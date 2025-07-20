Uniqlo’s range of hidden support dresses means you can officially ditch your bra this summer
The brand has a shape and style to suit any wardrobe, and all with handy built-in cups to keep your bust under control
I’ve always had a bit of a love-hate relationship with bras. I definitely need the support and hold that they offer, but I tend to find them to be a little uncomfortable, and I often count down the minutes until I can get home and whip mine off again.
It's even worse during the summer, as the rising temperatures can make me feel clammy, tetchy and desperate to take any layers off. I’ve found that even some of the most comfortable bras can sometimes feel a little rigid and unforgiving during a sweaty commute. Oh, and don’t even get me started on the frustration about bra straps peeking out from the side of sleeveless tops or camisoles!
Earlier this year, I discovered the M&S hidden support vest, which are a game-changer as the soft cotton tops have built-in bra support that really works. I bought it in every colour as I adored how easy they are to wear and how well they look after my bust. I've been searching for similar pieces since, so I was very excited to discover that Uniqlo has a whole range of dresses with clever bra details. The brand has a few different shapes and styles to choose from, and they all come with discreet hidden cups to cancel out the need for a bra. And all for as little as £19.90. Hurrah!
Shop the Collection
Editor's pick
The racer back shape of this straight cut dress adds a sportier spin, while the block colour will make a style statement. The built-in cups and internal power mesh panel will keep your boobs where they should be without feeling restrictive to wear. Team it with your best white trainers, or even some simple flip-flops - Archies arch support flip-flops are the woman&home fashion team's new favourites.
I've long been a fan of Uniqlo. From the viral crossbody bags (I own three!) to the AIRism T-shirt Dress, which keeps me cool during a heatwave, the brand excels when it comes to simple yet ingenious wardrobe updaters. This built-in bra collection is another example of clever designs that make life that little bit easier and more stylish.
I love all of the dresses in the range, and will definitely be investing in a couple for the coming weeks. As well as taking away the need for a bra, I like the fuss-free shapes and colours too, as they can all be styled up or down in multiple ways to get plenty of wear out of each piece.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.