylish than a velvet suit. Watts wowed in a blue double-breasted number by Etro at The Wolf Hour premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah in 2019. She layered the blazer over a white blouse, and finished off the look with a smokey eye and white heeled boots.

21. The blazer and denim combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts looks chic even when walking her dog. The actress wowed in wide-legged denim - the best jeans for a more casual look - as well as a white blouse and a black blazer jacket layered over the top while out and about in New York in 2023. She finished off the look with pink sunglasses, a cream handbag and platform sandals. If you're wondering how to wear wide-leg trousers, turn to this look for inspiration.

22. The silky grey Tory Burch midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're after an easy party look that brings plenty of glamour, then you can't go wrong with a silky midi dress. Watts looked stunning in a silver short-sleeved frock at the Tory Burch show during New York Fashion Week in 2023. She accessorised with a grey handbag, a red lip and iridescent silver heels.

23. The ruffled white mini dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts may often favour a sweeping full-length gown, but she is also a fan of a shorter hemline. The actress stood out in a white mini dress, featuring puff sleeves and elegant ruffled detailing, at Showtime's Golden Globe Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood, California in 2020. She finished off the look with a red lip and silver heels.

24. The pink embroidered maxi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love Watts' outfit for the 2018 TriBeCa Ball in New York. Her pink maxi dress, by Attico, featured wide sleeves, a high neck and was decorated with black beads and black floral embroidery. She accessorised with glowy make-up and strappy black heels.

25. The pink satin Met Gala gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts was a vision at the Met Gala in New York in 2010. The actress stunned on the red carpet in a berry-pink one-shouldered gown by Stella McCartney, which featured statement ruffles, a cinched-in waist and a subtle side thigh-split. She accessorised with an elegant up-do, a red lip and open-toed heels.

26. The silver Lanvin midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the New York premiere of The Watcher in 2022, Watts sparkled in a silver sequinned midi dress by Lanvin. The short-sleeved frock featured a high neck and emerald green striped detailing on the skirt. She finished off the glamorous look with a sleek bob and emerald green heels.

27. The black velvet Burberry gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts put a stylish foot forward at The Fashion Awards 2019 in London. The actress looked chic in a sweeping black velvet off-shoulder gown, designed by Burberry, featuring puff sleeves and a small train. She finished off the look with a sleek bob and a red lip.

28. The mermaid-like Oscars gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Oscars in 2016, Watts stunned in a sparkly mermaid-like gown by Armani Privé. The blue and purple-hued strapless sequinned dress featured a form-fitting silhouette and a small train. She finished off the look with her blunt bob styled into waves, a plum-red lip, a silver diamond necklace and a black clutch bag.

29. The edgy black blazer dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts looked sharp at the 2023 Tribeca Ball in New York. The actress turned heads in a black short-sleeved midi dress, which featured references to tailoring. She accessorised the Dries Van Noten frock, which came complete with a v-neckline and asymmetric hemline, with diamond earrings, a satin black clutch bag and strappy black heels.

30. The green Tory burch A-line dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gorgeous green was on the cards for Watts at the Tory Burch fashion show in New York in 2019. The actress wowed in an A-line strappy midi dress, featuring a square neckline and sparkly monochrome detailing. She accessorised with a tousled bob and black patent heels.

31. The blazer and dress combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts looked chic in a monochrome ensemble while out and about in New York in 2023. The star layered a slouchy white midi dress beneath a pinstriped black double-breasted blazer, which she accessorised with oversized black sunglasses and black leather heeled boots.

32. The slouchy black power suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing says understated cool quite like a slouchy power suit. Watts wore a black blazer over a white blouse, tucked into matching wide-legged tailored trousers at The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival in New York in 2023. She finished off the look with wavy locks and glowy make-up.