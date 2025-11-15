I've never been one for festive duvets, but the Matalan Christmas bedding collection has converted me

It wasn't until this year that I realised I'd never partaken in the traditional Christmas bedding changeover. Once I saw Matalan's offerings, I quickly decided that this is the year all that changes.

It turns out that having one of the best Christmas bedding sets in your bedroom during the festive period is another fantastic way of making your room cosy this season. But not only cosy, also incredibly chic when you pick the right duvet set and of course a matching throw.

Luckily, my hunt for Christmas bedding was short-lived and rather straightforward once I laid my eyes on the sets Matalan were selling, some of which are already on sale for Black Friday. All that's left to do is try choose just one, or maybe two, for the festivities ahead.

My top picks from Matalan's Christmas bedding

Whether you're looking for ways to style your guest bedroom for Christmas or are a festive bedding novice like me, Matalan truly has a style for all occasions.

Bedding is one of my favourite ways to add personality to my home, so doing this during the festive season with a charming duvet set is now a top priority.

It's also worth saying that when you are buying festive bedding, it needn't be the most expensive, luxurious kind. Unless you're a Christmas fanatic, the chances are that you'll only have the sheets out for a month or so. Which I why investing in the best sheets doesn't have to be a priority.

Simply finding something that's comfortable and brings you festive joy is more than good enough!

Another way I love to make my home feel cosy over the autumn and winter period is by picking up some of the best scented candles. Your bedroom should smell just as good and festive as it looks.