All the times Sarah Jessica Parker had us saying ‘That’s such a Carrie outfit’

Playing Carrie Bradshaw since 1998 has helped solidify Sarah Jessica Parker's reputation as a true fashion icon - but, like the chicken and the egg, which one really came first?

We know that legendary costume designers, including Patricia Field, helped create the look of Carrie Bradshaw, with all those iconic moments we can't forget any time soon, but Sarah Jessica Parker brought her own sensibilities to Sex and the City and And Just Like That.

Even after the shows ended, SJP continued to bring that fashion-forward edge to her appearances, and, as this list proves, she even had plenty of Carrie-isms going on years before stepping into the character's Manolos.

Wearing Oscar de la Renta, 2000

Fans of Sex and the City will know that Carrie started each episode ducking around the streets of Manhattan in a pink tutu in the opening sequence.

For the 2000 Emmy Awards HBO Party, Sarah Jessica Parker channelled this with an elevated twist, wearing a ballerina-pink Oscar de la Renta dress complete with a feathered skirt effect and tulle arm accents.

Wearing Giles Couture, 2018

Carrie Bradshaw often embodied the mentality that bigger was better - there was no heel too high, hat too floppy, or dress too dramatic for her. Even if she was just going for a walk around the park.

And SJP summoned this attitude when she attended the 2018 New York City Ballet's Fashion Gala, wearing a cherry red, voluminous prom dress that gave major 1980s vibes (in the best way).

With huge, puffy shoulders and a sweeping train, there was a subtle touch of modernity with the black mesh sleeves detail and a black mesh panel exposing her back.

Wearing custom Oscar de la Renta, 2014

Throughout Sex and the City and And Just Like That, we saw that Carrie Bradshaw loved putting her own spin on a classic theme or aesthetic. And for the 2014 Met Gala - which had the theme of Charles James: Beyond Fashion - we got a taste of what we imagine Carrie's take on traditional ballroom glamour would be.

Sarah Jessica wore a custom-designed Oscar de la Renta gown, complete with a black bodice that flowed into a petal-like pattern at the top of a dramatic, oversized white skirt and sweeping train.

Accessorised with crystal-encrusted white opera gloves and a retro-inspired updo, it was high society glamour.

Wearing Zac Posen, 2019

Fans of Sex and the City and And Just Like That might have thought they were just looking at a behind-the-scenes shot from filming when Sarah Jessica Parker attended the New York City Ballet's fashion gala in 2019.

Wearing a voluminous, hot-pink Zac Posen ballgown, SJP looked like she'd borrowed a dress we'd seen on the show before. Indeed, the season one finale of And Just Like That saw her wear a very similar dress just in a different color.

Another nod to her character? Sarah Jessica paired the hot pink dress with two different colored shoes - something Carrie did in episodes of the original series.

At the CFDA Awards, 1999

From big gowns to understated, Y2K-inspired looks, Carrie did it all - and so does Sarah Jessica Parker!

At the 1999 CFDA Awards (Council of Fashion Designers of America), SJP captured the zeitgeist of the late 90s perfectly, serving up a chic, sexy twist of high-low dressing.

She paired a Prada tube top with short-shorts and pointed-toe pumps. A Louis Vuitton bag and a smoky eye pulled the effortlessly-elevated look together.

Wearing Carolina Herrera, 2023

In 2023, while attending one of her most frequently attended events, the NYC Ballet fashion gala, Sarah Jessica Parker put a sleek twist on a classic look.

Reviving the ballet-core-inspired style she'd worn before, and that Carrie Bradshaw famously made all her own in the TV series, SJP's mature, subdued twist saw her swap the pink for a monochromatic black color scheme.

Sarah Jessica's off-the-shoulder black Carolina Herrera cocktail dress featured a long, dramatic bow in the back, and she accessorised with a ballet-inspired bow in her hair. She wore two different colored ballet pumps to finish the memorable look.

Wearing Elie Saab, 2019

Carrie Bradshaw was down with the LGBTQ crowd, and so is Sarah Jessica Parker, who showed her support by attending the GLAAD Media Awards in 2019.

Sarah Jessica wore a colourful, dramatic Elie Saab dress for the occasion, which included heart shapes repeated throughout the silky, blue creation.

As well as the bright colors, SJP brought the fun with oversized shoulders and a silky, floral hairpiece.

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana, 2018

Sarah Jessica Parker fully embraced Carrie Bradshaw's penchant for big, bold swings when she wore a showstopping Dolce & Gabbana ensemble at the 2018 Met Gala.

The theme called for the stars to channel 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination', and SJP opted for an elaborate, gold dress from the Italian designers, which included flashes of ruby red embroidery and an unforgettable towering hat, which was designed to include a mini nativity scene.

Caught off-duty, 2007

Carrie Bradshaw was rarely - if ever - caught off guard when it came to serving fashion, and Sarah Jessica Parker tried to honor this, it seems.

