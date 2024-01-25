Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfit tonight includes a velvet blazer and a beautifully extravagant fringe coat called Mick
Claudia Winkleman's outfit tonight was a perfect shaggy coat from Saint Laurent and an oversized black velvet blazer ensemble
Claudia Winkleman's outfit on The Traitors tonight included a black fringe coat and a black velvet oversized blazer as the star presented the penultimate episode of The Traitors.
Season 2 of The Traitors has delighted viewers who have been completely obsessed with Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits. The star has worn some spectacular looks that have created their own niche of preppy horse rider meets gothic funeral director.
On Thursday 25th January the host stepped out in an entirely black look as she wore two fabulous looks during the episode - including a statement fringe coat that's named Mick!
Fringed Long Coat, £4,750 | Saint Laurent
The exact designer coat worn by Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors.Made from 63% Mohair, 21% Wool, and 16% Polyamide.
Claudia Winkleman's fringe coat for the challenge was an impressive Saint Lauren piece that retails at around £5,000.
Sinead McKeefry, Claudia Winkleman's stylist told woman&home that they nicknamed this statement piece Mick. "We gave it a name, and the name was Mick. I was like, this item of clothing belongs in the Forest of Dean and on a bearded man that lives in a tree, covered in mud and leaves, and he has a crooked cane made out of wood, and his name has to be Mick. And then we christened the coat Mick," Sinead said.
Although you can purchase a fringe coat of your own at Saint Laurent, Claudia's coat will be auctioned off for Comic Relief in March.
For her second look of the episode, Claudia wore an oversized velvet blazer, a pair of heeled ankle boots and a pair of thick black leggings. Claudia Winkleman's leggings were the perfect addition to this look and can be dressed up or dressed down.
Speaking to Red, Sinead McKeefry revealed that she dressed Claudia in a Saint Laurent black blazer, but believes a Jigsaw or Reiss version is another great option.
"I love a black velvet Saint Laurent suit but actually tell clients to look at these two brands for a more wearable alternative. You're still going to be paying £200 or so for a jacket, but you're only going to buy it once. It's not Saint Laurent, but that works for the TV because it's so dramatic. In real life, you'd probably actually choose the Reiss or Jigsaw style because you'll get more use out of it," she said.
Shop Claudia's Velvet Blazer
RRP: £2,175 | The cornerstone of every chic wardrobe is a black blazer, and Saint Laurent's velvet style is a must-have. It's designed for a slim, longline shape with a single front fastening, silk lining and buttoned cuffs.
Was £189 Now £95 | In classic black, it teams well with signature denim and simple camis as well as slip dresses and eveningwear.
Was £298 Now £168 | Add opulence to your evening edits with the opal velvet blazer, a single-breasted style accented with luxe satin detailing for a sumptuous hand feel. it's cut to a flattering, tailored fit. wear it with wide-leg trousers and heels for a considered occasion look.
Shop Claudia Winkleman's Ankle Boots
Was £635 Now £368 | These are Claudia's exact boots worn in tonight's episode of The Traitors. A classic pair of akle-high calfskin suede boots in black with a pointed toe.
RRP: £375 | Kick into the western trend with our ankle-length cowboy boot, Cash. Crafted from smooth black suede, this staple silhouette offers elevated style for everyday wear.
RRP: £98 | Harnessing Western trends, this pair of cowboy boots from Dune is stitched with suede uppers for a luxe texture.
The Traitors final is set to take place this Friday, January 26th, so there will only be a few more looks from Claudia before the series finishes. Fortunately, the series has given us more than enough inspiration to fill our wardrobes and keep us going until the next season of the show.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
