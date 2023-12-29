How to style statement trousers: A 59-year-old stylist explains how to wear your festive fits all year round

I love jeans and a nice top as much as the next woman, but sometimes I like to flip this winning formula on its head. Keep the top half pared down and jazz up the bottom half with a pair of fancy pants. For those special occasions when I want to look chic and understated, statement trousers are a pleasing recipe. A neat vibe shift.

Drinks with friends? Pull on a tuxedo jacket and a statement necklace. Popping round to a neighbour’s for an evening soiree? Try party pants with a leather shirt and a standout scarf. Dialling it down a notch is the low-key approach to dressing up and with some smart styling, your statement trousers can become a versatile capsule wardrobe staple.

And I’m here for it. As a 1939 Vogue feature advised, "There is immense chic in restrained evening elegance. There’s immense charm in the robustness and shrewd common sense of day clothes."

We all have something sparkly or decorative hanging in our wardrobes – and I do believe that downplaying a party outfit by juxtaposing one swanky piece with everyday wardrobe-essentials beats overdressing, whatever the season. And the good news? When you find the right party trousers, there’s no need to worry about buying special underwear or new hosiery. They easily give the best cocktail dresses a run for their money.

Originally published in woman&home magazine, with words by Alyson Walsh (thatsnotmyage.com).

How to wear statement trousers all year round

Add some sparkle to your top half

If you’re worried about not looking glam enough from the waist up, sling on a pair of shoulder-scraping earrings or a sparkly, showpiece necklace. Casual glamour is the phenomenon of blending day and evening wear for an effortless, go-everywhere outfit. This is the fashion formula I come back to again and again. If you're wondering what to wear on New Year's Eve or for an evening event, you can't go wrong with a pair of statement trousers and a glitzy earring.

Wolf & Badger Medusa Long Serpent Stud Earrings Silver View at Wolf & Badger RRP: Was £129.00 Now £91| These sparkly snake-shaped earrings make a bold statement. Made of sterling silver with sparkling cubic zirconia and a stud post fastening, they're also light and comfortable to wear - bonus! Pilgrim Recycled Statement Necklace View at PIlgrim RRP: Was £49.99 Now £25 | A key jewellery trend for 2024, a lux choker will instantly complete any look. Team with a casual white shirt and statement trousers for a chic, eye-catching look. Orelia Earth, Moon and Stars Earrings View at Orelia RRP: Was £40 Now £28 | Encrusted with pave crystals, these 18K gold plated earrings are the perfect finishing touch for any glitzy outfit - especially if you're concerned you won't see your trousers in any photographs. Sometimes more is more.

Dress them down with classic pieces

Add a cotton shirt for a classic look. Wear the shirt open over a slinky T-shirt (plain white or striped), and then add a bright cardigan or knitted tank top. Colourful trousers are a great wardrobe building block and can sit alongside stronger colours.

To me, comfort is the most important thing – and I always feel cooler and more relaxed when I combine the outstanding with the everyday. Slipping a snazzy jacket over a slouchy jumpsuit. Wearing blingy jewellery with a normcore sweatshirt and jeans. Dressing down a pair of fancy pants with one of the best denim jackets. Mixing it up for maximum style.

Choose the fit that works for you

Whether plain or patterned, capri pants are a universally flattering wardrobe staple and are one of my year-round essentials. This oh-so-versatile garment looks good with an oversized shirt, a silk blouse or a simple cashmere sweater. Inspired by J.Crew-era Jenna Lyons, I’ve had a jacquard Jaeger pair for years, and they work for both casual and formal occasions. Jacquard is the name given to a decorative form of weaving developed by the French inventor Joseph Jacquard in the early 19th century. Who knew?

Not keen on capri pants and find yourself turning to the best wide leg trousers or feel more comfortable styling cargo pants? Then turn to your go-to fits as you're more likely to wear them on repeat.

Choose your shoes wisely

If you’re opting for wide-leg, fancy trousers, avoid tripping over the hems by teaming with a platform sandal or chunky trainers. Low-heeled ankle boots and a belt look neat with a cashmere sweater and party pants.

Twist-front platform heels View at Boden RRP: Was £130 Now £78 | Dress up your statement trousers with these party-ready suede platform shoes from Boden - perfect if you need a little extra height to stop your hems from hitting the floor. Adidas Originals Stan Smith Shoes View at Adidas RRP: £85 | The best white trainers are a must in a shoe capsule wardrobe - and you can't go wrong with a pair of classic Stan Smiths. These will add a cool, sporty edge to any statement trousers. M&S Leather Chelsea Flatform Ankle Boots View at M&S RRP: £75 | Pair these flatform stompy boots from M&S with your wide-leg trousers for a breezy, but weather-appropriate winter look. Layer up with a knitted jumper and one of the best winter coats.