When caught off duty with her family in 2007, SJP was still looking so chic and effortlessly stylish, pairing her simple tee and blue jeans with pops of color thanks to her yellow high heel shoes and pink leather bag.

Wearing vintage Howard Greer, 2004

Carrie Bradshaw knew her designers - even some of the more obscure ones. And Sarah Jessica Parker won much credit for her fashion savvy when she wore a vintage Howard Greer dress, a famous 1940s era designer, to the 2004 CFDA Awards.

Mixing vintage glamour with a touch of noughties style, SJP paired a red, fitted bodice with a black lace overlay and oversized tulle skirt. The beehive-esque hairstyle was the perfect retro touch.

Wearing Richard Quinn, 2024

At the 2024 Met Gala - which had the theme of The Garden of Time - Sarah Jessica Parker gave us classic Carrie drama wearing a sculptural, caged Richard Quinn dress.

Sticking with the theme of the gala, there were delicate touches with floral embellishments. The look was complete with a dramatic fascinator from the legendary milliner (and favorite of the royals), Philip Treacy.

Wearing custom Vivienne Westwood, 2000

With Carrie Bradshaw, you never knew when she would zig instead of zagging - and Sarah Jessica Parker channelled this love of the unexpected when she opted against the usual red carpet dress for the 2000 SAG Awards.

Instead, SJP looked oh-so chic and fashion-forward, wearing a custom Vivienne Westwood pinstripe look, comprised of a fitted corseted bodice with sleeves and tailored trousers.

A corsage - with a red rose - was a subtle way of injecting a pop of color.

Wearing DKNY, 1997

Sex and the City would debut in 1998, and in the first series, Carrie helped popularise the concept of the "naked dress" to millions of viewers, wearing the minimalist, daring dress for her first date with Mr Big.

However, a year before the show aired, SJP was rocking the trend when she wore a barely-there, pale slip dress from DKNY to the 1997 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards.

Tousled hair and minimal accessories made this a sultry look that oozed confidence.

Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, 2016

For the 2016 New York City Ballet's fashion gala, Sarah Jessica Parker wore one of her most romantic, elegant looks ever - a dreamy satin gown which had an almost ombre effect, as the deep purple bodice flowed down into a pale, blush pink.

Matching the colors of her dress with her eye makeup and the pale pink lip, SJP's look was an enchanting ode to the ballet.

Wearing a Philip Treacy hat, 2011

Philip Treacy hats are something special. The Princess of Wales counts herself as a fan, and some of his other memorable creations include Princess Beatrice's divisive structural hat worn to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

Well, we can't imagine Carrie Bradshaw would ever want to miss out on such a designer, and neither would Sarah Jessica Parker.

SJP wore a towering, satellite-like Philip Treacy hat while attending a luncheon in Melbourne, Australia, in 2011.

The hat reportedly took over 200 hours to make, and was made of silk and fibre.

Wearing Prada, 2001

Like her iconic character, Sarah Jessica Parker proved she was a master of the high-low style dressing at the 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Keeping things fresh, SJP wore a black bejewelled bandeau crop top with a matching long skirt from Prada's Spring/Summer 2001 collection. It felt young and current, but the designer label and the matching Mary Jane style footwear added serious style points.

Going big with the accessories, 2009

Carrie Bradshaw could always find a way to add some drama to even the most basic of pieces - and she'd often do so by attaching a statement lapel accessory or pinning an oversized floral motif to her outfit.

Well, Sarah Jessica Parker decided to do that herself while attending the 2009 London premiere of her movie, Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Creating a memorable mix, she wore a menswear-inspired overcoat with a low-cut corseted top. Matching the fuchsia of the bodice, she added flair with dramatic, oversized flowers on the lapel of the jacket.

Reimagining menswear, 2024

From wearing her own version of a tuxedo to her best friend's wedding in the second Sex and the City movie to playing with silhouettes and aesthetics, Carrie Bradshaw knew how to put her own twist on classic looks.

And in 2024, Sarah Jessica Parker did the same, reimagining a classic black tie menswear look at the 2024 Torino Film Festival.

SJP paired a black tuxedo jacket with a low-cut, sheer white shirt and paired them with a flowing, black velvet skirt.

Wearing Dior, 2009

At the 2009 Academy Awards, Sarah Jessica Parker once again played with a ballerina-inspired theme, but gave it an elevated, high-fashion twist.

The iconic actress wore a Dior Haute Couture gown that included a low-cut, beaded bodice and a voluminous tulle skirt. The belting around the waist felt like a subtle nod to the classic silhouette of a ballet dancer.

Wearing all the colours, 1991

In 1991 - seven years before Sex and the City would debut - Sarah Jessica Parker attended a film premiere in something we could totally imagine Carrie Bradshaw wanting to borrow.

Choosing to apply the more-is-more philosophy, SJP wore a beaded Versace jacket that featured a range of colors. She paired the showstopping jacket with a pair of bright red, velvet Christian Lacroix pants and a gold metallic bra top.

