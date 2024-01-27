The one wardrobe staple Claudia Winkleman's stylist swears by for timeless elegance

Curating the perfect wardrobe can feel like an endless task, but it only takes one versatile item to pull every look together in an instant. According to celebrity stylist Sinead McKeefry, that piece can be bought for under £100 on the high street.

With Season 2 now finished, we will be without our regular fix of Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits that had fashion fanatics across the nation talking. McKeefry is the mastermind behind Claudia's green jumper and coat and her extravagant fringed coat, so it goes without saying that she knows plenty about creating sophisticated and chic ensembles.

That's why we were desperate to find out the top wardrobe staples that she swears by, and there is one piece in particular that McKeefry thinks that no closet should be without - a navy cashmere jumper. The cosy knit "has that Quiet Luxury feel to it," she says, and it also "makes [any outfit] feel cool, but it’s still got that elegance to it." We're sold.



Shop Sinead McKeefry's top wardrobe pick

In terms of styling a cashmere jumper, "you can wear it with faded or ripped jeans, you can wear it with a great pair of well-fitted trousers in any colour, with a flat shoe, or with heels. It’s just that key piece that’s going to work with so many different elements of dressing," McKeefry says. And thanks to the neutral hue, it will cater to almost everyone's personal style.

The piece she recommends purchasing is the men's cashmere knit from M&S, but stock is currently running low. We've done some digging and managed to find some very similar pieces that are just as high quality and timelessly stylish. Consider your minimalist capsule wardrobe complete.

Are cashmere jumpers worth it?

Although they can get pretty pricey, McKeefry believes that a cashmere jumper is an extremely worthwhile investment. As well as being endlessly versatile, "it feels amazing against the skin," she says, so it wins both comfort and style points.

Her one tip to ensure you get maximum wear out of the piece is to "make sure you get it dry cleaned." It's also worth learning about the best way to store jumpers to protect from unnecessary damage. Take care of it properly, and a cashmere jumper will serve you very well.