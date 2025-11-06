With a saving of £100 these fluffy high street mules are a great alternative to UGG’s iconic Tasman Alpine slippers
It’s officially slipper season and the high street is out to replace our UGGs with these cosy and affordable alternatives
If there ever was a time to invest in the best slippers, it's now. As the evenings get longer and the weather cools, there is nothing quite like kicking back and relaxing with cosy slippers and loungewear and while iconic UGG silhouettes are really having a moment, their price can be prohibitive.
Enter the best UGG boot alternatives and slipper lookalikes as a way of getting snuggly style on a budget. A great way of working out ways to style UGG Tasmans without splashing out on the real thing, particularly if you're unsure of how much wear you'll get out of the style, when I stumbled across River Island’s faux fur-lined tassel mule slippers, I couldn't believe how much they echoed the Tasman Alpine by UGG.
The perfect addition to autumn outfit ideas, while these are slippers and largely designed for indoor use, they're a comfortable option for entertaining at home too, making them a wonderful option for Christmas day outfits.
Shop River Island Lookalikes for UGG's Alpine Slippers
Available in a dark brown colourway with a matching faux-fur lining as well as the more classic UGG-like chestnut brown, the River Island mules do differ from the UGGs when it comes to material.
The Tasman Alpine slippers are made, as we expect from UGG, of real suede, and the lining is upcycled wool for a super warm and cosy flair. The River Island slippers, however, are entirely made from synthetic fabrics, hence their affordable price tag of just £28.
But when it comes to the look, you could save over £100 by going for the River Island slippers; they might not be a big designer brand, but they do deliver on style. With a chunky platform sole that gives the design an instantly elevated look, the mules have a seasonally appropriate Alpine aesthetic thanks to the stitch detailing and fluffy inner. The faux-fur lining looks so fluffy and luxe, we’d never want to take them off.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
