The one wardrobe staple Claudia Winkleman's stylist swears by for timeless elegance
Claudia Winkleman's stylist, Sinead McKeefry, reveals the one item that will instantly elevate any wardrobe - and it's available on the high street
Curating the perfect wardrobe can feel like an endless task, but it only takes one versatile item to pull every look together in an instant. According to celebrity stylist Sinead McKeefry, that piece can be bought for under £100 on the high street.
With Season 2 now finished, we will be without our regular fix of Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits that had fashion fanatics across the nation talking. McKeefry is the mastermind behind Claudia's green jumper and coat and her extravagant fringed coat, so it goes without saying that she knows plenty about creating sophisticated and chic ensembles.
That's why we were desperate to find out the top wardrobe staples that she swears by, and there is one piece in particular that McKeefry thinks that no closet should be without - a navy cashmere jumper. The cosy knit "has that Quiet Luxury feel to it," she says, and it also "makes [any outfit] feel cool, but it’s still got that elegance to it." We're sold.
Shop Sinead McKeefry's top wardrobe pick
In terms of styling a cashmere jumper, "you can wear it with faded or ripped jeans, you can wear it with a great pair of well-fitted trousers in any colour, with a flat shoe, or with heels. It’s just that key piece that’s going to work with so many different elements of dressing," McKeefry says. And thanks to the neutral hue, it will cater to almost everyone's personal style.
The piece she recommends purchasing is the men's cashmere knit from M&S, but stock is currently running low. We've done some digging and managed to find some very similar pieces that are just as high quality and timelessly stylish. Consider your minimalist capsule wardrobe complete.
RRP: £99 | "It is 90 quid, but it's really worth it," McKeefry says of this particular knit. Just the right amount of slouchy, it can be paired with your best jeans and some dressy flats for an instantly cosy and sophisticated look.
RRP: £155 | With a thick ribbed collar and cuffs, this 100% cashmere jumper has a gorgeous loose fit that will layer brilliantly. If you're just starting to build a capsule wardrobe, this buy is the best place to start.
RRP: £109.90 | "Cashmere is a luxury, but you can go to places like Uniqlo and get really good cashmere," says McKeefry. Her top tip is to "look in men’s departments," for that comfortable, boxier fit. The smaller sizes are still in stock, but selling fast.
RRP: £85 | This V-neck option from the women's department is slightly cheaper than the men's option and currently in stock in all sizes. The ideal companion for puffer jacket outfits, it can be worn over a simple white tee or a collared blouse for extra texture.
RRP: £130 | A classic crewneck shape and just the right length for tucking into high-waisted bottoms, this is another no-brainer buy. Boden is one of our go-tos for the best jumpers, especially if you're after more premium fabrics.
RRP: £99 | As well as making some of the warmest leggings, Gobi has fantastic jumpers too. This navy cashmere one comes with a warm beanie that will solve the problem of what to wear skiing, and come in handy for chilly dog walks.
Are cashmere jumpers worth it?
Although they can get pretty pricey, McKeefry believes that a cashmere jumper is an extremely worthwhile investment. As well as being endlessly versatile, "it feels amazing against the skin," she says, so it wins both comfort and style points.
Her one tip to ensure you get maximum wear out of the piece is to "make sure you get it dry cleaned." It's also worth learning about the best way to store jumpers to protect from unnecessary damage. Take care of it properly, and a cashmere jumper will serve you very well.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
-
-
I went away for a digital detox - here's what happened and the habits I'm hanging on to in 2024
A digital detox is the perfect chance to disconnect - but can we keep up the habits after the weekend is over? Here, wellness writer Susan Griffin finds out
By Susan Griffin Published
-
What to plant in February – 8 varieties you should sow or grow this month
Gardening experts share their advice on what to plant in February, from fabulous winter flowers to tasty crops
By Holly Crossley Published