Susan Sarandon's most unforgettable outfits and looks - from cool trouser suits to chic red carpet gowns

Susan Sarandon's best looks showcase her glamorous and eclectic sense of style. The actress has attended many an awards ceremony and film premiere during her decades-long glittering career, but she has always kept onlookers guessing with her red carpet looks - which feature everything from sweeping gowns reminiscent of classic Hollywood to elegant tailoring for a more modern aesthetic.

Sarandon started her career in TV soap operas, but first gained on-screen prominence in the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The star went on to appear in 1981's Atlantic City - which garnered her first Oscar nomination - followed by The Hunger and The Witches Of Eastwick. She became a household name after being cast in 1988's Bull Durham.

During the 1990s, Sarandon was nominated for an Academy Award four more times for her roles in Thelma & Louise, Lorenzo's Oil, The Client and Dead Man Walking - finally winning a Best Actress gong for the latter. Her other film credits include Little Women, James And The Giant Peach, Enchanted and The Lovely Bones, She has also starred on Broadway and in TV shows such as Friends and Saturday Night Live.

Sarandon - who is mother to three children, including two sons with her ex-partner, the actor Tim Robbins - is a fan of a less-is-more approach to eveningwear. She regularly opts for black dresses and simpler accessories. However, she isn't afraid to, on occasion, incorporate pops of colour and eye-catching fabrics into her wardrobe choices.

Susan Sarandon's best looks

From rocking some of the best 90s hairstyles to showcasing the best dresses for women over 50, look no further than Sarandon's best looks for timeless style inspiration.

1. The orange Paul Smith suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing that a classic tuxedo for women is every bit as impactful as a dress, Sarandon looked stylish in a colourful tailored look at a dinner in Paris in 2020. The star wore an orange trouser suit by Paul Smith, which she paired with a buttoned-up cream blouse. She finished off the ensemble with a black handbag and white ankle boots.

Tailored fitted blazer from Next View at Next RRP: £65 | This relaxed crepe trouser suit from Next is the ultimate smart casual combo. With an edge-to-edge fitted style and cinched waist, this zesty blazer creates an elegant silhouette. It's also machine-washable - bonus! Tailored mid rise wide leg trousers from Next View at Next RRP: £36 | Take inspiration from Sarandon and pair the blazer with matching trousers. For a more casual look, swap the blazer for a fine-knit jumper or simple tank top. Leather ankle boots from Jones at M&S View at M&S RRP: £130 | Complete the look with these cream-coloured boots from Jones. With a classic silhouette and biker-style sole, they'll instantly add a touch of edge to any outfit.

2. The green velvet Cannes dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarandon stunned on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. The actress stepped out in a green velvet off-shoulder dress by Alberta Ferretti, featuring a plunging neckline and a dramatic thigh-high split. She completed the look with dewy make-up, as well as a black clutch bag and black heels.

3. The embroidered leather jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing like a classic leather jacket with a twist. Sarandon wowed in intricately embroidered outerwear at the Build Studio in New York in 2020, which she paired with a black top and trousers. She finished off the cool look with a pair of bright pink ankle boots.

4. The fringed Prada look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no missing Sarandon at an event in Milan in 2017. The actress wowed in a Prada look, complete with a shimmery fringed black coat over a white blouse and black tailored trousers. She accessorised with classic capsule wardrobe staples, black sunglasses, a black handbag and strappy black heels.

5. The chic beige look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarandon proved beige was anything but boring when she attended the premiere of The Meddler at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015. The star wore a wrap-style midi dress beneath a three-quarter-length coat featuring brown piping. She finished off the ensemble with nude-hued sunglasses, a nude handbag and cream ankle boots.

6. The tailored Cannes look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Cannes red carpet look with a difference, Sarandon looked chic in a black cropped tuxedo-style jacket over a white blouse and paired with a black leather floor-length skirt at the iconic film festival in 2017. She finished off the stylish look with a bouncy blow-dry, gold jewellery and black heels.

7. The printed Venice Film Festival midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarandon turned heads at the Venice Film Festival in 2005. The actress stunned in a sleeveless printed midi dress, which featured a plunging sweetheart neckline. She wore her locks curly, added minimal gold jewellery and paired her frock with strappy black heels.

8. The sparkly black suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We loved Sarandon's outfit for the APJ Festival Gala in Toronto in 2019. The star looked sharp in a sparkly black suit, featuring an oversized blazer jacket and tailored trousers. She amped up the glamour with a red lip, black clutch bag and sparkly silver brogues.

9. The cool green jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarandon looked effortlessly cool at the screening of Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story in New York in 2017 in a flattering jumpsuit. The actress stepped out in a casual khaki green jumpsuit, which she paired with a white top. She finished off the ensemble with wavy hair, a smokey eye and black ankle boots.

10. The casual red jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Sarandon at a lunch in New York in 2017. The actress stood out in a casual bright red jumpsuit, which she paired with dazzling gold Doc Marten boots. She kept the rest of her look simple, with a nude lip, wavy hair and minimal gold jewellery.

11. The chic striped jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarandon proved that you can never go wrong with nautical-inspired stripes. The actress wowed in a black and white long-sleeved jumpsuit, featuring a plunging neckline and slouchy silhouette, at the 2017 FOX All-Star Party in Pasadena, California. She accessorised with a red lip and metallic brogues.

12. The suit and trainer combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who said you can't wear white trainers on the red carpet? We love the smart-casual get-up that Sarandon wore to the TrevorLIVE New York 2015. The star stepped out in a sleek navy blue trouser suit, paired with a white v-neck top, which she kept edgy with a pair of red and white Nike trainers, nude sunglasses and a metallic clutch bag.