Wearing a fur, 2007

In 2007, while attending the premiere of Revolver, Sarah Jessica Parker opted for a Carrie Bradshaw-approved trick - throw on a statement coat.

The actress kept things simple, wearing all black, but her brown fur coat brought it all together with an added touch of glamour.

Throughout the series, Carrie would often be seen wrapped up in a big, statement fur coat to brave the chill of NYC and disguise any lazy-day outfit choices.

Wearing a statement hat, 1988

Ten years before Sex and the City aired, Sarah Jessica Parker was proving she had the same penchant for divisive sartorial choices.

At the 1988 Amnesty International's Human Rights Now concert, Sarah Jessica wore the sort of hat that only she (and Carrie) could pull off - a wide-brimmed black hat with an oversized white floral motif slap bang in the centre.

Wearing Christian Lacroix, 2005

At the 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Sarah Jessica Parker went with a bolder choice - a black-and-white polka dot dress that featured different layers and a subtle, mini train.

Polka dot can be a tricky print to pull off, and the high-low hemline could also prove difficult for some, but SJP pulled off her modern take on a retro vision with aplomb, no doubt making Carrie Bradshaw proud.

Wearing high-low for FENDI, 2015

Sarah Jessica Parker's look for the opening of FENDI's flagship store in 2015 was quintessential Carrie Bradshaw.

There were layers, there were touches of dressed-down casual, and there was high-end glamour all in one.

Pairing what appeared to be a cropped black jacket worn over a knitted cardigan, SJP's look also included a pair of cropped grey trousers and strappy heels. For the glamour, the FENDI bag brought the luxury.

Wearing custom H&M and Philip Treacy, 2015

Sarah Jessica Parker went all out for the 2015 Met Gala, which had a theme of China: Through the Looking Glass.

For the showstopping look - that we could totally see Carrie Bradshaw wearing - SJP reportedly helped co-design her statement one-shoulder gown from H&M. The dress included poppy embellishments and a flowing, silky-looking sash.

To top it all off, there was a fiery, structural headpiece designed by Philip Treacy.

Wearing a slip dress, 2000

Carrie Bradshaw loved herself a slip dress - and Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan, too.

SJP wore a lilac, figure-hugging slip dress for the 2000 premiere of the show, and in another inspired nod to Carrie's accessorising, she added a corsage around the waist in a similar purple hue.

The ultimate Carrie move? Adding a touch of glamour with the Fendi bag with the simple slip dress.

Wearing Oscar de la Renta, 2004

For the New York City Ballet's Spring Gala in 2004, Sarah Jessica Parker decided to go with something of an unexpected color, swapping traditional pinks and blushes for a jewel-toned green.

SJP wore a jaw-dropping emerald green, Oscar de la Renta dress that featured tiered layers.

Both Carrie and SJP are known for the finishing touches - those special details - and, here, Sarah Jessica paired a diamond floral pin on the dress with a matching one in her voluminous hairstyle.

Wearing Alexander McQueen, 2006

There was never a theme Carrie Bradshaw couldn't dress for throughout Sex and the City and And Just Like That, and Sarah Jessica Parker seemed to carry the torch in real life.

At the 2006 Met Gala, which had the theme of 'AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion', SJP went all in with a print from Scotland, wearing a one-shoulder tartan dress designed by Alexander McQueen.

Her choice of accessory that Carrie would've killed for? The designer himself! Lee McQueen joined Sarah Jessica on the night in a coordinated outfit.

Wearing a jumpsuit, 1993

Who would be brave enough to try pulling off a skin-tight, all-white, flared-leg jumpsuit?

In the fictional world, Carrie Bradshaw would. And, in the real world, so did Sarah Jessica Parker at the MTV Movie Awards in 1993.

Wearing a leather jacket over Oscar de la Renta, 2012

A look that only Sarah Jessica Parker - or her fictional alter ego - would attempt: wearing a cropped, leather jacket over a glamorous, Oscar de la Renta gown.

The almost juxtaposed materials and styles made a true statement at the 2012 amfAR Gala in New York, where SJP layered a pleated, soft pink Oscar de la Renta dress with a tough, fastened-up, cropped leather jacket.

Even more unexpected choices include the white biker gloves.

Wearing a trench coat, 2005

Part spy, part classic Jackie O, a trench coat can be styled many ways. And we love Sarah Jessica Parker's look from 2005, wearing the timeless outerwear piece with a pair of black leather boots.

With the 60s-esque slight beehive hairstyle, SJP definitely was evoking a Halston-era Jackie Kennedy.

Playing with layers, 1998

While hosting a Comic Relief fundraiser in New York City in 1998, Sarah Jessica Parker pulled what appeared to be a Carrie Bradshaw classic, layering separate pieces to create a unique finished look.

It appears that SJP decided to wear a red, strapless corset over a flowing maxi dress. The red of the corset top complemented the subtle red patterns in the dress, and helped give a more streamlined silhouette than if she wore the dress loose.