Victoria Beckham's classic roll-neck jumper is the ultimate quiet luxury buy to keep you cosy this winter
Styling your favourite wide leg suit trousers for chilly weather is a breeze with Victoria’s easy pairing of knitwear and a statement belt
Stepping out in Paris in 2023, Victoria Beckham effortlessly combined style with practicality when she wore wide-leg suit trousers with a roll-neck jumper and a statement belt. The ultimate autumn outfit idea that will work through the winter too, Victoria combined three simple, but stylish elements to create a striking AM to PM look.
Opting for a fully neutral colour palette, the former Spice Girl tucked a cosy grey knit into statement, pleated, burgundy wide-leg trousers and highlighted her waist with a bold buckle belt. The outfit, which was crafted from autumn capsule wardrobe heroes, would look just as good today as it did back in 2023, reminding us that timeless staples will always underpin every season.
The Victoria Beckham jumbo Dorian belt helps the designer to create balance through her outfit, narrowing and highlighting her waistline and balancing the width of the trouser hem, and these fashion rules still apply.
Get Victoria Beckham's Look
EXACT MATCH
Crafted in Italy from tactile grained leather, the Dorian Belt is a seriously luxurious accessory. Whether you're wearing it with jeans and a t-shirt or suit trousers and a blouse, this belt will elevate your look tenfold. Try adding it to a tailored winter coat for instant elevation.
More elevated than our usual jeans and a jumper outfit formula, Victoria’s sophisticated styling plays with volume and texture to create an understated but glamorous look.
Combining a statement wide-leg with a bold, waist-cinching belt, these two items alone can be worn multiple ways, but together the striking play with shape really works to create a standout ensemble.
Adding softness with a cosy knit, Victoria gives a pared-back finish that makes this look so easy to translate to our own wardrobes. Accessorised with heels and a pair of blacked-out sunglasses, Victoria Beckham reminds us that just sometimes, keeping it simple is all we really need.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
