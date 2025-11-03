The Deliciously Ella x John Lewis collaboration brings joy to the kitchen with 'things you’ll love using every day'

It's time to put yourself at ease in the kitchen again with these charming homeware pieces designed to simplify everyday cooking

composite of Deliciously Ella x John Lewis cookware collection
(Image credit: John Lewis)
Ella Mills, founder of Deliciously Ella, is on a mission to make cooking everyday meals feel more motivational and inspiring.

When it comes to kitchen essentials, we don't always prioritise things that bring us joy or make everyday cooking easier. It's easy to settle for typical Tupperware and low-quality crockery. If this sounds like you, we're here to tell you it's time for that to change, and this collaboration is the perfect place to start.

Deliciously Ella x John Lewis homeware

"This collaboration has been 18 months in the making, and it’s such a special moment for us as we take our first steps into homeware," states Ella. "I’ve always been quite particular about what I use in the kitchen, so I wanted to create pieces that feel as beautiful as they are practical, things you’ll love using every day, whether they’re sitting on your countertop or tucked away while you’re batch cooking for the week."

Whether you're a busy on-the-go person or are trying to make the most of your small kitchen's storage, having homeware that actually makes life easier is incredibly important. Plus, it never hurts if it looks fabulous too.

When asked how the strong ethos of Deliciously Ella is present within the design and functionality of the pieces, Ella says the aim was to make your time in the kitchen feel simple, calmer and more joyful.

"I really wanted to bring our whole philosophy to life through design: thoughtful, natural, and practical. Batch cooking has always been such a big part of how I cook, so everything in the collection supports that rhythm of real life," she explains.

picture of the range on a white background

(Image credit: John Lewis)

From the best stainless steel pans to a beloved Le Creuset cast iron dish, we all have our favourite, can't live without, pieces in the kitchen. We asked Ella which piece she finds herself reaching for the most...

"Right now, it’s definitely the mugs. I start my mornings with a quiet moment before the girls wake up, a warm matcha, some breakfast, and a bit of calm before the day gets busy. Then it’s straight out the door with the dog for a walk, which always helps me feel grounded. There’s something about wrapping your hands around a warm mug on a crisp morning that’s just pure comfort," Ella states.

Aside from the charming mugs, the collection is made up of 60+ pieces and includes functional kitchenware, charming tabletop offerings, as well as thoughtful gifting options. There are a few pieces still yet to become available, one being Ella's favourite versatile Multipan, which will be well worth the wait.

Spending nearly 14 years sharing recipes and building her all-natural vegan food community, Ella has plenty of experience making everyday cooking easier and more enjoyable.

composite of products from the collab

(Image credit: John Lewis)

And while it's easy to see homeware as purely functional, it should also add personality to your home. Ella ensured there was personality in each piece, with a reflection of her life right now.

"Life is busy, but I want to find joy in the everyday. Everything I use needs to be functional and beautiful in equal measure," she says. "Since moving out of London, I’ve fallen in love with being outdoors, growing vegetables, herbs and flowers, and that’s shaped so much of the inspiration behind this range. Bringing that connection to nature into the kitchen, through colour, texture and materials, felt like a natural next step."

These pieces are created with everyday living in mind, resulting in homeware products that are "as beautiful as they are useful", as Ella brilliantly puts it.

So if you're ready to add some dopamine decor to your kitchen and make everyday cooking fun again, this collection is the place to start.

