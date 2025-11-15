I've never been one for festive duvets, but the Matalan Christmas bedding collection has converted me
I'm finally ready to transform my bed set-up for Christmas; all that's left to do is pick just one bedding set
It wasn't until this year that I realised I'd never partaken in the traditional Christmas bedding changeover. Once I saw Matalan's offerings, I quickly decided that this is the year all that changes.
It turns out that having one of the best Christmas bedding sets in your bedroom during the festive period is another fantastic way of making your room cosy this season. But not only cosy, also incredibly chic when you pick the right duvet set and of course a matching throw.
Luckily, my hunt for Christmas bedding was short-lived and rather straightforward once I laid my eyes on the sets Matalan were selling, some of which are already on sale for Black Friday. All that's left to do is try choose just one, or maybe two, for the festivities ahead.
My top picks from Matalan's Christmas bedding
Whether you're looking for ways to style your guest bedroom for Christmas or are a festive bedding novice like me, Matalan truly has a style for all occasions.
Extra cosy
RRP: £32-40 | Whilst this is currently only available in a king or super king, this is an absolute bargain for a fleece duvet set. Especially one that looks so much more expensive thanks to the charming embroidered Christmas trees sprinkled on it.
Classic Candy canes
RRP: £16-22 | If you're a Christmas super fan then this will no doubt be right up your street. It's reversible and is the perfect design to get you into the Christmas spirirt this festive season.
Cowboy Christmas
RRP: £17-28 | Now of course this is not your classic Christmas duvet set but I simply couldn't pass up the Cowboy santa motifs and boots with candy canes on them. Even better is the checkerboard reverse side that can be used all year round.
Festive motifs
RRP: £22-27 | This set has every Christmas motif you could ever want, from gingerbread to mistletoe; there's truly everything. It's also reversible and paired with a teal fitted sheet and pillows, which makes for a wonderful looking bed.
Sophisticated style
RRP: £19-35 | Looking to embrace the holidays but not quite lose your signature style? This set is just enough festive without being garish or overwhelming. It also has a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend, so you'll be sleeping soundly all season long.
Understated charm
RRP: £35-65 | Everything about this set screams luxury, from the chic tufted trees to the 100% material. It also comes in a deep forest green, should you want to up the Christmas energy.
Merry and bright
RRP: £19-35 | This is a really fun take on festive bedding and one that you won't tire off quickly. One side is a collage of charming postage stamps all with Christmas motifs and the other a bright star pattern, which works all year round too.
Traditional tartan
RRP £30-38 | If you don't want anything overly christmassy or covered in pictures, this set is a welcome change. With a thick luxurious check pattern and deep rich hues, you'll feel like you're sleeping in an expensive lodge all Christmas.
Christmas wrapping
RRP: £19-35 | The presents won't be the only thing wrapped up this year with this charming duvet cover decorated with enticing gifts. The reverse side is just as stunning with rich greens and antique gold stripes.
Bedding is one of my favourite ways to add personality to my home, so doing this during the festive season with a charming duvet set is now a top priority.
It's also worth saying that when you are buying festive bedding, it needn't be the most expensive, luxurious kind. Unless you're a Christmas fanatic, the chances are that you'll only have the sheets out for a month or so. Which I why investing in the best sheets doesn't have to be a priority.
Simply finding something that's comfortable and brings you festive joy is more than good enough!
Another way I love to make my home feel cosy over the autumn and winter period is by picking up some of the best scented candles. Your bedroom should smell just as good and festive as it looks.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