13. The classic black suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarandon was the epitome of elegance at a screening of Thelma & Louise in New York in 2020. The actress wore a chic black trouser suit, paired with a buttoned-up white blouse. She finished off the tailored look with a red lip, chunky gold necklace, black clutch bag and black kitten heels.

14. The sparkly SAG Awards gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing like a bit of sparkle if you're in search of the perfect party dress. Sarandon dazzled in a blue sequinned off-shoulder Alberta Ferretti at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. She accessorised with black heels and a black clutch bag, along with cat-eye-style sunglasses.

15. The chic monochrome look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarandon looked sharp at a charity dinner in Rome in 2017. The Hollywood favourite wowed in a white fitted tuxedo-style blazer jacket, white cowl-neck top and black tailored trousers. She accessorised with black sunglasses, a coral lip and black heels.

16. The emerald green jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love the luxe pyjama-inspired look that Sarandon wore to the Thelma & Louise premiere in Barcelona in 2023. The star stunned in a silky emerald green jumpsuit, which featured a slouchy silhouette and gathering at the waist. She added glamour with a red lip and statement necklace but dressed the look down a bit with a pair of trainers.

17. The peach Venice Film Festival gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarandon looked every bit the leading lady at the Romance & Cigarettes premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2005. The actress wowed in a strappy peach-coloured gown, which featured a plunging neckline and elegant gathering at the waist. She finished off the ensemble with glossy lip.

18. The embroidered black suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Together1heart New York Gala in 2018, Sarandon looked sharp in a black tailored ensemble. Her blazer jacket - which she wore over a white pussy-bow blouse - featured pretty embroidered detailing. She accessorised with curly hair and monochrome platform trainers. While her outfit is the star of the show, we also love Sarandon's curly long bob here, a great medium-length hairstyle for women over 50 (or any age, for that matter!)

19. The casual Converse look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wondering how to style high-top Converse? Look no further than Sarandon for inspiration. The actress mixed things up for the premiere of Lakota Nation vs. United States in New York in 2023 in a casual but edgy look. The star wore a black leather jacket with a black and white striped T-shirt and a pair of black trousers. She pulled the look together with a black beret and a pair of green Converse trainers - untied, naturally.

20. The mustard co-ord

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love the outfit Sarandon wore to a screening of Maybe I Do in New York in 2023. The actress cosied up in a mustard knitted co-ord - complete with a cardigan and trousers - which she paired with a white Twin Peaks T-shirt. She finished off the smart-casual look with glossy locks and a pair of red ankle boots.

21. The chic white suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarandon looked radiant on the red carpet of the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee in 2021. The star paired a chic white caped blazer jacket with a pair of wide-legged tailored trousers. She accessorised with a string of long pearls and a red velvet handbag.

22. The relaxed white jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the opening night of Happy Talk in New York in 2019, Sarandon looked chic in a short-sleeved white jumpsuit, which featured a v-neckline and drawstring waist. She finished off the smart-casual look with curly locks, a coral lip and grey platform trainers.

23. The navy Zac Posen Emmy Awards gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarandon stunned in a navy off-shoulder gown at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. The actress wowed in a long-sleeved Zac Posen design, which featured a form-fitting silhouette and a small train. She finished off the look with wavy locks and a red lip.

24. The 70s style brown suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few A-listers can pull off a suit quite like Sarandon. The star stepped out in a brown blazer jacket and tailored trousers, along with a yellow shirt, at the Blackbird press conference during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. She accessorised with floral patterned brogues. Always in tune with the latest eyeglasses trends, she completed the look with a pair of statement sunnies.

25. The tuxedo-style Cannes dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarandon stunned at the Money Monster premiere during the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. The actress commanded attention on the red carpet in a black long-sleeved double-breasted tuxedo-style dress, complete with gold buttons and a daring side split. She accessorised with nude-hued sunglasses and a pair of black heels.

26. The silky orange suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love a zingy citrus hue, and Sarandon shone in orange at an awards ceremony in Barcelona in 2023. The star slipped on a silky trouser suit, which she pulled together with all-black accessories - including sunglasses, a handbag and sandals - and a bejewelled statement necklace.

27. The old-Hollywood Hugo Boss dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarandon oozed glamour on the red carpet for the screening of The Leisure Seeker at the Venice Film Festival in 2017. The star wore a long-sleeved Hugo Boss design, which featured a sweetheart neckline and a thigh split. She completed the old-Hollywood look with cat-eye sunglasses, a black clutch and black heels.

28. The copper Oscars gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Oscars in 1996, Sarandon stunned in a shiny copper short-sleeved gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured elegant draping and a voluminous skirt. The actress posed with her then-partner Tim Robbins and her Best Actress award for the film Dead Man Walking. We're filing this one under 'it was of its time' - while we love the look, we're not sure we'd wear it now.

29. The white broderie jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarandon was a vision in white at the Magna Graecia Film Festival 2023 in Catanzaro, Italy in 2023. The star looked elegant in a long-sleeved broderie jumpsuit, which featured a slouchy silhouette. She accessorised with red glasses and a pair of platform trainers.

30. The chic New York Fashion Week look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During New York Fashion Week in 2022, Sarandon attended the Christian Siriano show in an elegant ensemble. The star paired a black long-sleeved midi dress - featuring a square neckline and floaty hem - with a cream handbag and long red boots.

31. The blue Paul Smith suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarandon looked like she meant business at the screening of Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story in London in 2018. The actress wowed in a cobalt blue trouser suit by Paul Smith, which she paired with a buttoned-up white shirt and a pair of white brogues with pink laces.

32. The printed Cannes gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Cannes Film Festival in 1999, Sarandon was the epitome of understated elegance. The star wore a short-sleeved grey printed dress, featuring a structured neckline and A-line skirt. She finished off the look with a sweeping up-do and black sandals.