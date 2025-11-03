The Deliciously Ella x John Lewis collaboration brings joy to the kitchen with 'things you’ll love using every day'

Ella Mills, founder of Deliciously Ella, is on a mission to make cooking everyday meals feel more motivational and inspiring.

When it comes to kitchen essentials, we don't always prioritise things that bring us joy or make everyday cooking easier. It's easy to settle for typical Tupperware and low-quality crockery. If this sounds like you, we're here to tell you it's time for that to change, and this collaboration is the perfect place to start.

Available to shop online at John Lewis now, the exclusive homeware collaboration with Deliciously Ella has been designed to be efficient and functional, as well as aesthetically joyful. To learn more about the pieces on offer, we chatted to Ella herself, and she only made us a bigger fan of her and her collection.

Deliciously Ella x John Lewis homeware

"This collaboration has been 18 months in the making, and it’s such a special moment for us as we take our first steps into homeware," states Ella. "I’ve always been quite particular about what I use in the kitchen, so I wanted to create pieces that feel as beautiful as they are practical, things you’ll love using every day, whether they’re sitting on your countertop or tucked away while you’re batch cooking for the week."

Whether you're a busy on-the-go person or are trying to make the most of your small kitchen's storage, having homeware that actually makes life easier is incredibly important. Plus, it never hurts if it looks fabulous too.

When asked how the strong ethos of Deliciously Ella is present within the design and functionality of the pieces, Ella says the aim was to make your time in the kitchen feel simple, calmer and more joyful.

"I really wanted to bring our whole philosophy to life through design: thoughtful, natural, and practical. Batch cooking has always been such a big part of how I cook, so everything in the collection supports that rhythm of real life," she explains.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: John Lewis)

From the best stainless steel pans to a beloved Le Creuset cast iron dish, we all have our favourite, can't live without, pieces in the kitchen. We asked Ella which piece she finds herself reaching for the most...

"Right now, it’s definitely the mugs. I start my mornings with a quiet moment before the girls wake up, a warm matcha, some breakfast, and a bit of calm before the day gets busy. Then it’s straight out the door with the dog for a walk, which always helps me feel grounded. There’s something about wrapping your hands around a warm mug on a crisp morning that’s just pure comfort," Ella states.

Aside from the charming mugs, the collection is made up of 60+ pieces and includes functional kitchenware, charming tabletop offerings, as well as thoughtful gifting options. There are a few pieces still yet to become available, one being Ella's favourite versatile Multipan, which will be well worth the wait.

Spending nearly 14 years sharing recipes and building her all-natural vegan food community, Ella has plenty of experience making everyday cooking easier and more enjoyable.

Shop Ella's top picks

Oven-to-table John Lewis x Deliciously Ella Stoneware Roaster with Handles, 26cm, Green View at John Lewis RRP: £15 | Whether you're meal prepping for the week ahead or serving up a family favourite, this stoneware roaster is the perfect dish for the job. It's dishwasher safe, microwave safe and can be sealed with the wooden chopping board in the collection that doubles up as a lid. Leftovers essential John Lewis X Deliciously Ella Silicone Large Food Storage Cube Tray & Lid, 2 x 500ml View at John Lewis RRP: £15 | You can never have too much Tupperware, and these silicone storage cube trays are a must-have. With two separate 500ml compartments, you can store leftovers without any worry of crossover. Charming stoneware John Lewis X Deliciously Ella Herb Stoneware Mug, 300ml, Green View at John Lewis RRP: £6.50 | Enjoy a slow morning and a delicious cup of coffee in this delicately adorned herb stoneware mug. We're not surprised this is one of Ella's favourite pieces and a staple for her morning matchas.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

And while it's easy to see homeware as purely functional, it should also add personality to your home. Ella ensured there was personality in each piece, with a reflection of her life right now.

"Life is busy, but I want to find joy in the everyday. Everything I use needs to be functional and beautiful in equal measure," she says. "Since moving out of London, I’ve fallen in love with being outdoors, growing vegetables, herbs and flowers, and that’s shaped so much of the inspiration behind this range. Bringing that connection to nature into the kitchen, through colour, texture and materials, felt like a natural next step."

These pieces are created with everyday living in mind, resulting in homeware products that are "as beautiful as they are useful", as Ella brilliantly puts it.

So if you're ready to add some dopamine decor to your kitchen and make everyday cooking fun again, this collection is the place to start.