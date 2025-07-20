Uniqlo’s range of hidden support dresses means you can officially ditch your bra this summer

I’ve always had a bit of a love-hate relationship with bras. I definitely need the support and hold that they offer, but I tend to find them to be a little uncomfortable, and I often count down the minutes until I can get home and whip mine off again.

It's even worse during the summer, as the rising temperatures can make me feel clammy, tetchy and desperate to take any layers off. I’ve found that even some of the most comfortable bras can sometimes feel a little rigid and unforgiving during a sweaty commute. Oh, and don’t even get me started on the frustration about bra straps peeking out from the side of sleeveless tops or camisoles!

Earlier this year, I discovered the M&S hidden support vest, which are a game-changer as the soft cotton tops have built-in bra support that really works. I bought it in every colour as I adored how easy they are to wear and how well they look after my bust. I've been searching for similar pieces since, so I was very excited to discover that Uniqlo has a whole range of dresses with clever bra details. The brand has a few different shapes and styles to choose from, and they all come with discreet hidden cups to cancel out the need for a bra. And all for as little as £19.90. Hurrah!

Shop the Collection

Editor's pick Uniqlo Ribbed Bra Dress £19.90 (was £34.90) at Uniqlo The racer back shape of this straight cut dress adds a sportier spin, while the block colour will make a style statement. The built-in cups and internal power mesh panel will keep your boobs where they should be without feeling restrictive to wear. Team it with your best white trainers, or even some simple flip-flops - Archies arch support flip-flops are the woman&home fashion team's new favourites.

Uniqlo Washable Knit Sleeveless Bra Dress £34.90 at UNIQLO USA This fine knit midi dress is light enough to wear now, but will work beautifully with knee-high boots when Autumn comes around again. As well as looking chic, it's machine washable too. Uniqlo AIRism Cotton Tube Bra Dress £19.90 (was £34.90) at Uniqlo The light and technical AIRism fabric makes this one very easy and breezy to wear, and it will keep you comfortable when the temperatures spike. Essentially getting a dress and bra for under £20 is pretty good value. Uniqlo Ribbed Bra Dress £19.90 (was £34.90) Stripes always look good, and the micro monochrome lines and contrast trim on this dress add interest to the otherwise simple staple. It's available in sizes XXS to XL.

I've long been a fan of Uniqlo. From the viral crossbody bags (I own three!) to the AIRism T-shirt Dress, which keeps me cool during a heatwave, the brand excels when it comes to simple yet ingenious wardrobe updaters. This built-in bra collection is another example of clever designs that make life that little bit easier and more stylish.

I love all of the dresses in the range, and will definitely be investing in a couple for the coming weeks. As well as taking away the need for a bra, I like the fuss-free shapes and colours too, as they can all be styled up or down in multiple ways to get plenty of wear out of each piece.